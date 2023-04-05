It’s time for the NBA Playoffs 2023, which means even more NBA games! The NBA Playoffs start on April 15. Find out all the details, schedules and more to keep you in the paint.



How to Watch the NBA Playoffs

For the most avid NBA fans, find out how to watch as many games as possible.

NBA Playoffs Schedule

Catch all the NBA games with the full NBA playoffs schedule to cheer on your favorite teams leading up to the NBA finals.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Whether you’re keeping your eye on official playoffs picture or just watching the games as they air, follow along in the battle for the NBA Finals.

2023 NBA Conference Finals The NBA Playoffs 2023 are the pathway to the NBA Conference Finals, where the winners from the Eastern Conference take on the winner of the Western Conference on Tuesday, May 16. The NBA Finals will take place June 1, 2023 through June 18, 2023. See the key dates below to keep up with all the NBA games.

NBA Playoffs – First Round – Saturday, April 15

NBA Playoffs – Conference Semifinals – Monday, May 1

NBA Playoffs – Conference Finals – Tuesday, May 16

NBA Finals – Thursday, June 1

NBA Playoffs Top Questions

When is the NBA draft?

The NBA draft is on Thursday, June 23, 2023 in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center. Additional draft related events will also take place.

How many games in NBA season?

The regular NBA season runs from October to April and consists of 82 games.

When do the NBA playoffs start?

The NBA playoffs kick off on April 15 and will continue for two weeks.

How many teams make the NBA playoffs?

Sixteen teams – eight from each conference – make the NBA playoffs each year.

What is the NBA Finals Schedule?

The NBA Finals will take place June 1, 2023 through June 18, 2023.

How many NBA teams are there?

There are 30 NBA teams that make up the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. They are split into six divisions: Atlantic, Central, Southeast, Northwest, Pacific and Southwest.

