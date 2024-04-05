The Masters 2024: Where to Watch, Tournament Schedule & More

Get ready for the pinnacle of competitive golfing excellence.

Every year, golf enthusiasts and pros alike around the globe eagerly await the Masters Tournament, a prestigious event that marks the beginning of the four major PGA Tour championships. As the first of the year, the Masters sets the stage for thrilling competition and unforgettable moments on the green.

From the heart-pounding drama of Amen Corner to the iconic green jacket ceremony, every moment of the Masters is one you don’t want to miss. This post will give you the information you need to know to watch the 2024 Masters live on TV. Keep reading for the schedule, expected players and more.

When is The Masters 2024?

The Masters kicks off on April 11 and ends on April 14, and these four days are not ones golf fans will want to miss. While being out on the fairways and greens of Augusta National Golf Club with the players would be ideal, fans can still get a top notch viewing experience from the comfort of their home with DIRECTV.

What Channel Is the Masters on?

Wondering where to watch the Masters on TV? Look no further than DIRECTV. There are a few different networks fans can catch their favorite golfers competing out on the green.

The main networks to watch the Masters on are:

ESPN

CBS

DIRECTV customers can access ESPN on channel 206. You can find your local CBS station affiliate, here.

DIRECTV Satellite Experience

DIRECTV Satellite customers will enjoy an enhanced Masters experience. The Masters Mix channel will run throughout the tournament giving multiple views of matches, featured groups and more. Also, an interactive app will deliver access to leaderboards, tee times, scorecards and more.

DIRECTV Masters Mix Channels:

Ch. 901 Mix Channel

Ch. 902 Broadcast (ESPN/CBS)

Ch. 903 Featured Groups

Ch. 904 Amen Corner

Ch. 905 Holes 15 & 16

2024 Masters Tournament TV schedule

Before taking a look at the schedule, it’s important to note that the Masters Tournament is known for its exclusivity and limited TV coverage. The tournament organizers have strict regulations on broadcasting rights, so it’s important to know where and when to tune in to get the most PGA Masters coverage possible.

And for those DIRECTV customers who can’t watch the tournament live, they can record the TV stream to their DVR and watch it on their own time.

Thursday, April 11 – Round 1

Round 1 of the Masters is the first round that counts for points, and it kicks off after a few days of practice for the competitors. This round is crucial, since it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament, making it a must-watch event for golf enthusiasts. Watch it live at the times below:

Round 1 Live TV Coverage: ESPN, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET Round 1 ESPN Replays : ESPN, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

: ESPN, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET Round 1 Highlights: CBS, 11:35 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12 – Round 2

Round 2 Live TV Coverage : ESPN, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

: ESPN, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET Round 2 ESPN Replay: ESPN, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

ESPN, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET Round 2 Highlights: CBS, 11:35 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13 – Round 3

Round 3 Live TV Coverage: CBS, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14 – Round 4

Round 4 Live TV Coverage: CBS, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Who’s playing in the 2024 Masters?

The Masters is one of the major championships that has fewer participants than its counterparts, typically around 90-100 golfers in the field. The table below lists out the pros you can expect to see at the tournament.

A few of the familiar names you won’t find on this list for various reasons include Louis Oosthuizen (LIV Golf), Berhard Langer, Taylor Gooch (LIV Golf), Kevin Kisner and Francesco Molinari, among others.

Player Country Ludvig Aberg Sweden Keegan Bradley US Sam Burns US Patrick Cantlay US Wyndham Clark US Eric Cole US Corey Conners Canada Fred Couples US Cameron Davis Australia Jason Day Australia Bryson Dechambeau US Nick Dunlap US Tony Finau US Matt Fitzpatrick England Tommy Fleetwood England Ricky Fowler US Ryan Fox New Zealand Sergio Garcia Spain Lucas Glover US Emiliano Grillo Argentina Adam Hadwin Canada Brian Harman US Tyrrell Hatton England Russell Henley US Ryo Hisatsune Japan Lee Hodges US Nicolai Hojgaard Denmark Max Homa US Viktor Hovland Norway Sungjae Im Korea Dustin Johnson US Zach Johnson US Si Woo Kim Korea Tom Kim Korea Chris Kirk US Kurt Kitayama US Jake Knapp US Brooks Koepka US Min Woo Lee Australia Luke List US Shane Lowry Ireland Hideki Matsuyama Japan Denny McCarthy US Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland Adrian Meronk Poland Phil Mikelson US Tayor Moore US Collin Morikawa US Grayson Murray US Joaquin Niemann Chile Collin Morikawa US Grayson Murray US Joaquin Niemann Chile Jose Maria Olazabal Spain Thorbjorn Olesen Denmark Matthicu Pavon France J.T. Poston US Jon Rahm Spain Patrick Reed US Justin Rose England Xander Schauffele US Scottie Scheffler US Adam Schenk US Charl Schwartzel South Africa Adam Scott Australia Vijay Singh Fiji Cameron Smith Australia Jordan Spieth US Sepp Straka Austria Nick Taylor Canada Sahith Theegala US Justin Thomas US Camilo Villegas Columbia Bubba Watson US Mike Weir Canada Danny Willett England Gary Woodland US Tiger Woods US Cameron Young US Will Zalatoris US Erik van Rooyen South Africa

