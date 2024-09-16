It’s been a hard-fought season across the WNBA, and eight of the league’s 12 teams are staring down their projected opponents for the WNBA Playoffs.

Can’t wait to see who ends up claiming the coveted WNBA Championship title after enduring a full regular season schedule of challenging matchups? Here’s your guide to catching all of the action on the court during the 2024 WNBA playoffs, starting September 22, 2024.

When do the 2024 WNBA Playoffs Start?

The 2024 WNBA playoffs start with the conclusion of the WNBA’s 2024 regular season on September 19, 2024. The first playoff games will be held on September 22, 2024.

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs

The WNBA playoffs will be broadcast on ESPN (DIRECTV Channel 206), ESPN2 (DIRECTV Channel 209) and ABC.

You can catch the WNBA action live with DIRECTV!

How Do the WNBA Playoffs Work?

The top eight WNBA teams make the playoffs, which is played as a bracket tournament with a series of best-of-three first round matchups and best-of-five semi-final and final rounds.

Teams are seeded based on their finish on the standings in the regular season, and the team with the higher seed gets to play at home, with all of the advantages that come along with that.

Which Teams Are Expected to Make the 2024 WNBA Playoffs?

Here’s a look at the WNBA playoff participants and how they would be seeded if the regular season were to end today:

The eighth spot is a toss-up between the Atlanta Dream, the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics, who all boast identical win-loss records.

The seeds are matched up with the top seed playing the lowest seed and so on. Right now, the matchups would look like this:

Liberty vs. 8-seed (Dream, Mystics or Sky)

Lynx vs. Mercury

Sun vs. Fever

Aces vs. Storm

The Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks, neither of which have been able to put up double-digits in the win column this season, have both already been eliminated from playoffs contention.

Which WNBA Team is Favorited to Win the 2024 WNBA Playoffs?

Right now, the New York Liberty is dominating the league, with a three-game lead over the next closest contender, and they’re the favorites to win the 2024 WNBA Final.

The Las Vegas Aces (last year’s champs), the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun are also in the running.

But what about Caitlin Clark? What are the odds that the rookie phenom, who is the NCAA’s all-time leading basketball scorer, will see a chance at a title with the Indiana Fever in her first season? Pretty low, honestly, but never say never: Once Clark found her groove, she helped the Fever mount an impressive mid-season comeback. You just never know.

Who Won the 2023 WNBA Championship?

The Las Vegas Aces, led by star A’ja Wilson, who is clearly in the running for WNBA MVP this year, won the 2023 WNBA Final. They’re performing well this season and in the hunt for a repeat performance.

Watch WNBA on DIRECTV

You can catch every moment of the WNBA playoffs on DIRECTV. Get your subscription today!

Frequently Asked Questions When do the WNBA Playoffs start? The WNBA Playoffs start September 22, 2024. How many teams make the WNBA playoffs? The league's top 8 teams make the playoffs. Who won the WNBA playoffs last season? The Las Vegas Aces took home the title in 2023.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."