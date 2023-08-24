The 2023 Video Music Awards will take place on September 12, 2023, to celebrate the top musical visionaries of the year.

For the last 40 years, the VMAs have been a pop culture phenomenon – from iconic performances to on-stage drama – and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for this year’s show.

In addition to all the excitement, one of the events biggest draws, especially for young music fans, is the ability to participate in the voting process, which viewers have been able to do since the 2006 edition of the show. And while music videos are certainly the focus here, the VMAs also has awards for songs, albums, and artists alike.

Here is the information you need to know leading up to the 2023 Video Music Awards.

MTV’S VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS INFORMATION Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm ET

Watch on: MTV, channel 331 on DIRECTV

HOW TO WATCH THE VMAS IN 2023

The Video Music Awards will be broadcast live on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET. To watch the event live, tune in to MTV on channel 331 with DIRECTV.

You can also check out tons of MTV content before the event, including exclusive performances and interviews from up-and-coming artists, as well as your favorite music videos.

WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE 2023 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS?

Neither the performers nor the host of the event have been announced yet but check back here to get the full set list as soon as it’s available.

Until then, check out some of the top performances from the 2022 VMAs here.

NOMINATIONS FOR 2023 MTV VMAS

Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite artists leading up to the live event for 17 different categories. In addition to the crowdsourced categories, there are six awards MTV calls “professional categories.”

Artists have a chance to win in their nominated categories as well as the professional categories.

This year is Taylor Swift’s latest and greatest era, and the number of nominations she received (an astounding 8) solidifies that. Behind her we have SZA, who has been nominated for six awards; Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj all have five nominations.

Who runs the world? These ladies.

And after the 2015 debacle spurred by a lack of nominations (Video of the Year, specifically) for Nicki Minaj’s viral hit, “Anaconda,” and Taylor Swift’s many nominations, it’s encouraging to see these women and others get their time to shine.

FAN CATEGORIES

Here’s a look at all of the categories for this year’s VMAs, along with the nominees.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Attention”

– “Attention” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

– “Flowers” Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

– “Super Freaky Girl” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

– “Vampire” Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

– “Unholy” SZA – “Kill Bill”

– “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

– “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

– “Vampire” R ema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

– “Calm Down” Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

– “Unholy” Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

– “Bad Habit” SZA – “Kill Bill”

– “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Saucy Santana – “Booty”

– “Booty” Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

– “Until I Found You” Jvke – “Golden Hour”

– “Golden Hour” Flo Milli – “Conceited”

– “Conceited” Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

– “Colorado” Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”

– “All the Way Over” Armani White – “Goated”

– “Goated” Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

– “Becky’s So Hot” Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

– “Sugar Rush Ride” Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

– “Princess Diana” Flo – “Losing You”

– “Losing You” Lauren Spencer-Smith – “That Part”

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

– “I’m Good (Blue)” Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

– “I Like You (A Happier Song)” Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – “Gotta Move On”

– “Gotta Move On” Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”

– “TQG” Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – “Creepin'” (remix)

– “Creepin'” (remix) Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

– “Swine” Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

– “Dance the Night” Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

– “Eyes Closed” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

– “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

– “Vampire” Pink – “Trustfall”

– “Trustfall” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST HIPHOP

Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – “Gotta Move On”

– “Gotta Move On” DJ Khaled (featuring Drake and Lil Baby) – “Staying Alive”

– “Staying Alive” GloRilla and Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

– “Tomorrow 2” Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

– “Just Wanna Rock” Lil Wayne (featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX) – “Kant Nobody”

– “Kant Nobody” Metro Boomin (featuring Future) – “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)”

– “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys (featuring Lucky Daye) – “Stay”

– “Stay” Chlöe (featuring Chris Brown) – “How Does It Feel”

– “How Does It Feel” Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – “Creepin'” (remix)

– “Creepin'” (remix) SZA – “Shirt”

– “Shirt” Toosii – “Favorite Song”

– “Favorite Song” Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blink-182 – “Edging”

– “Edging” Boygenius – “The Film”

– “The Film” Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

– “Hold Me Like a Grudge” Lana Del Rey (featuring Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace”

– “Candy Necklace” Paramore – “This Is Why”

– “This Is Why” Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

– “The Teacher” Linkin Park – “Lost”

– “Lost” Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

– “Tippa My Tongue” Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

– “The Loneliest” Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

– “Lux Æterna” Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

– “Funk Rave” Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

– “Where She Goes” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

– “Ella Baila Sola” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – “Un x100to”

– “Un x100to” Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”

– “TQG” Rosalía – “Despechá”

– “Despechá” Shakira – “Acróstico”

BEST K-POP

Aespa – “Girls”

– “Girls” Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

– “Pink Venom” Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”

– “Cupid” Seventeen – “Super”

– “Super” Stray Kids – “S-Class”

– “S-Class” Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

– “Rush” Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

– “It’s Plenty” Davido (featuring Musa Keys) – “Unavailable”

– “Unavailable” Fireboy DML and Asake – “Bandana”

– “Bandana” Libianca – “People”

– “People” Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

– “Calm Down” Wizkid (featuring Ayra Starr) – “2 Sugar”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You” (orchestral)

– “If I Ain’t Got You” (orchestral) Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

– “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” Demi Lovato – “Swine”

– “Swine” Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

– “Breakfast” Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

– “Crushed” Maluma – “La Reina”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Nominees have yet to been announced for this category.

