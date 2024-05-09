10 Trending Animated Movies to Stream Right Now

From colorful cartoon pups to fantastically animated fish and flying food, these are the top 10 best animated movies to watch right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest animated movies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From PAW Patrol: The Movie to The Croods: A New Age, this list will help animated movie fans stay up to date on the most popular animated films available.

TOP 10 ANIMATED MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending animated movies that movie-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

↑ 5 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for one of the most anticipated animated films of 2021: PAW Patrol: The Movie! When their arch-rival, Mayor Humdinger, becomes Mayor of Adventure City, the Paw Patrol pups spring into action to stop his tyrannical reign. The charming and ever-dependable team, led by Ryder and including favorites like Chase and Skye, embark on their biggest mission to save the metropolis.

This exciting family-friendly adventure, filled with teamwork and bravery, promises to captivate audiences of all ages, proving once and for all, “No job is too big, no pup is too small!”

2. ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Imagine a world where food doesn’t come from supermarkets – it falls right from the sky. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs presents such a delectable universe brimming with tasty meteorological phenomena. This 2009 animated comedy, featuring leading talents like Bill Hader and Anna Faris, chronicles the culinary escapades of aspiring inventor, Flint Lockwood.

His creation, a device that converts water into food, malfunctions and starts causing edible weather, creating a hilarious series of events fueled by raining cheeseburgers, spaghetti tornados and more. This delightful film offers a whimsical feast for the eyes and plenty of food-themed laughs that the entire family will enjoy.

3. ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2’

↑ 6 vs. Prior Week

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 is a captivating sequel that brings back all the entertaining charm of the first. Genius inventor Flint Lockwood (voiced by Bill Hader) embarks on a tasteful adventure after the food storm in the first film, having discovered that his infamous machine still operates and now creates mutant food beasts.

As these edible monsters threaten normality, Flint and his friends must venture into a vibrant, extraordinary world to finally turn off the machine. Filled with outlandishly delicious humor and heart, this inventive comedy will sprinkle your film experience with sweetness and laughs.

4. ‘Finding Nemo’

↑ 15 vs. Prior Week

Experience the animated masterpiece that introduced millions to the wonders of the sea and some iconic aquatic friends: Finding Nemo. Join Marlin, an overly protective clownfish, voiced by Albert Brooks, on his heart-stopping journey across the vast ocean to find his stolen son, Nemo.

This heartwarming adventure presents a beautiful story of a father’s limitless love, courage and determination, wrapped up in Pixar’s breathtaking animation. From Ellen DeGeneres’ unforgettable performance as the lovable and forgetful Dory to the hilarious yet dangerous encounters with various sea creatures, Finding Nemo set a new standard for animated films while also teaching profound life lessons.

5. ‘The Addams Family’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Enter the weird and wonderful world of The Addams Family. This iconic family, unlike any other, thrive on all things macabre. Family patriarch Gomez delights in all things dreadful, while his ghostly wife Morticia finds beauty in darkness.

Their peculiar children, Wednesday and Pugsley, and a host of other unforgettable characters including their towering butler Lurch and the dismembered hand servant Thing, deliver a unique blend of horror and humor. Step into their strange universe and you’ll find you might not want to leave. Remember: normal is an illusion; what’s normal for the spider is chaos for the fly.

6. ‘Monsters University’

↑ 103 vs. Prior Week

Venture back to where it all began in Monsters University, a prequel to the beloved Monsters, Inc. with the charismatic John Goodman as James P. Sullivan and witty Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski. This heartfelt comedic-animation dives into the college years of these infamous scare-duo long before they became an inseparable pair.

Experience their riveting journey from being competitive rivals to their realization of the power of friendship in a monster world still fearful of children. Charmingly nostalgic and filled with lively humor, Monsters University is a masterful creation from Pixar that enthralls audiences of all ages.

7. ‘Monsters, Inc.’

↑ 96 vs. Prior Week

Step into the world of Monsters, Inc., an animated marvel that takes you on a roller-coaster journey through the eyes of the city’s most lovable monsters, Sully and Mike. In an unexpected twist, the duo accidentally lets a human child into Monster City, sparking an exciting adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

As they attempt to return the curious toddler to her world, they confront their fears and debunk a massive conspiracy in their monstrous corporation. Voiced by the iconic John Goodman and Billy Crystal, Monsters, Inc is a heartwarming tale about friendship and courage cloaked in whimsical humor.

8. ‘Up’

↑ 16 vs. Prior Week

Golden Globe-winning animated movie Up is a heartwarming journey filled with laughter, tears and high-flying adventure. Voiced by Ed Asner, seventy-eight-year-old Carl Fredricksen has lived a quiet, lonely life, but all that is about to change when he ties thousands of balloons to his house and takes flight to the wilderness of South America.

Unbeknownst to him, Russell, a buoyant and eager Wilderness Explorer tagged along, adding a new dynamic to Carl’s quest. This Pixar masterpiece turns an unlikely duo into the most beloved adventure team, leaving us to realize that life’s greatest adventures are the ones we least expect.

9. ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

↑ 18 vs. Prior Week

Brace yourselves for a dragon-riding odyssey that blurs the line between fantasy and reality in the animated masterpiece How to Train Your Dragon. In a world where Vikings valiantly fight fearsome dragons, a young Viking named Hiccup defies convention by befriending a dragon he names Toothless.

Their unlikely friendship spirals into a heartwarming tale of daring adventures, learning to trust and embracing the unique. Redefining the warrior-dragon dynamics, this movie explores the transformative power of companionship, punctuated with stunning visual effects. How to Train Your Dragon is a tale of friendship against all odds that will whisk you off to the captivating realm of dragons.

10. ‘The Croods: A New Age’

↑ 28 vs. Prior Week

Be ready to embark on an uproarious and heartwarming journey with The Croods: A New Age. In this much-anticipated sequel to the original hit, we see our favorite prehistoric family, The Croods, meet a new clan who claim to be more evolved.

As the Croods grapple with the Bettermans’s conceited ways, they discover an even bigger threat. The movie expertly blends hilarity with an emotional core, making it a must-watch for both children and adults looking for an interesting take on societal evolution and family values.

And there you have it: the top 10 animated movies to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."