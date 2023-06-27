DIRECTV announced today plans to provide NFL Redzone to all Sports Pack subscribers starting in August 2023. With NFL Redzone, DIRECTV customers can continue to catch every touchdown from every game, every Sunday afternoon during the regular season, which is the perfect Fantasy Football companion.

“The addition of NFL RedZone on DIRECTV is essential for our sports fans from coast to coast,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer of DIRECTV. “The NFL joins a strong lineup of networks our customers are familiar with to make the package the best a la carte sports offering in the industry, regardless of how users engage with DIRECTV.”

At launch in August, NFL RedZone will join the full DIRECTV Sports Pack lineup, which includes a wide variety of more than 20 professional and specialty sports networks. DIRECTV Sports Pack is included for DIRECTV customers taking the PREMIER package and above. The add-on is also available to customers with a base package of ENTERTAINMENT or above for less than $15 a month. The industry-leading sports package also includes over 30 out-of-market regional sports networks for customers with a CHOICE, MAS ULTRA package or higher.

DIRECTV Sports Pack Channels

Explore the full list of channels included in DIRECTV Sports Pack.

ACC Network​

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports Network​

ESPNEWS​

ESPNU​

FanDuel TV (formerly TVG)​

FS2​

Golf Channel​

Longhorn Network (Out of Market)​

MLB Network​

MLB Strike Zone​

NBA TV

Next Level Sports​

NFL Network​ (also available on Choice)

NFL RedZone from NFL Network​

NHL Network

Outdoor Channel​

SEC Network​

Sportsman Channel​

Tennis Channel ​

TUDN​

Read more about DIRECTV’s continued carriage of NFL Media channels.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."