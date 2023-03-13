When you can’t make it out to Nationals Park or Camden Yards, make the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) on DIRECTV your front-row seat for Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles baseball.

MASN is a high-definition regional sports network (RSN) serving a seven-state region spanning from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Charlotte, North Carolina. Tune in for around-the-clock coverage of its flagship teams — the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles — as well as live game coverage of area college teams and conferences.

What to Watch on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network?

You already know MASN is the place to catch Orioles and Nationals games. But MASN also broadcasts live game action from some of your favorite college teams and conferences up and down the East Coast.

Tune in to MASN for coverage of the:

Atlantic 10

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Big 12

America East

University of Richmond

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)

University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC)

MASN is also home to pre- and post-game coverage for the Orioles and Nationals and programming pertaining to an array of professional sports, including golf, combat sports and more. You’ll even find the latest Baltimore Ravens news and analysis on shows like Touchdown Baltimore.

Where Can I Find Mid-Atlantic Sports Network?

Several television providers in the network’s seven-state region offer MASN. National TV providers such as DIRECTV also carry the regional sports network, which is offered standard as part of a DIRECTV CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ package.

Subscribers must be located in MASN’s coverage area. Enter your ZIP code into DIRECTV’s RSN locator to see if you’re eligible.

Not in the coverage area? No problem. Just spring for a DIRECTV SPORTS PACK subscription and get MASN along with over 40 other regional and specialty sports networks. Note that live game coverage is subject to blackouts for those outside the network’s coverage area and that not all RSNs are available in all areas.

Stream the MASN Channel With DIRECTV

Lock down your all-access pass to the best of MASN sports with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription. MASN is available to CHOICE™ or above subscribers in the network’s coverage area or nationwide via the DIRECTV SPORTS PACK.

DIRECTV is your home for live sports. Check our sports schedules for details on your favorite team.

Can I Stream MASN on the DIRECTV App

Yes, you can stream MASN on the DIRECTV app. Watch DIRECTV online, with the DIRECTV app or via DIRECTV STREAM to ensure you don’t miss a minute of Nationals and Orioles coverage. Live game coverage may be subject to blackout restrictions for viewers outside the network’s coverage area, and not all regional sports networks are available in all areas.

What Channel Is MASN on DIRECTV?

Access the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network with a DIRECTV subscription on Channel 640.

FAQs

Who Carries MASN Network?

Television providers serving viewers in parts of Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware carry the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, as do national TV providers such as DIRECTV. For DIRECTV customers in the network’s coverage area, MASN comes standard with a CHOICE™ or above programming package. DIRECTV customers nationwide can get MASN via the DIRECTV SPORTS PACK. Live game coverage is subject to blackouts for those outside the network’s coverage area. Not all regional sports networks are available in all areas.

What Channel Is the MASN Network?

The Mid Atlantic Sports Network is on DIRECTV Channel 640.

Can I Stream MASN on the DIRECTV App?

Streaming MASN is easy with the DIRECTV app. You’ll have the freedom to watch on your favorite teams on your favorite devices — no matter where your days take you.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."