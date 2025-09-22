How to Watch Every NFL Game in 2025

Watching sports has become harder than ever, with games in most leagues scattered across different networks and streaming services at different times. Perhaps no sport has become more difficult to watch due to this trend than NFL football.

NFL games are now spread out across no less than five networks and eight streaming platforms. Figuring out where and when to catch your favorite team (and the most cost-effective way to do it!) can be a monumental task.

That’s why we put together this quick and comprehensive guide to watching the most NFL football as possible during the 2025-26 season. We’ve covered info on where regular season games are being broadcast each week, plus where to catch exclusive games like Christmas Day or the NFL’s slate of international games this season.

How to Watch Every NFL Game During the 2025-26 Season

NFL games in 2025 can be watched across the major networks (ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX) on your local affiliate channels, on NFL Network and on streaming platforms such as Paramount+, Peacock, Fox One, ESPN Unlimited, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and NFL+.

For the major networks, check your local affiliate channels below:

Now, let’s take a look at which network or platform carries which games on each weekday, or during exclusive matchups.

If you’re looking for an at-a-glance version of this guide, we’ve included a handy infographic at the bottom of this page!

Where to Watch NFL Games by Day

Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of where to watch every NFL game each week:

Thursday

Every week’s Thursday games except Week 1, Thanksgiving and Week 18 air on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

Week 1

NBC/Peacock will carry the Thursday season opener on Sept. 4, 2025 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys

Friday

Typically, NFL games don’t take place on Fridays due to the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, but for the few that are happening in 2025:

Week 1

YouTube TV will stream the Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5, 2025

will stream the Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5, 2025 Week 13

Amazon Prime Video will stream the Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles game during Week 13 on Nov. 28

Saturday

Again, NFL games don’t usually take place on Saturdays, but the NFL is expected to hold exclusive broadcast games on Saturday’s multiple times in 2025:

Week 16 – Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 on NFL Network

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 on Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears



Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Week 17 – Peacock will stream an exclusive game during Week 17

will stream an exclusive game during Week 17 Week 18 – Saturday, January 3, 2025 on ABC and ESPN

Saturday, January 3, 2025 on and Two games with playoffs implications, 4:30 p.m. ad 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

Sunday daytime games are held on CBS and FOX, while the night game is held on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. You’ll need an antenna, a subscription to a cable or streaming TV provider like DIRECTV or a subscription to each network’s streaming service (Fox One, Paramount+, Peacock) to watch these games.

International Games: All six of the season’s international games will be carried by NFL Network and streamed on NFL+ at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Monday

Monday night games are broadcast on ABC and ESPN’s Monday Night Football. You’ll need a subscription to a TV provider or to ESPN Unlimited to watch these games. ESPN Select won’t cut it.

ESPN will carry games exclusively during:

Week 3 (second game)

Week 4 (first game)

Week 6 (first game)

Week 7 (first game)

Week 12

Week 13

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

ABC will carry games exclusively on:

Week 4 (second game)

Week 6 (second game)

Both ABC and ESPN will carry games on:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 5

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 14

Holidays

Thanksgiving Day afternoon games will be broadcast at 1 p.m. on FOX, at 4:30 p.m. on CBS and the night game will be broadcast by NBC.

Christmas Day: Two Christmas Day games will be streamed on Netflix, and a third will be on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

All Out-of-Market Games: You can watch every out-of-market NFL game of the season that is not broadcast locally with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

How Much Does It Cost to Watch Every NFL Game in 2025?

NFL games are broadcast across multiple different networks and platforms, and each carries its own monthly cost. Here’s how much you’ll be looking at paying if you want to catch every single NFL game this season:

Major Networks: Free, if you have an antenna. Otherwise, you’ll pay about $90 per month on average for a cable or streaming subscription or a total of about $50 per month for all four networks’ streaming services. Or, if you sign up for our MySports Genre Pack, you can get those major networks where available and other top sports networks for just $69.99 per month or less, no contract required.

ESPN Unlimited: $30 per month for three months (Included for free when you subscribe to MySports Genre Pack from DIRECTV)

Netflix: $8 per month (Christmas games)

Amazon Prime Video: $15 per month for three months

NFL+: $7 per month for three months

Peacock: $11 for the Saturday game

So, in total, you’ll be looking at spending about $450 (without an antenna) to watch the maximum amount of NFL possible this season.

Of course, that’s just for access to each in-market game for your home team. If you want to watch out-of-market games too, then you’ll need to pick up NFL Sunday Ticket for an additional $378 per year, either through YouTube Premium Channels or as an add-on to YouTube TV ($85 per month). That gets you access to all of the out-of-market games on CBS and FOX in addition to your locally broadcast games.

You’ll still need to subscribe to the services that carry exclusive and international games, and you’ll need to watch Thursday Night Football through Amazon and Sunday and Monday Night Football on NBC and ABC/ESPN. That’ll up the cost to close to $825.

Looking for a more at-a-glance guide to watching all the NFL games this season? Check out this handy infographic:

Where To Watch NFL Games in 2025

Prices are effective as of 9/20/25 and subject to change at any time

Watch NFL with DIRECTV

You can watch NFL football all season long with DIRECTV! Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Sign up today.

NFL fans can also catch Thursday Night Football games at any local business that subscribes to a DIRECTV Business TV plan on channel 9550. Check out our sports bar finder for locations near you!

Frequently Asked Questions How much will it cost to watch every NFL game in 2025? It'll cost about $450 to watch all of your home games and nationally broadcast games, and about $823 to watch every single NFL game in 2025. What channel is TNF with DIRECTV for Business? DIRECTV for Business customer locations, who subscribe to a business TV plan, have Thursday night football games on channel 9550.

