The Masters 2024: Where to Watch, Tournament Schedule & More

Get ready for the pinnacle of competitive golfing excellence.

Every year, golf enthusiasts and pros alike around the globe eagerly await the Masters Tournament, a prestigious event that marks the beginning of the four major PGA Tour championships. As the first of the year, the Masters sets the stage for thrilling competition and unforgettable moments on the green.

From the heart-pounding drama of Amen Corner to the iconic green jacket ceremony, every moment of the Masters is one you don’t want to miss. This post will give you the information you need to know to watch the 2024 Masters live on TV. Keep reading for the schedule, expected players and more. 

When is The Masters 2024?

The Masters kicks off on April 11 and ends on April 14, and these four days are not ones golf fans will want to miss. While being out on the fairways and greens of Augusta National Golf Club with the players would be ideal, fans can still get a top notch viewing experience from the comfort of their home with DIRECTV.

What Channel Is the Masters on?

Wondering where to watch the Masters on TV? Look no further than DIRECTV. There are a few different networks fans can catch their favorite golfers competing out on the green.

The main networks to watch the Masters on are:

  • ESPN
  • CBS

DIRECTV customers can access ESPN on channel 206. You can find your local CBS station affiliate, here.

DIRECTV Satellite Experience

DIRECTV Satellite customers will enjoy an enhanced Masters experience. The Masters Mix channel will run throughout the tournament giving multiple views of matches, featured groups and more. Also, an interactive app will deliver access to leaderboards, tee times, scorecards and more. 

DIRECTV Masters Mix Channels:

  • Ch. 901 Mix Channel
  • Ch. 902 Broadcast (ESPN/CBS)
  • Ch. 903 Featured Groups
  • Ch. 904 Amen Corner
  • Ch. 905 Holes 15 & 16

2024 Masters Tournament TV schedule

Before taking a look at the schedule, it’s important to note that the Masters Tournament is known for its exclusivity and limited TV coverage. The tournament organizers have strict regulations on broadcasting rights, so it’s important to know where and when to tune in to get the most PGA Masters coverage possible.

And for those DIRECTV customers who can’t watch the tournament live, they can record the TV stream to their DVR and watch it on their own time.

Thursday, April 11 – Round 1

Round 1 of the Masters is the first round that counts for points, and it kicks off after a few days of practice for the competitors. This round is crucial, since it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament, making it a must-watch event for golf enthusiasts. Watch it live at the times below:

  • Round 1 Live TV Coverage: ESPN, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Round 1 ESPN Replays: ESPN, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET
  • Round 1 Highlights: CBS, 11:35 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12 – Round 2

  • Round 2 Live TV Coverage: ESPN, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Round 2 ESPN Replay: ESPN, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET
  • Round 2 Highlights: CBS, 11:35 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13 – Round 3

  • Round 3 Live TV Coverage: CBS, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14 – Round 4

  • Round 4 Live TV Coverage: CBS, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Who’s playing in the 2024 Masters?

The Masters is one of the major championships that has fewer participants than its counterparts, typically around 90-100 golfers in the field. The table below lists out the pros you can expect to see at the tournament.

A few of the familiar names you won’t find on this list for various reasons include Louis Oosthuizen (LIV Golf), Berhard Langer, Taylor Gooch (LIV Golf), Kevin Kisner and Francesco Molinari, among others.

Player Country
Ludvig Aberg Sweden
Keegan Bradley US
Sam Burns US
Patrick Cantlay US
Wyndham Clark US
Eric Cole US
Corey Conners Canada
Fred Couples US
Cameron Davis Australia
Jason Day Australia
Bryson Dechambeau US
Nick Dunlap US
Tony Finau US
Matt Fitzpatrick England
Tommy Fleetwood England
Ricky Fowler US
Ryan Fox New Zealand
Sergio Garcia Spain
Lucas Glover US
Emiliano Grillo Argentina
Adam Hadwin Canada
Brian Harman US
Tyrrell Hatton England
Russell Henley US
Ryo Hisatsune Japan
Lee Hodges US
Nicolai Hojgaard Denmark
Max Homa US
Viktor Hovland Norway
Sungjae Im Korea
Dustin Johnson US
Zach Johnson US
Si Woo Kim Korea
Tom Kim Korea
Chris Kirk US
Kurt Kitayama US
Jake Knapp US
Brooks Koepka US
Min Woo Lee Australia
Luke List US
Shane Lowry Ireland
Hideki Matsuyama Japan
Denny McCarthy US
Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland
Adrian Meronk Poland
Phil Mikelson US
Tayor Moore US
Jose Maria Olazabal Spain
Thorbjorn Olesen Denmark
Matthicu Pavon France
J.T. Poston US
Jon Rahm Spain
Patrick Reed US
Justin Rose England
Xander Schauffele US
Scottie Scheffler US
Adam Schenk US
Charl Schwartzel South Africa
Adam Scott Australia
Vijay Singh Fiji
Cameron Smith Australia
Jordan Spieth US
Sepp Straka Austria
Nick Taylor Canada
Sahith Theegala US
Justin Thomas US
Camilo Villegas Columbia
Bubba Watson US
Mike Weir Canada
Danny Willett England
Gary Woodland US
Tiger Woods US
Cameron Young US
Will Zalatoris US
Erik van Rooyen South Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2024 Masters Tournament?

The 2024 Masters Tournament will take play from April 11-14 at the Augusta National Golf Club.

How much money will the winner of the Masters take home?

The total purse for 2024 will be around $18 million, with $3.25 million going to the winner, and the rest being dispersed incrementally to the top 50 players.

What is par for The Masters golf course?

Par for the course at Augusta National Golf Club is 72.