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Nominees have yet to been announced for this category.

PROFESSIONAL CATEGORIES

These next categories are decided on by a panel put together by MTV.

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat – “Attention” (Director: Tanu Muiño)

– “Attention” (Director: Tanu Muiño) Drake – “Falling Back” (Director: Julien Christian Lutz)

– “Falling Back” (Director: Julien Christian Lutz) Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Director: Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar)

– “Count Me Out” (Director: Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar) Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Director: Colin Tilley)

– “Her” (Director: Colin Tilley) Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Director: Floria Sigismondi)

– “Unholy” (Director: Floria Sigismondi) SZA – “Kill Bill” (Director: Christian Breslauer)

– “Kill Bill” (Director: Christian Breslauer) Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Director: Taylor Swift)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele – “I Drink Wine” (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra)

– “I Drink Wine” (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra) Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” (Director of Photography: Natasha Baier)

– “Eyes Closed” (Director of Photography: Natasha Baier) Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover” (Director of Photography: Allison Anderson)

– “Lipstick Lover” (Director of Photography: Allison Anderson) Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra)

– “Count Me Out” (Director of Photography: Adam Newport-Berra) Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” (Director of Photography: Marcell Rev)

– “Flowers” (Director of Photography: Marcell Rev) Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” (Director of Photography: Russ Fraser)

– “Vampire” (Director of Photography: Russ Fraser) Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Director of Photography: Rina Yang)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Fall Out Boy – “Love from the Other Side”

– “Love from the Other Side” Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

– “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Melanie Martinez – “Void”

– “Void” Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

– “Super Freaky Girl” Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

– “Unholy” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Blackpink – “Pink Venom” (Choreographers: Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung, and Taryn Cheng)

– “Pink Venom” (Choreographers: Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung, and Taryn Cheng) Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” (Choreographer: Charm LaDonna)

– “Dance the Night” (Choreographer: Charm LaDonna) Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” (Choreographer: Jerry Reece)

– “Waffle House” (Choreographer: Jerry Reece) Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

– “Her” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead) Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” (Choreographer: Monika Felice Smith)

– “Middle of a Breakup” (Choreographer: Monika Felice Smith) Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy” (Choreographers: Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, and Arthur Harel)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Boygenius – “The Film” (Art Director: Jen Dunlap)

– “The Film” (Art Director: Jen Dunlap) Blackpink – “Pink Venom” (Art Director: Seo Hyun Seung)

– “Pink Venom” (Art Director: Seo Hyun Seung) Doja Cat – “Attention” (Art Director: Spencer Graves)

– “Attention” (Art Director: Spencer Graves) Lana Del Rey (featuring Jon Batiste) – “Candy Necklace” (Art Director: Brandon Mendez)

– “Candy Necklace” (Art Director: Brandon Mendez) Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” (Art Director: Niko Philipides)

– “Her” (Art Director: Niko Philipides) SZA – “Shirt” (Art Director: Kate Bunch)

BEST EDITING

Blackpink – “Pink Venom” (Editor: Seo Hyun Seung)

– “Pink Venom” (Editor: Seo Hyun Seung) Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” (Editor: Grason Caldwell)

– “Rich Spirit” (Editor: Grason Caldwell) Miley Cyrus – “River” (Editor: Brandan Walter)

– “River” (Editor: Brandan Walter) Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” (Editors: Sofia Kerpan and David Checel)

– “Vampire” (Editors: Sofia Kerpan and David Checel) SZA – “Kill Bill” (Editor: Luis Caraza Peimbert)

– “Kill Bill” (Editor: Luis Caraza Peimbert) Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” (Editor: Chancler Haynes)

There you have it, the nominees for the 2023 VMAs. Fans can vote for their favorite artists 10 times every day leading up to the event on September 12.

There you have it, the nominees for the 2023 VMAs. Fans can vote for their favorite artists 10 times every day leading up to the event on September 12.

Frequently Asked Questions When are the VMAs? The VMAs will take place live on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET. What channel can I watch the VMAs on? The Video Music Awards is broadcast on MTV, channel 331 on DIRECTV. How can I participate in the Video Music Awards voting process? To vote for your favorite artists nominated for a VMA award, go to https://www.mtv.com/vma/vote/.

