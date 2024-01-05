Top 10 Most Watched Drama Shows on DIRECTV

Not sure what to watch on TV tonight? Here are the 10 most popular dramas series on TV, based on what DIRECTV customers are watching right now. Each month, this list will be updated so drama TV fans can stay up to date on what to stream at home right now.

And for more information on the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

TOP 10 DRAMAS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending drama television series being watched, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Chicago P.D.’

↑4 vs. Prior Month

Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence Unit, led by Sgt. Hank Voight, investigates the city’s most formidable offenses, but as they seek truth, Voight must adapt to a transforming criminal justice system in the midst of change.

Watch Chicago P.D. on DIRECTV

2. ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’

↓1 vs. Prior Month

Led by courageous and compassionate veteran Capt. Olivia Benson, the NYPD’s elite Special Victims Unit, including Sgt. Odafin Tutuola, Detective Amanda Rollins and Officer Katriona Tamin, investigates crimes that are ripped from the headlines.

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit online with DIRECTV

3. ‘SEAL Team’

↑6 vs. Prior Month

A tight-knit unit of Navy SEALs trains, plans and executes dangerous, high-stakes missions, deploying for clandestine missions around the globe at a moment’s notice.

Watch SEAL Team online with DIRECTV

4. ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

↔vs. Prior Month

Agent Dwayne “King” Pride leads a team out of New Orleans’ NCIS field office that is investigating crimes that affect military personnel.

Watch NCIS: New Orleans online with DIRECTV

5. ‘Adam-12’

↑2 vs. Prior Month

Two LAPD officers patrol the streets of Los Angeles in this classic police procedural drama.

Watch Adam-12 online with DIRECTV

6. ‘FBI’

↔Not Ranked Prior Month

First-class agents bring all of their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, to keep New York – and the country – safe.

Watch FBI on DIRECTV

7. ‘9-1-1’

↓1 vs. Prior Month

This series follows the lives and careers of emergency response providers who put their lives at risk to save others in some of the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

Watch 9-1-1 on DIRECTV

8. ‘The Rockford Files’

↑10 vs. Prior Month

The Rockford Files is a classic 1970s police procedural with a twist. Jim Rockford is an ex-convict turned private detective who works to bring light to unsolved cases that had even the top detectives in the force stumped.

Watch The Rockford Files online with DIRECTV

9. ‘NCIS: Sydney’

↑1 vs. Prior Month

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Watch NCIS: Sydney online with DIRECTV

10. ‘NCIS’

↓8 vs. Prior Month

Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs leads a group in investigating crimes – ranging from murder and espionage to terrorism – that have evidence connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel.

Watch NCIS on DIRECTV

And there you have it: the top 10 most watched drama shows on DIRECTV. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best TV content with DIRECTV.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

Get Started Today.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."