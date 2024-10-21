There are countless factors to consider when choosing a Live TV streaming service. Aside from pricing and channel availability, there’s also considerations around picture quality, ease of use, on demand content – and that’s just the beginning.

With so many considerations, it can be hard to know you’re making the best decision. This article comparing DIRECTV to YouTube TV, however, should give you the confidence you need to find the best TV streaming service for your needs.

Let’s get started.

DIRECTV vs. YouTube TV Comparison

Keep reading to see how DIRECTV packages matchup against YouTube TV plans across a variety of categories. Or skip around to the factors that are most important to you!

Ways to Connect

First and foremost, you want a live TV provider that lets you connect the way you want. But what does that really mean?

Basically, when signing up with DIRECTV, you have a choice of whether you want to get service via satellite or via internet. Depending on your home’s location, access to quality internet and a variety of other factors, one option may be better than the other.

For a streaming service like YouTube TV, however, the only way to get access is through your existing internet connection.

This article will focus on DIRECTV packages and offers for customers connecting via internet. For more information on DIRECTV with a satellite, check out the related resource above.

Package Options & Pricing

Once you know how you want to connect, another of the key factors to consider is the package options and pricing. See how DIRECTV and YouTube TV compare below.

DIRECTV has four base packages to choose from (ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE™, ULTIMATE and PREMIER) with several different ways to customize your experience, plus one Spanish-language plan. YouTube TV, on the other hand, has fewer options, with just one base plan and one Spanish plan.

Here we will compare the two most popular DIRECTV packages against YouTube TV.

Package ENTERTAINMENT via Internet CHOICE™ via Internet YouTube TV Base Plan Price $74.99/mo.* for 24 months + taxes & fees

($89.99/mo. total w/ req’d $15/mo. ARS fee) w/24-mo. agreement $79.99/mo.* for 24 months + taxes & fees

($112.98/mo. w/ req’d $15/mo. ARS fee & Regional Sports Fee of $17.99/mo.) w/24-mo. agreement $72.99/mo. Package Specs 90+ channels Local channels included, where available Unlimited Cloud DVR recording 125+ channels Local channels included, where available Regional & Specialty sports networks Unlimited cloud DVR 100+ channels Local channels, where available Unlimited Cloud DVR Special Offer 3-months included*: Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+, Cinemax** *Must select offers. Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax are included for first 3 months and auto-renew monthly thereafter at then-prevailing rates (currently $15.99/mo. for Max, $11.99/mo. for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, $10.99/mo. each for STARZ and Cinemax, and $5.99/mo. for MGM+), unless cancelled. See DIRECTV Legal Policy Center for details. $10 off for 24 months 3-months included*: Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+, Cinemax** *Must select offers. Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax are included for first 3 months and auto-renew monthly thereafter at then-prevailing rates (currently $15.99/mo. for Max, $11.99/mo. for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, $10.99/mo. each for STARZ and Cinemax, and $5.99/mo. for MGM+), unless cancelled. See DIRECTV Legal Policy Center for details. First-time Customer free trial (length of trial varies) ~3-month promo pricing 30-days free: 4K Plus (then $4.99/mo. 12-mo) then $9.99/mo.

*New approved residential customers, price incl. TV pkg & equip. fees for first TV. Add’l fees may apply to non-qualified customers. Equipment lease req’d. Early agmt termination fee applies ($20/mo.) & add’l fee(s) may apply if equip. not returned. Credit card req’d. Restr’s apply.

**Access Max only through Max app or max.com. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription includes access to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME streaming plan, available via the Paramount+ app or paramountplus.com/link. Online account registration may be required. Offer not available to DIRECTV and U-verse TV customers switching to DIRECTV via Internet. Cancel online or by phone. Offer subj. to change.

Channel Availability

In the Packages & Pricing section we went over the number of channels available and the monthly costs for both DIRECTV and YouTube TV. But it’s also important to look at the individual channels to ensure the streaming service you choose has the channels you’re interested in.

Get an overview of both providers’ channel availability here.

Package ENTERTAINMENT CHOICE™ YOUTUBE TV Base Plan Number of Channels 90+ 125+ 100+ Popular Channels ESPN ESPN 2 FX DISNEY CNN HGTV FOX NEWS UNIVISION Featured channels in ENTERTAINMENT + MLB NETWORK NBA TV NFL Network Cooking Channel Bally Sports NBC Sports ESPN ESPN 2 FX Disney Channel CNN HGTV FOX News UNIVISION Local Channels Yes, where available (including PBS) Yes, where available (including PBS) Yes, where available (including PBS) Local Regional Sports Networks No Yes* *Not all RSNs avail in all areas. Availability varies by zip code Limited availability (6 channels) Out of Market Regional Sports Networks No Yes, 30+ channels w/ DIRECTV Sports Pack for $14.99/mo. + tax** Limited availability

**1. Lineups effective as of 6/15/24. Get updates at directv.com/channels. 2. Blackout restrictions and other conditions apply. 3. YES Network available as a local regional sports network package in CT, NY and in parts of NJ and PA as determined by ZIP code. Portions of YES Network programming available in SPORTS PACK premium package in the remainder of DIRECTV service areas. All offers, programming, promotions, pricing, terms, restrictions & conditions subject to change & may be modified, discontinued, or terminated at any time without notice. Visit directv.com/legal or call for details.

