Baseball on TV Today: MLB Games, Previews & Schedule

The crack of the bat. The cheers from the crowd. The dust cloud of a runner sliding into home. There’s nothing to welcome summer like the thrill of Major League Baseball.

Wondering when your favorite team is playing, or just looking to kick back, relax, and watch any team play baseball on TV today? Here are all of the MLB games on TV today, plus some previews of which ones are set to be the most exciting.

Monday, April 29: MLB Games on TV

Oakland Athletics at Baltimore Orioles – 1:35 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

With a record of 10-16, the Oakland Athletics are looking to turn the tide as they face the formidable Baltimore Orioles, who boast a strong 16-8 season so far. The Athletics, struggling with an average of 2.8 points for, will need to step up against the Orioles’ solid offense, which averages 5.7 points per game. It’s an uphill battle for the Athletics, as the Orioles aim to continue their winning streak and capitalize on their higher average points for this matchup.

LA Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays – 1:37 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The LA Dodgers, with a commendable 16-11 record, are preparing to go head-to-head with the equally matched Toronto Blue Jays, who are standing at 13-13. The Dodgers, carrying a powerful offense averaging 5.2 points per game, will face a Blue Jays team with a robust defense averaging only 4.2 points against. This is set to be an intense afternoon matchup, where the Dodgers will aim to exploit the Blue Jays’ recent struggles and extend their winning streak.

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins – 1:40 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The Washington Nationals, aiming to improve their 10-14 record, take on the Miami Marlins, who are seeking redemption with a 6-20 standing. The Nationals will have to leverage their average of 3.5 points for against the Marlins, who despite a challenging season, are averaging 3.4 points. This game could be a turning point for both teams, as they look to climb up the standings and gain momentum in the season.

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers – 1:40 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The Kansas City Royals, holding a solid 16-10 record this season, are gearing up to challenge the Detroit Tigers, who have been holding their own with a 14-11 record. With the Royals averaging 4.6 points and the Tigers 4 points, it’s set to be a close game with both teams bringing competitive offense to the field. Watch for a tightly contested game as both teams vie for a win to boost their standings in a crucial mid-season showdown.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets – 1:40 PM ET – MLB NETWORK®, MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The St. Louis Cardinals, with a 11-14 record, are set to face the New York Mets, who have a slightly better 13-11 standing this season. The Cardinals, averaging 3.5 points for, will need to strengthen their play to challenge the Mets, who average 4.7 points per game. This game promises to be a battle of wits and strategy, with both teams eager to claim victory and improve their position in the rankings.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox – 2:10 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The Tampa Bay Rays, with a balanced 13-13 record, are preparing to take on the Chicago White Sox, currently struggling with a 3-22 record this season. Despite the White Sox’s challenging season, they will look to outperform their average of 2.2 points for against the Rays’ defense, which averages 4 points against. This game could provide a much-needed boost for the White Sox or help the Rays edge closer to a positive win-loss ratio.

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers – 2:10 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The New York Yankees, boasting a strong 17-9 record, are set to face the Milwaukee Brewers, who have a notable 16-8 record, in what’s expected to be a riveting showdown. The Yankees, with an offense averaging 4.3 points, will need to bring their best to overcome the Brewers, who impress with an average of 5.3 points for per game. This duel will be a highlight of the day, as both teams, known for their competitive spirit, aim to outdo each other in this high-stakes game.

Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers – 2:35 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The Cincinnati Reds, with a respectable 14-11 record, are ready to take on the Texas Rangers, who are at an even 13-13 this season. The Reds’ average of 5.1 points for will be critical as they face the Rangers, who will counter with their own average of 4.7 points per game. Strategy and consistency will be key in a game that’s expected to be evenly matched and fiercely contested.

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants – 4:05 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The Pittsburgh Pirates, holding a 13-13 record, are slated to compete against the San Francisco Giants, who are looking to improve their 12-14 standing. With both teams averaging over 4 points for per game, this matchup promises to be a showdown of offenses as they battle to climb the division rankings. Fans can anticipate a game where every hit and pitch could tilt the scales, as these two teams bring determination and talent to the field.

Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies – 4:05 PM ET – ESPN Deportes

The Houston Astros, with a challenging 7-19 record this season, are set to face the Colorado Rockies, who also find themselves in a tough spot with a 7-19 record. The Astros will be looking to improve their 3.9 points for average against the Rockies, who have an average points against of 6, the highest in the league. This matchup represents a critical opportunity for both teams to regain confidence and start a momentum shift in their favor, making it a pivotal moment in their seasons.

Minnesota Twins at LA Angels – 4:07 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The Minnesota Twins, sitting at a 11-13 record, are preparing to battle it out against the LA Angels, who hold a 10-15 record. With both teams averaging close to 4 points for per game, this game is expected to be a tight contest, showcasing the hunger for a win that could prove vital in their season trajectory. This game is one to watch, as both teams are evenly matched and looking to rise in the standings with a crucial win.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners – 4:10 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The Arizona Diamondbacks, with a 12-14 record, are looking to improve their standing as they go up against the Seattle Mariners, who are slightly ahead with a 13-12 record. The Diamondbacks, who average 5.7 points for, will be looking to overpower the Mariners’ defense that allows an average of 3.6 points against. This will be an action-packed game as the Diamondbacks attempt to outscore the Mariners in what could be an offensive showcase.

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres – 4:10 PM ET – MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

The Philadelphia Phillies, carrying a strong 16-10 record, face off against the San Diego Padres, currently at 14-14. With both teams averaging over 4 points for per game, this matchup is anticipated to be a gripping contest that will have baseball fans on the edge of their seats. The Phillies will be looking to leverage their slight offensive edge, while the Padres will aim to capitalize on their home field advantage in this compelling late-afternoon game.

Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox – 7:10 PM ET – ESPN, ESPN Deportes

The Chicago Cubs, holding an impressive 16-9 record, are set to take on the Boston Red Sox, who have a solid 14-12 record, under the lights of Fenway Park. This prime-time game features two historic franchises with the Cubs aiming to utilize their 5.3 points for average against the Red Sox’s 4.5. Expect a classic baseball experience as these two iconic teams clash, making for a memorable game that is sure to captivate audiences.

Where to Watch MLB

Don’t miss a single home run, foul ball, or pop fly. Here’s a few ways to watch MLB live on TV and catch every baseball game throughout the 2024 season.

FOX SPORTS 1 – DIRECTV Channel 219

MLB NETWORK® – DIRECTV Channel 213

ESPN– DIRECTV Channel 206

ESPN 2 – DIRECTV Channel 209

MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

ABC – Find your local ABC channel

FOX – Find your local FOX channel

