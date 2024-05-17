15 of the Best Vampire Movies to Bite into Now

Sharpen your canines and don your cape, because we’re going on the hunt! The hunt for what, exactly? The best vampire movies available to stream now, of course! From the classic silent films that started it all to upcoming adaptations to look forward to, we’ve got the 15 best vampire movies to bite into right now.

New Vampire Movies & Shows to Look Forward To

Before we get into some of the best classic vampire movies to stream today, let’s take a look at some of the upcoming vampire cinema and entertainment fans can expect on their screens in 2024.

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2

The second season of the TV adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel of the same name is coming to screens near you starting May 19, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac in 2022 Dubai as he recounts the trials and tribulations of his life in early 1900s New Orleans.

Fans can catch new episodes of season 2 of Interview with the Vampire on AMC, channel 254, Sunday’s at 9 p.m. ET.

‘Nosferatu’ (2024)

A new adaption of the classic Nosferatu will be scaring us on the big screen near you come December 25, 2024. Starring Bill Sarsgaard as Count Orlok, Willem Defoe as Professor Albin and many other talented actors, this remake will tell the classic gothic story of a recluse vampire infatuated by a young woman and the chaos that unfolds because of it in a while new way.

15 Best Vampire Movies to Indulge In

Here are 15 vampire movies that are already available to stream right now, so you can watch them all while you’re waiting for the release of the movies and series listed above.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (2014)

Offering a bizarre, yet hilarious mix of horror and humor, What We Do in the Shadows is the kind of vampire film you never knew you needed. The 2014 mockumentary follows four roommates living in New Zealand – roommates that are vampires, that is.

So popular that the film was adapted into an FX series, the movie’s clever script and original approach to the story make this a must watch vampire story for fans of horror and comedy.

‘Dracula’ (1931)

One of the most well-known and influential films in vampire cinema, the 1931 film Dracula stars Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula and is based on Bram Stoker’s novel. Lugosi’s portrayal of the clever, lurking vampire will bring you chills, even nearly a century later.

‘Let The Right One In’ (2008)

In the 2008 Swedish film, Let the Right One In, classic vampire lore is intertwined with an exploration of childhood, friendship and loneliness.

The story follows a young boy experiencing bullying and a small girl who happens to be a vampire, and is set again a stark, snow-white background, making it a chilling foray into the genre.

‘Nosferatu’ (1922)

The iconic 1922 silent film Nosferatu has not only influenced vampire films but the horror genre as a whole over the last century. Technically another adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel, Dracula, Max Schreck plays the haunting Count Orlok, a strange man living in a remote Transylvanian castle, who becomes infatuated with a young woman.

A gothic story for the ages, this film’s atmosphere and visual style make it the masterpiece it is.

‘A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’ (2014)

Step into an Iranian ghost town with A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, the 2014 film dubbed the first “Iranian vampire Western.” Completely black and white, this haunting film follows a skateboarding female vampire on the hunt for revenge. On whom, you ask? Men who disrespect women.

‘Fright Night’ (1985)

The 1985 movie Fright Night, directed by Tom Holland, brought a fresh twist to the vampire movie industry by blending classic vampire tropes with humor. The comedic story follows a teenager who discovers his neighbor is a vampire, leading to a thrilling and often comedic battle against the supernatural. Known for its engaging plot, charismatic performances and impressive special effects for the time, Fright Night is a beloved classic in vampire cinema and a must-watch for fans of the genre.

‘Abigail’ (2024)

One of the newest entries into the vampire genre, Abigail gives horror fans quite the story to bite into. When a group of friends desperate for cash kidnap the daughter of one of the most powerful people in the city, they figure getting the $50 million in ransom will be a breeze. But as the night gets darker, and the abandoned mansion they’re staying in gets more ominous, whatever luck they thought they had get thrown right out the window. Abigail is a horror movie that will teach you not to judge a sweet ballerina by her cover, that’s for certain.

