On Wednesday, July 12, the biggest sports stars will be recognized for their accomplishments at the 2023 ESPY Awards. Broadcast live from Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, we’ll see some of the most talented athletes handed the hardware for their phenomenal performance over the last year.

From top performers, like the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić or the Las Vegas Aces, A’ja Wilson to big hitters like the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and headline dominating Lionel Messi, there’s a lot of extraordinary talent worth recognizing this year – I mean, who could forget Michael Block’s hole in one?

Serving as a not only the ultimate highlight reel, the ESPYs also honor character with acknowledgements like Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and The Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Get ready for the ESPYs, find out how to watch, who’s nominated and what to expect for this big event in sports.

How to Watch the ESPY Awards on DIRECTV

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Where: Televised live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA

How to watch: Tune in on ABC (find area networks with this tool)

Want to watch the ESPY Awards and all the great sports programming that led to the main event? Get DIRECTV today to make sure you never miss a phenomenal play or a historic moment.

2023 ESPY Award Nominations

You saw the amazing plays, exciting moments and huge wins in action, but now relive them again with the full list of nominees for this year’s ESPY Awards.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, set record for most wins in a season

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Leon Edwards, UFC – defeats Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets – 2023 NBA Finals MVP

Lionel Messi, Argentina – 2022 World Cup Final

Rose Zhang, LPGA – first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start.

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Jon Jones, UFC

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut

Justin Verlander, New York Mets

BEST PLAY

Michael Block’s hole in one – Golf

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century, NFL

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game, NCAA

Trinity Thomas’ Perfect 10 to tie NCAA Record, NCAA

BEST TEAM

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Zach Edey, Purdue Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

BEST NFL PLAYER

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

BEST MLB PLAYER

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

BEST NHL PLAYER

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

BEST NBA PLAYER

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST DRIVER

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

BEST UFC FIGHTER

Leon Edwards

Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

BEST BOXER

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

BEST SOCCER PLAYER

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

BEST GOLFER

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

BEST TENNIS PLAYER

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek

Frequently Asked Questions What are ESPYs? The ESPY Awards is an award show that recognizes individual and team athletic achievement. The event is aired on ABC. What does ESPY stand for? ESPY stands for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly. When are the ESPYs? The ESPY Awards will be broadcast on ABC on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET. What channel is ESPYs on? The 2023 ESPYs are on ABC.

