It’s Always Game On With DIRECTV Sports Central

Just in time for football season, DIRECTV Sports CentralTM gives subscribers with Gemini devices access to every pro football game, no matter where it’s playing, across DIRECTV, including YouTube, Prime Video, ESPN+ and Peacock (subscription to each app is required for use).

DIRECTV Sports Central adds to the existing sports features already available to existing customers. Check out the different ways you can personalize your pro football experience with these exciting new features.

Sports Pack puts even more sports in front of true fans with access to a wide variety of sports channels including NFL Red Zone and NFL Network. Find out how to get it.

How to Use DIRECTV Sports Central

No matter how your get your DIRECTV service (via Satellite or via Internet) you’ll no longer have to switch between platforms to find your favorite games. Regardless of where the game you want to watch is broadcast, you can access it directly from your DIRECTV device. Check out some of the ways to take advantage of this awesome feature.

Guide & Search

DIRECTV customers who connect via satellite can go to Ch. 700 in the Guide to see the lineup of live and upcoming football games, no matter where they play, including games on streaming apps like YouTube, Prime Video, ESPN+ and Peacock built directly into the guide (internet connection is required).

DIRECTV via internet subscribers have the ticket to access every NFL game, no matter where it plays, including games on streaming apps like YouTube, Prime Video, ESPN+ and Peacock with the Guide, search functionality, team match-up pages and more.

DIRECTV Sports Central

DIRECTV Sports Central is the central location where subscribers can explore games across DIRECTV and other platforms, all in one place. From here, you can also record games, specific teams or individual match-ups (recording only available on DIRECTV channels), plus access NFL RedZone from NFL Network.

Optimize your viewing experience even further with the following pages which will include games from all platforms.:

League Page : Access live games with one click, view schedules, set recordings and more.

: Access live games with one click, view schedules, set recordings and more. Matchup Page : Find game info, channel info and game odds for specific matchups.

: Find game info, channel info and game odds for specific matchups. Team Page: Manage recordings, set favorite teams and more coming soon.

SPORTS HUB

DIRECTV customers connected via internet will see a personalized home page, tailored to your teams, recordings and interests. Sports Central is your personal sports hub, allowing you to find live and upcoming games, peruse your curated list of teams and see breakdowns of what to watch in your most loved leagues like NFL, MLB, NHL and more. Like the guide and search options, you’ll also be directed to games of interest, even when they’re on separate networks or apps. Forget flipping around to find your game, let DIRECTV find it for you.

See why DIRECTV is the leader in sports on Sunday – and every other day with DIRECTV Sports Central. Explore this exciting destination, and even more with the Gemini device, our newest next generation device. Are you a DIRECTV subscriber but don’t have a Gemini yet? Call 800.531.5000 to upgrade to Gemini today, for access to the ultimate football experience.

Get DIRECTV to explore DIRECTV Sports Central today!

+Req’s separate paid subscription for third party apps and high-speed internet connected Gemini device. DIRECTV Sports Pack add-on or CHOICE™ Pkg or higher required for games on NFL Network. Local stations/games in some markets may be unavailable due to channel disputes, more info at tvpromise.com.

Recording only avail. for games in your DIRECTV pkg.