There are a few key channels YouTube TV doesn’t have that are available on DIRECTV (although these are updated frequently). So, if you’re looking to watch any of these, DIRECTV ENTERTAINMENT or CHOICE™ TV packages will be your best bet. These are:

A&E*

AccuWeather

AXS TV

CLEO TV

CNBC World*

Cooking Channel*

Fuse*

Great American Family*

History*

Lifetime*

Magnolia Network*

MLB Network*

Newsmax

REELZ

Revolt

RFDTV

Science Channel*

UPtv*

*Requires the CHOICE™ Package

For a full list of DIRECTV channels, check out the Channel Lineup!

Regional Sports Networks Comparison

As mentioned above, DIRECTV carries 30+ in market regional sports networks (RSNs), while YouTube TV only has six. The table below compares regional networks:

DIRECTV RSNs Available with PREMIER package and DIRECTV Sports Pack Add-on with CHOICE™ or ULTIMATE; Channel list valid as of 7/31/24 YouTube TV RSNs Altitude Sports FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati FanDuel Sports Network Detroit FanDuel Sports Network Florida FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes FanDuel Sports Network Midwest FanDuel Sports Network North FanDuel Sports Network Ohio FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma FanDuel Sports Network SoCal FanDuel Sports Network Southeast FanDuel Sports Network South FanDuel Sports Network Southwest FanDuel Sports Network Sun FanDuel Sports Network West FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin Madison Square Garden Marquee Sports Network Mid Atlantic Sports Net Monumental Sports Network MSG Sportsnet NBC Sports Bay Area Plus NBC Sports Bay Area Plus NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports Boston NBC Sports California NBC Sports California NBC Sports Chicago NBC Sports Chicago NESN+ ROOT Sports Northwest Space City Home Network Spectrum SportsNet Spectrum SportsNet LA SportsNet New York SportsNet New York SportsNet Pittsburgh YES Network

Premium Channels & Add-Ons

Depending on your needs, there are countless premium channels for entertainment and sports you may be interested in. Let’s look at how premium channels compare between DIRECTV and YouTube TV.

Premium Entertainment Channels

These are premium networks that customers can add to their base TV package for an extra cost.

Channel DIRECTV Prices current as of 7/31/24 YOUTUBE TV Base Plan Max 3 months included, then regular price (curr. $15.99/mo. + tax) Available as part of Entertainment Plus bundle for $29.99/mo. or $16.99/mo. PARAMOUNT+ WITH SHOWTIME 3 months included, then regular price (curr. $11.99/mo. + tax) Available as part of Entertainment Plus bundle for $29.99/mo. or $10.99/mo. STARZ 3 months included, then regular price (curr. $10.99/mo. + tax) 7-day free trial Available as part of Entertainment Plus bundle for $29.99/mo. or $10.99/mo. MGM+ 3 months included, then regular price (curr. $5.99/mo. + tax) 7-day free trial then $6.99/mo. Cinemax 3 months included, then regular price (curr. $10.99/mo. + tax) 7-day free trial then $9.99/mo. Movies Extra Pack Includes Crime+Investigation, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HDNet Movies, INSP HD, MTV Live, ShortsTV, Smithsonian Channel, Sony Movies 3 months included, then regular price (curr. $4.99/mo. + tax) Not available AMC+* includes access to Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited $8.99/mo. + tax & $2 off monthly DIRECTV bill 7-day free trial then $8.99/mo. + tax discovery+ includes HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel $4.99/mo. + tax & $2 off monthly DIRECTV bill Not available ALLBLK* $5.99/mo. + tax 7-day free trial then $5.99/mo. + tax ACORN TV* $7.99/mo. + tax 7-day free trial then $7.99/mo. + tax FOX Nation* $5.99/mo. + tax 7-day free trial then $5.99/mo. + tax History Vault* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available Lifetime Movie Club* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available Peacock* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available A&E Crime Central* $4.99/mo. + tax Not available Hallmark Movies Now* $5.99/mo. + tax 7-day free trial then $5.99/mo. + tax UP Faith & Family* $5.99/mo. + tax · 7-day free trial then · $5.99/mo. + tax

*May only be accessed on internet-connected HD DVR/Gemini and the DIRECTV app. Subscription not valid for streaming using the provider app or website.

