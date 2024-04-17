Top 10 TV Travel Series to Watch to Curb Your Wanderlust

Everyone needs a vacation once in a while, but sometimes they’re not so easy to come by. Fortunately, you can live out your travel dreams or plan your next adventure from the comfort of your living room with this list of the top 10 best travel shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest travel shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Below Deck Mediterranean to 1st Look, this list will help travel show fans stay up to date on the most popular travel shows available.

TOP 10 TRAVEL SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending travel shows that TV-lovers just like you are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

Climb aboard a luxury yacht and embark on a journey with Captain Sandy Yawn and her eclectic crew on Below Deck Mediterranean. From high-pressure charters to crew cabin scandals, this reality series gives viewers an inside look into the life of working on a lavish yacht in the pristine waters of the Mediterranean.

Each episode brings new guests, unique requests and escalating tensions. Get ready for a roller coaster of romance, picturesque views and tantalizing glimpses into the lifestyles of the rich and famous on Below Deck Mediterranean.

2. ‘House Hunters International’

House Hunters is a popular classic among real estate shows, but some house hunters have their sights set abroad. That’s where House Hunters International comes in. Travel the globe virtually and experience diverse cultures, architectural styles and exotic locations as individuals, couples and families search for their ideal homes abroad, from France to Morocco to Costa Rica. The blend of travelogues and house hunts make this show a favorite among those with wanderlust.

3. ‘Below Deck’

Below Deck is more than just a reality TV show – it’s a dramatic voyage into the opulent world of mega-yachts and the dedicated crew who navigate their way through choppy waters. Take a trip with the crew as they cater to the whims of the rich and famous aboard their luxurious charter yacht.

From professional challenges and dramatic love triangles to stunning visuals of exotic locales, Below Deck is a platter of tantalizing reality TV goodness. Join the crew on this seafaring experience and witness both the beauty and the turmoil that hides below the deck.

4. ‘Expedition Unknown’

Josh Gates is about as close as you can get to a real-life Indiana Jones. Join Gates as he journeys to some of the world’s most remote regions seeking answers to age-old mysteries or exploring the site of recently discovered archaeological treasures on Expedition Unknown.

Gates brings an infectious enthusiasm to each adventurous episode, intertwining suspense, science and exploration in a must-watch show for adventure enthusiasts.

5. ‘Man v. Food’

Man v. Food pits host Adam Richman against the meanest, most massive culinary creations America has to offer as he traverses the country, taking on local food challenges that push his gastric might to the limits. From flaming hot wings to towering burger stacks, Man v. Food provides a whole new perspective on comfort food. Follow Adam in his quest to conquer the nation’s most formidable and appetizing challenges in this hit food-reality show.

6. ‘Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations’

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations is a delectable exploration of the world’s most unique and tantalizing cuisines hosted by the charismatic and daring Andrew Zimmern. Each episode takes the audience on a journey to uncover how different international cuisines have evolved over time, giving a historical perspective into the origins of these interesting dishes.

This is not just a food show, nor is it just a travel show: it’s a remarkable fusion of culture, history and cuisine. Join Zimmern as he indulges his adventurous palate, savoring everything from the most exotic to the tried-and-true local favorites in fascinating destinations worldwide.

7. ‘The Amazing Race’

Journey around the world without leaving your couch with The Amazing Race. This action-packed show takes participants to enticing and exotic locations, where they’ll face a multitude of challenges requiring strength, intellect, and teamwork. Led by the energetic host Phil Keoghan, the last team standing gets the grand prize and collective global glory.

Witness the adrenaline, determination and perseverance, and get ready for the thrill of a lifetime with every episode of The Amazing Race.

8. ‘Food Paradise’

Embark on the ultimate foodie adventure with Food Paradise. This tantalizing series is a treat for all food lovers, taking you on an exploration of the most savory and tantalizing dishes across America. Be it burgers, barbecues or baked goodies, this show has it all.

Host Mason Pettit’s enthusiasm is infectious, as he presents the most mouth-watering meals from renowned food joints and obscure diners. Tune in to Food Paradise to discover the finest culinary delights the country has to offer and be prepared to have your taste buds ignited.

9. ‘Carnival Eats’

Buckle up, you’re in for a thrill with host Noah Cappe in Carnival Eats. Each episode takes you on a gastronomic journey to different carnivals, fairs and festivals to sample some of the most delectable and outrageous treats that the world of amusement park food has to offer.

Be prepared to be astonished at how ordinary ingredients are transformed into unique creations that are wildly imaginative and irresistibly delicious.

10. ‘1st Look’

Travel around the globe with 1st Look. Explore new cultures, cuisines and adrenaline-pumping activities in each vibrant destination. 1st Look combines vivid storytelling with visually stunning camera work to provide a vivid sensory journey that will leave you planning your next vacation. Immerse yourself in the exploration of unique local spots, uncover hidden gems and meet intriguing characters on every episode.

And there you have it: the top 10 travel shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come, so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

