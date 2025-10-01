Monumental Sports Network Expands Accessibility for Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics Games and Other DMV Sports Programming

MNMT announces expanded distribution via DIRECTV’s MyHome Team offering and new ‘Monumental’ price discount on direct-to-consumer subscription.

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) today announced various initiatives to make it even easier for fans across the DMV region to catch their favorite local teams and D.C.-focused sports coverage. Beginning today, fans will benefit from a reduced price for annual Monumental+ direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriptions—and, for the first time, MNMT will join DIRECTV’S MyHome Team streaming service in addition to ongoing availability on satellite and other streaming subscriptions.

Launched earlier this year on MLB’s Opening Day, MyHome Team is a $19.99 add-on to DIRECTV’s industry-first MySports Genre Pack. DIRECTV created MyHome Team to complement MySports, drawing from a portfolio of approximately 30 regional sports networks and team channels to give fans access to local games from the specific teams available to their region. MNMT joins a MyHome Team lineup that now includes 18 NBA, 10 NHL, 17 MLB, and 45 of a possible 71 U.S.-based teams. In addition, MySports gives fans all the top national sports networks, including ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, CBS Sports, and Turner Sports services; the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NFL league channels; ACC, Big Ten, and SEC conference networks; as well as the recently launched ESPN Unlimited streaming service (which is added as a bonus with no additional charge).

These moves enable more homes across the national capital region to access live broadcasts of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, and MNMT’s full slate of original and behind-the-scenes programming.

At the same time, MNMT is lowering the annual price of a direct subscription to its streaming platform, Monumental+, making it even more affordable for fans in the DMV region to stream MNMT’s games and original content anywhere, anytime. The new annual rate of $179.99 equates to savings of $59.89 per year compared to twelve months of a monthly subscription.

“Monumental Sports Network already reaches millions of homes across the DMV, and we’re always looking for ways to make it even easier for fans to watch our live games and our other programming,” said Zach Leonsis, President of Media & New Enterprises at Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). “We’re constantly pushing to make Monumental more accessible—whether it’s enhancing the streaming experience or lowering the cost of subscriptions—because we’re fighting for our fans’ best interests. They give so much to our network and teams, and we’re committed to doing right by them.”

MNMT is available in millions of homes throughout its broadcast footprint – which stretches south of Richmond, VA and as far north as Delaware – and the network is carried by major TV providers including Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, and DIRECTV. MNMT’s programming continues to rank among the most watched in the D.C. area — during game nights last season, Capitals broadcasts outperformed ESPN in the local market 69% of the time, with overall Capitals viewership up 37% year-over-year (P2+). Similarly, Mystics games saw a 46% increase in viewership in 2025 compared to 2024 (HH). (Capitals Source: Nielsen Media Research, P2+ demo. DC & Baltimore DMA’s. Comparison to other network data based on overnight reports. Mystics: Source: 9/9/2025, data based on overnight QH Playfly report.)

In addition to the network’s Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics coverage, MNMT is the exclusive local television media rights holder for the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and proudly boasts a comprehensive schedule of original programming and live college football, basketball, lacrosse, and volleyball, high school basketball, esports, as well as Washington Spirit (NWSL) and Old Glory DC (Major League Rugby) games. In total, MNMT aired close to 500 total games during the 2024-25 season, an all-time high.

Local fans can access MNMT through their Pay TV subscription, on monumentalplus.com, or by downloading the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app on iOS, Amazon Prime Video, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, X1, and Xfinity Xumo and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in.