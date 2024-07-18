DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Article

MLS Soccer Games: Daily Schedules, Previews & Fixtures

MLS Soccer Games: Daily Schedules, Previews & Fixtures

Looking for a soccer thriller in extra time or a nail-biting penalty shootout featuring some football phenoms (Looking at you, Lionel Messi)? You don’t always have to look abroad to the storied English Premier League, La Liga, or Bundesliga or wait for the FIFA World Cup to roll around. You can catch plenty of action on the pitch right here in the United States with Major League Soccer!

Here’s a look at the day’s most anticipated MLS soccer games, so you don’t miss any of the impossible kicks, improbable saves or obviously unfair penalties.

Find out how to watch MLS games on DIRECTV .

MLS Soccer Games on Today

Wednesday, July 17

No MLS games on today.

Where to Watch MLS Games

You can catch all the kicks, saves, fouls and penalty cards during every exciting MLS soccer game this season on Apple TV+ with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS or use the DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder App to find a local sports bar airing your favorite team’s matches!

Frequently Asked Questions

When did MLS soccer start?

Major League Soccer was founded in 1996.

Which team has won the most MLS championships?

The L.A. Galaxy holds the record for the most MLS titles.

How many MLS teams are there?

The MLS currently has 29 teams.