‘Near Dark’ (1987)

For those looking for a heavy dose of action with their vampire lore, look no further than Near Dark. It follows a young cowboy turned vampire as he grapples with his new life in a nomadic, bloodthirsty family. Known for its intense action sequences and a moody, western-infused aesthetic, this film blends horror with a western vibe, creating a cult classic that’s both thrilling and stylistically unique.

‘Cronos’ (1994)

This horror-fantasy tells the story of an antique dealer who discovers a mysterious device that grants eternal life, but at a gruesome cost. What follows is a journey into darkness as the main character, Jesus Gris, starts experiencing the consequences of immortality. Renowned for its rich storytelling and unique aesthetic, Cronos explores themes of mortality and obsession making it a standout in vampire cinema with its blend of eerie suspense and emotional depth.

‘Ganja & Hess’ (1973)

Ganja & Hess is not only a standout vampire film, but also a film critically acclaimed for its storytelling, themes and impact on the rise in African American cinema. This avant-garde film follows a wealthy anthropologist who encounters an ancient artifact that turns him into a vampire. With its thoughtful and non-linear storytelling, the film delves into complex themes of addiction, culture, desire and immortality in a way few have done before.

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (1992)

Another adaptation of the iconic vampire novel by Bram Stoker, the 1992 version of Dracula directed by Francis Ford Coppola stars Gary Oldman as the one and only Count Dracula. While we all know the classic story, this adaptation has been applauded for its lavish costumes and fantastical set designs, which help bring to life the story of the Count’s obsessive love. It’s a visually stunning and emotional portrayal that continues to inspire cinema today.

‘Thirst’ (2009)

The first Korean film on this list, Thirst tells a compelling story by mixing horror, drama and dark humor that will keep you glued to the screen for the entire film. It tells the story of a priest who turns into a vampire after a failed medical experiment.

As he grapples with his newfound desires and moral decline, the film delves into themes of faith, lust and alienation. Celebrated for its innovative storytelling and rich character development, Thirst is a standout in vampire cinema.

‘Interview With the Vampire’ (1994)

The 1994 film Interview with the Vampire is based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel and stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as vampires recounting their centuries of existence to a modern-day journalist. This epic narrative delves into the lavish, yet tormented lives of vampires, exploring themes of immortality, loss and connection renowned for its rich, atmospheric storytelling and strong performances, especially by a young Kirsten Dunst, the film is a visually stunning exploration of the allure and consequences of the vampire’s eternal life.

‘Blade’ (1998)

Blade was one of the first mainstream vampire films to effortlessly blend vampire mythology with a ton of superhero action sequences. Blade, a formidable vampire hunter with vampire origins himself, battles against a vampire underworld intent on triggering a global apocalypse. Known for its thrilling action sequences and iconic performances, Blade combines horror with an urban cool aesthetic, making it a groundbreaking and influential film in both comic book and vampire cinema.

‘Twilight’ (2008)

And of course, we would be remiss not to mention one of the most iconic (for good or for bad) vampire movies of the early 2000s, Twilight. Starring Kristen Stewart as the ever-angsty human Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as the sexy and mysterious vampire Edward Cullen, this story follows the pair’s tumultuous journey to love. With five movies making up the entire Twilight Saga, it’s worth a watch at least once.

Frequently Asked Questions Why are people so intrigued by vampires? There are several reasons why people are intrigued by vampires. One of those reasons has to do with immortality and eternal youth. Vampires are often depicted as immortal beings who never age. This idea of everlasting life can be captivating to individuals who fear death or the passage of time. Are vampires real? No, vampires are not real. They exist only in folklore, mythology, and works of fiction. The idea of vampires originated from various cultural traditions and has been popularized through literature, movies, and other forms of media. Who created the idea of vampires? The modern image of vampires as immortal beings that drink blood is often attributed to Bram Stoker's novel "Dracula," published in 1897. Stoker's book popularized many vampire traits that are now commonly associated with the creatures, such as their aversion to sunlight and ability to transform into bats.