Premium Sports Channels

For sports fans, it’s important to have access to the most networks so you can watch the most games. But these days, with broadcast rights for sports spanning networks and streaming services, it can be difficult.

Let’s look at the different sports packages available to customers for DIRECTV and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV Sports Pack YouTube TV Sports Plus Bundle Cost $14.99/mo. + tax $10.99/mo. + tax Number of Channels 22 additional specialty sports channels for ENTERTAINMENT customers); 12 additional specialty sports channels plus 30+ Regional Sports Networks for CHOICE™ customers 20 channels Channel List ACC Network; Big Ten Network; CBS Sports Network; ESPNEWS; ESPNU; FanDuel TV; FOX Sports 2; Golf Channel; MLB Network; MLB Strike Zone; NBA TV; Next Level Sports; NFL Network; NFL RedZone; NHL Network; Outdoor Channel; SEC Network; Sportsman Channel; Tennis Channel; TUDN; Willow HD; Willow Xtra + 30+ Regional Sports Networks All DIRECTV Sports Pack channels are included in PREMIER package beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS XTRA; Billiard TV; Fight Netowrk, FOX Soccer Plus; MAVTV Motorsports Network; NFL RedZone; Outside; Overtime, PlayersTV; PokerGO+; SportsGrid; Stadium; Tennis Channel; FanDuel TV; FanDuel Racing, VSiN; Fight Network; Impact Wrestling (CBS Sports Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network included in base plan)

Additional Sports Add-Ons

Depending on the sports you watch, either DIRECTV or YouTube TV may have what you need. For someone looking for more channels, including specialty college networks, DIRECTV comes out on top. That is also the case for hockey fans looking for NHL Network, as YouTube TV doesn’t carry it.

YouTube TV, however, does have the exclusive license for NFL Sunday Ticket, meaning football fans wanting to watch all out-of-market regular season Sunday football games will need to get access to the premium service.

Football fans can get a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket if they bundle with YouTube TV, coming in at $379/yr. Fans purchasing Sunday Ticket as a standalone product will pay $449/yr. (4 payments of $112.25/mo.).

DIRECTV also allows customers to purchase premium sports add-ons like NBA League Pass.

Entertainment Experience

You deserve a relaxing, uncomplicated entertainment experience, where you get the best content of the highest quality in a way that works best for you. Below are some considerations to think about before choosing a live TV service.

Content Aggregation

With so many disparate entertainment apps and networks these days, it can be difficult to stay organized. With a Gemini device, DIRECTV gives customers the opportunity to house all their video streaming services on the DIRECTV interface, so you never have to switch inputs again.*

This is not the case for YouTube TV, making it an important factor to consider when choosing a streaming option.

*Req’s separate paid subscriptions for 3rd party apps. Internet-connected Gemini device required.

Picture Quality & 4K Content

DIRECTV provides exclusively 4K Ultra HD channels to internet or stream customers for watching TV series, movies, live sports and more for no additional cost to customers*. The following three channels are always playing great content in the best quality.

104 (DTV4K) – 24/7 channel featuring shows, original series and documentaries

105 (LIVE4K) – occasional live sporting events

106 (LIVE4K2) – occasional live sporting events

YouTube TV does have a 4K add-on that new customers can try for free for 30 days. After the trial ends, customers will need to pay $4.99/mo. for 12 months for 4K Plus. After 12 months it is $9.99 per month.

*4K TV required

Simultaneous Streams

Within the home, DIRECTV allows for unlimited devices to stream at the same time. Out of the home, three devices are permitted for use at the same time**.

For YouTube TV, three simultaneous streams are permitted. Customers with 4K Plus from YouTube TV, however, can stream unlimited devices.

**Minimum internet speed of 8Mbps per stream recommended for optimal viewing. All DIRECTV streams must be on the same home network and a compatible router is required. Certain channels are excluded. Limit 3 concurrent out-of-home DIRECTV streams. Restrictions apply. See directv.com/unlimitedstreams for details.

Frequently Asked Questions What factors should I consider when choosing a live TV provider? When choosing the best live TV provider for you, it's necessary to consider channel availability, pricing, introduction offers, flexibility & more. How does DIRECTV compare to YouTube TV? DIRECTV and YouTube TV have both live sports and TV streaming services. DIRECTV offers a wider variety of base packages, more Regional Sports Networks, a wider channel availability and the most local MLB games. How can I sign up for DIRECTV? New DIRECTV customers can choose to sign up online or by calling a sales representative.

