The 2023 Video Music Awards will take place on September 12, 2023, to celebrate the top musical visionaries of the year.
For the last 40 years, the VMAs have been a pop culture phenomenon – from iconic performances to on-stage drama – and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for this year’s show.
In addition to all the excitement, one of the events biggest draws, especially for young music fans, is the ability to participate in the voting process, which viewers have been able to do since the 2006 edition of the show. And while music videos are certainly the focus here, the VMAs also has awards for songs, albums, and artists alike.
Here is the information you need to know leading up to the 2023 Video Music Awards.
MTV’S VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS INFORMATION
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 8 pm ET
- Watch on: MTV, channel 331 on DIRECTV
HOW TO WATCH THE VMAS IN 2023
The Video Music Awards will be broadcast live on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET. To watch the event live, tune in to MTV on channel 331 with DIRECTV.
You can also check out tons of MTV content before the event, including exclusive performances and interviews from up-and-coming artists, as well as your favorite music videos.
If you don’t have DIRECTV, make sure to sign up so you can get access to all the best content leading up to the event. Find out which package is right for you with this quiz.
WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE 2023 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS?
Neither the performers nor the host of the event have been announced yet but check back here to get the full set list as soon as it’s available.
Until then, check out some of the top performances from the 2022 VMAs here.
NOMINATIONS FOR 2023 MTV VMAS
Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite artists leading up to the live event for 17 different categories. In addition to the crowdsourced categories, there are six awards MTV calls “professional categories.”
Artists have a chance to win in their nominated categories as well as the professional categories.
This year is Taylor Swift’s latest and greatest era, and the number of nominations she received (an astounding 8) solidifies that. Behind her we have SZA, who has been nominated for six awards; Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj all have five nominations.
Who runs the world? These ladies.
And after the 2015 debacle spurred by a lack of nominations (Video of the Year, specifically) for Nicki Minaj’s viral hit, “Anaconda,” and Taylor Swift’s many nominations, it’s encouraging to see these women and others get their time to shine.
FAN CATEGORIES
Here’s a look at all of the categories for this year’s VMAs, along with the nominees.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- Saucy Santana – “Booty”
- Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
- Jvke – “Golden Hour”
- Flo Milli – “Conceited”
- Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
- Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”
- Armani White – “Goated”
- Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
- Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
- Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
- Flo – “Losing You”
- Lauren Spencer-Smith – “That Part”
BEST COLLABORATION
- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – “Gotta Move On”
- Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”
- Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – “Creepin'” (remix)
- Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
BEST POP
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Pink – “Trustfall”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST HIPHOP
- Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – “Gotta Move On”
- DJ Khaled (featuring Drake and Lil Baby) – “Staying Alive”
- GloRilla and Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Lil Wayne (featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX) – “Kant Nobody”
- Metro Boomin (featuring Future) – “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys (featuring Lucky Daye) – “Stay”
- Chlöe (featuring Chris Brown) – “How Does It Feel”
- Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – “Creepin'” (remix)
- SZA – “Shirt”
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Blink-182 – “Edging”
- Boygenius – “The Film”
- Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
- Lana Del Rey (featuring Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”
BEST ROCK
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
- Linkin Park – “Lost”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
- Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
BEST LATIN
- Anitta – “Funk Rave”
- Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
- Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
- Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – “Un x100to”
- Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”
- Rosalía – “Despechá”
- Shakira – “Acróstico”
BEST K-POP
- Aespa – “Girls”
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
- Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
- Seventeen – “Super”
- Stray Kids – “S-Class”
- Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
BEST AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr – “Rush”
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
- Davido (featuring Musa Keys) – “Unavailable”
- Fireboy DML and Asake – “Bandana”
- Libianca – “People”
- Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Wizkid (featuring Ayra Starr) – “2 Sugar”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You” (orchestral)
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
- Imagine Dragons– “Crushed”
- Maluma – “La Reina”
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Nominees have yet to been announced for this category.
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Nominees have yet to been announced for this category.
PROFESSIONAL CATEGORIES
These next categories are decided on by a panel put together by MTV.
BEST DIRECTION
- Doja Cat – “Attention” (Director: Tanu Muiño)
- Drake – “Falling Back” (Director: Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Director: Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Director: Colin Tilley)
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Director: Floria Sigismondi)
- SZA – “Kill Bill” (Director: Christian Breslauer)
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Director: Taylor Swift)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Adele – “I Drink Wine” (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra)
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” (Director of Photography: Natasha Baier)
- Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover” (Director of Photography: Allison Anderson)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra)
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” (Director of Photography: Marcell Rev)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” (Director of Photography: Russ Fraser)
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Director of Photography: Rina Yang)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Fall Out Boy – “Love from the Other Side”
- Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
- Melanie Martinez – “Void”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom” (Choreographers: Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung, and Taryn Cheng)
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” (Choreographer: Charm LaDonna)
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” (Choreographer: Jerry Reece)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)
- Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” (Choreographer: Monika Felice Smith)
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Choreographers: Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, and Arthur Harel)
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Boygenius – “The Film” (Art Director: Jen Dunlap)
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom” (Art Director: Seo Hyun Seung)
- Doja Cat – “Attention” (Art Director: Spencer Graves)
- Lana Del Rey (featuring Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace” (Art Director: Brandon Mendez)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Art Director: Niko Philipides)
- SZA – “Shirt” (Art Director: Kate Bunch)
BEST EDITING
- Blackpink – “Pink Venom” (Editor: Seo Hyun Seung)
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” (Editor: Grason Caldwell)
- Miley Cyrus – “River” (Editor: Brandan Walter)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” (Editors: Sofia Kerpan and David Checel)
- SZA – “Kill Bill” (Editor: Luis Caraza Peimbert)
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Editor: Chancler Haynes)
There you have it, the nominees for the 2023 VMAs. Fans can vote for their favorite artists 10 times every day leading up to the event on September 12.
And make sure you have DIRECTV so you can watch the winners accept their awards live! Plus, you don’t want to miss any performances from the night – after all, at least one of them will likely going down in pop-culture history.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the VMAs?
The VMAs will take place live on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET.
What channel can I watch the VMAs on?
The Video Music Awards is broadcast on MTV, channel 331 on DIRECTV.
How can I participate in the Video Music Awards voting process?
To vote for your favorite artists nominated for a VMA award, go to https://www.mtv.com/vma/vote/.
The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."