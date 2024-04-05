The Masters 2024: Where to Watch, Tournament Schedule & More

Get ready for the pinnacle of competitive golfing excellence.
Every year, golf enthusiasts and pros alike around the globe eagerly await the Masters Tournament, a prestigious event that marks the beginning of the four major PGA Tour championships. As the first of the year, the Masters sets the stage for thrilling competition and unforgettable moments on the green.
From the heart-pounding drama of Amen Corner to the iconic green jacket ceremony, every moment of the Masters is one you don’t want to miss. This post will give you the information you need to know to watch the 2024 Masters live on TV. Keep reading for the schedule, expected players and more.
When is The Masters 2024?
The Masters kicks off on April 11 and ends on April 14, and these four days are not ones golf fans will want to miss. While being out on the fairways and greens of Augusta National Golf Club with the players would be ideal, fans can still get a top notch viewing experience from the comfort of their home with DIRECTV.
Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Get started today!
What Channel Is the Masters on?
Wondering where to watch the Masters on TV? Look no further than DIRECTV. There are a few different networks fans can catch their favorite golfers competing out on the green.
The main networks to watch the Masters on are:
- ESPN
- CBS
DIRECTV customers can access ESPN on channel 206. You can find your local CBS station affiliate, here.
DIRECTV Satellite Experience
DIRECTV Satellite customers will enjoy an enhanced Masters experience. The Masters Mix channel will run throughout the tournament giving multiple views of matches, featured groups and more. Also, an interactive app will deliver access to leaderboards, tee times, scorecards and more.
DIRECTV Masters Mix Channels:
- Ch. 901 Mix Channel
- Ch. 902 Broadcast (ESPN/CBS)
- Ch. 903 Featured Groups
- Ch. 904 Amen Corner
- Ch. 905 Holes 15 & 16
2024 Masters Tournament TV schedule
Before taking a look at the schedule, it’s important to note that the Masters Tournament is known for its exclusivity and limited TV coverage. The tournament organizers have strict regulations on broadcasting rights, so it’s important to know where and when to tune in to get the most PGA Masters coverage possible.
And for those DIRECTV customers who can’t watch the tournament live, they can record the TV stream to their DVR and watch it on their own time.
Thursday, April 11 – Round 1
Round 1 of the Masters is the first round that counts for points, and it kicks off after a few days of practice for the competitors. This round is crucial, since it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament, making it a must-watch event for golf enthusiasts. Watch it live at the times below:
- Round 1 Live TV Coverage: ESPN, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Round 1 ESPN Replays: ESPN, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET
- Round 1 Highlights: CBS, 11:35 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. ET
Friday, April 12 – Round 2
- Round 2 Live TV Coverage: ESPN, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Round 2 ESPN Replay: ESPN, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET
- Round 2 Highlights: CBS, 11:35 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 13 – Round 3
- Round 3 Live TV Coverage: CBS, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 14 – Round 4
- Round 4 Live TV Coverage: CBS, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET
Who’s playing in the 2024 Masters?
The Masters is one of the major championships that has fewer participants than its counterparts, typically around 90-100 golfers in the field. The table below lists out the pros you can expect to see at the tournament.
A few of the familiar names you won’t find on this list for various reasons include Louis Oosthuizen (LIV Golf), Berhard Langer, Taylor Gooch (LIV Golf), Kevin Kisner and Francesco Molinari, among others.
|Player
|Country
|Ludvig Aberg
|Sweden
|Keegan Bradley
|US
|Sam Burns
|US
|Patrick Cantlay
|US
|Wyndham Clark
|US
|Eric Cole
|US
|Corey Conners
|Canada
|Fred Couples
|US
|Cameron Davis
|Australia
|Jason Day
|Australia
|Bryson Dechambeau
|US
|Nick Dunlap
|US
|Tony Finau
|US
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|England
|Tommy Fleetwood
|England
|Ricky Fowler
|US
|Ryan Fox
|New Zealand
|Sergio Garcia
|Spain
|Lucas Glover
|US
|Emiliano Grillo
|Argentina
|Adam Hadwin
|Canada
|Brian Harman
|US
|Tyrrell Hatton
|England
|Russell Henley
|US
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Japan
|Lee Hodges
|US
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Denmark
|Max Homa
|US
|Viktor Hovland
|Norway
|Sungjae Im
|Korea
|Dustin Johnson
|US
|Zach Johnson
|US
|Si Woo Kim
|Korea
|Tom Kim
|Korea
|Chris Kirk
|US
|Kurt Kitayama
|US
|Jake Knapp
|US
|Brooks Koepka
|US
|Min Woo Lee
|Australia
|Luke List
|US
|Shane Lowry
|Ireland
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Japan
|Denny McCarthy
|US
|Rory McIlroy
|Northern Ireland
|Adrian Meronk
|Poland
|Phil Mikelson
|US
|Tayor Moore
|US
|Collin Morikawa
|US
|Grayson Murray
|US
|Joaquin Niemann
|Chile
|Collin Morikawa
|US
|Grayson Murray
|US
|Joaquin Niemann
|Chile
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|Spain
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Denmark
|Matthicu Pavon
|France
|J.T. Poston
|US
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|Patrick Reed
|US
|Justin Rose
|England
|Xander Schauffele
|US
|Scottie Scheffler
|US
|Adam Schenk
|US
|Charl Schwartzel
|South Africa
|Adam Scott
|Australia
|Vijay Singh
|Fiji
|Cameron Smith
|Australia
|Jordan Spieth
|US
|Sepp Straka
|Austria
|Nick Taylor
|Canada
|Sahith Theegala
|US
|Justin Thomas
|US
|Camilo Villegas
|Columbia
|Bubba Watson
|US
|Mike Weir
|Canada
|Danny Willett
|England
|Gary Woodland
|US
|Tiger Woods
|US
|Cameron Young
|US
|Will Zalatoris
|US
|Erik van Rooyen
|South Africa
Watch PGA Tournaments on DIRECTV
DIRECTV has the networks you need to watch all the biggest pro golf tournaments throughout the year. From CBS and ESPN to The Golf Channel, you don’t have to worry about missing any of the action on the course.
Get more information about DIRECTV’s golf offerings now.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the 2024 Masters Tournament?
The 2024 Masters Tournament will take play from April 11-14 at the Augusta National Golf Club.
How much money will the winner of the Masters take home?
The total purse for 2024 will be around $18 million, with $3.25 million going to the winner, and the rest being dispersed incrementally to the top 50 players.
What is par for The Masters golf course?
Par for the course at Augusta National Golf Club is 72.