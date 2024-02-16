Live Sports on Tonight: Top Games to Watch

Whether you’re looking for a power play, celly, three-pointer or slam dunk, you can find all of the weekend’s biggest matchups on DIRECTV.

Friday, February 16, 2024

First up, the biggest matchups to watch on Friday from NCAA basketball and NHL hockey.

NCAA Basketball

Villanova vs. Georgetown – 7 p.m. ET – CBS (check local listings)

Villanova, holding a 13-11 record, showcases an offense spearheaded by Eric Dixon with his 36.1% three-point shooting accuracy. Meanwhile, Georgetown struggles at 8-16. With Villanova’s potent offense, they’re heavily favored, though Georgetown aims to utilize home advantage for an upset.

Manhattan vs. Iona – 7 p.m. ET – ESPNU (Channel 208)

Manhattan enters the fray at 5-17, while Iona boasts a 12-11 record, featuring a balanced offense buoyed by Shaquil Bender’s 13.7 points per game. In this matchup, Iona is favored, while Manhattan looks to stifle them on defense.

New Mexico vs. San Diego St. – 10 p.m. ET – FS1 (Channel 219)

New Mexico, with their 20-5 record, showcases a high-scoring offense, led by Femi Odukale and Christian Cook. Conversely, San Diego State boasts a stellar 19-6 record, anchored by Jaedon LeDee’s 20 points per game. This close matchup promises a clash of styles in a battle for conference supremacy.

NHL

Hurricanes vs. Coyotes – 9 p.m. ET – NHL Network (Channel 215)

The Carolina Hurricanes, with a dominant 30-17-5 record, are led by Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, boasting an aggressive play style and formidable special teams. Meanwhile, the struggling Arizona Coyotes, at 23-25-4, pin their hopes on forwards Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz but face challenges, especially on special teams. The Hurricanes are heavily favored due to their well-rounded play, while the Coyotes seek a standout performance to upset the odds.

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Turning to Saturday, here are a few games you won’t want to miss.

NCAA Basketball

Kansas vs. Oklahoma – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN (Channel 206)

Kansas enters with a strong 19-6 record, featuring a potent offense led by Kevin McCullar, Jr. and Hunter Dickenson. Oklahoma, at 18-7, relies on Javian McCollum and Otega Oweh to power their offense, playing through defensive challenges. This Big 12 showdown is critical for both teams’ conference standings, with 6th-ranked Kansas aiming to maintain their dominance and Oklahoma seeking an upset.

Kentucky vs. Auburn – 6 p.m. ET – ESPN (Channel 206)

Kentucky, boasting a solid 17-7 record, features a balanced offense led by Antonio Reeves and his 19 points per game, complemented by a tenacious defense. With Auburn standing at 20-5, both teams are eyeing postseason success. This is a pivotal SEC clash.

NHL

Kings vs. Bruins – 12:30 p.m. ET – ABC (Check local listings)

The LA Kings, with a 24-16-10 record, rely on Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe to lead a balanced offensive attack, backed by a solid defense and goaltending. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins, standing at a stellar 32-11-10, boast a high-scoring offense fueled by veterans Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. This matchup promises intense action and strategic battles on both ends of the ice.

Oilers vs. Stars – 3 p.m. ET – ABC (Check local listings)

The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, stand at 31-17-1 and boast a dynamic offense and potent power play, aiming to outscore opponents. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars, with a 33-14-6 record, rely on Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz for offensive production, while showcasing a sturdy defense. This clash between two Western Conference foes promises intensity and could have playoff implications down the line.

Panthers vs. Lightning – 5 p.m. ET – NHL Network (Channel 215)

The Florida Panthers, boasting an impressive 34-15-4 record, showcase a high-octane offense led by Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, supported by strong goaltending. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning, at 29-20-5, feature a potent offense spearheaded by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, backed by a solid defense. This matchup between two potential Stanley Cup contenders promises thrilling end-to-end action and could be a preview of playoff matchups to come.

Jets vs. Canucks – 10 p.m. ET – NHL Network (Channel 215)

The Winnipeg Jets hold a respectable 32-14-5 record, driven by a high-flying offense featuring star forwards Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks, at a league leading 36-12-6, feature offensive powerhouses Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. In this matchup, expect a fast-paced game with plenty of scoring chances and goaltending battles.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights – 10:30 p.m. ET – NHL Network (Channel 215)

The 9th-ranked Hurricanes are up against a tough Vegas Golden Knights team balanced with plenty of offensive star power and a strong defensive game. This matchup between two perennial playoff contenders promises high-paced action and strategic battles in all areas of the ice.

Sunday, February 18, 2024

And now, let’s take a look at Sunday’s lineup.

NCAA Basketball

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida – 12 p.m. ET – ESPN (Channel 206)

Florida Atlantic enters the matchup with a 19-5 record, featuring a balanced offense led by Johnell Davis and Vladislav Golden, while showcasing defensive tenacity. South Florida, at 18-5 overall and first in the American Athletic Conference, relies on Chris Youngblood, Kasean Pryor and Selton Miguel for production, with a focus on aggressive defense. This Sunshine State showdown promises a competitive battle, with both teams aiming for conference positioning and momentum.

Seton Hall vs. St. John’s – 5 p.m. ET – FS1 (Channel 219)

Seton Hall arrives with a respectable 16-9 record, featuring a potent offense led by JAl-Amir Dawes and Kadary Richmond. St. John’s, standing at 14-11, relies on Joel Soriano and Daniss Jenkins for scoring, with a high-pressure defense causing turnovers. This Big East clash promises excitement, with both teams seeking to bolster their NCAA Tournament chances.

Rutgers vs. Minnesota – 6:30 p.m. ET – BTN (Channel 610)

Rutgers enters with a solid 183-10 record, featuring a balanced offense led by Jeremiah Williams and Aundre Hyatt and a strong defense. Meanwhile, Minnesota stands at 15-8. This Big Ten showdown promises intensity and could impact seeding for the conference tournament as both teams attempt to move up the standings.

NHL

Rangers vs. Islanders – 3 p.m. ET – ABC (Check local listings)

The New York Rangers, with a strong 34-16-3 record, showcase a high-powered offense led by Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad. Next door, the New York Islanders, at 22-18-13, rely on Mathew Barzal and defenseman Noah Dobson for scoring, with a stingy defense anchoring their game. This rivalry matchup between two New York teams promises fierce competition.

Kings vs. Penguins – 6 p.m. ET – NHL Network (Channel 215)

The Kings take on the 23-20-7 Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been struggling despite featuring offensive stalwarts Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel and a respectable penalty kill. This matchup promises intense battles on both ends of the ice, with crucial points at stake in the standings.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche – 6 p.m. ET – NHL Network (Channel 215)

The Coyotes take on the high-flying Colorado Avalanche with their impressive 33-17-4 record and a potent offense led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. This matchup between two Western Conference teams promises exciting hockey, with the Avalanche heavily favored.

NBA All-Star Game

Also on Sunday, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the NBA All-Star Game. The 73rd playing of this classic matchup pitting East versus West and featuring the NBA’s top talent, the NBA All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET. Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis to see whether the Eastern Conference or Western Conference will reign supreme!

Get all the info you need to prepare for the NBA All-Star Game right here.

