The Top Thrilling Suspense Shows to Watch Right Now

Whether it’s a murder investigation or a murderer-in-the-making, there’s nothing like a good thriller TV show to get your blood pumping. Check out this list of the top 10 best suspense shows to watch on TV right now to find the next great thriller to watch.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest suspense shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to Hotel Portofino, this list will help suspense show fans stay up to date on the most popular thriller TV shows available.

TOP 10 SUSPENSE SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending suspense shows that TV-lovers like you are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit pits the justice system against the most heinous of crimes. Led by seasoned detectives like Olivia Benson, the series brings viewers into the high-intensity world of the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. With intense storylines and compelling performances, it powerfully illuminates relevant social issues within the framework of an emotionally captivating crime drama.

2. ‘Chicago P.D.’

Chicago P.D., along with its sister shows Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, provide audiences with a gritty and captivating look into the lives of those working in District 21 of the Chicago Police Department.

From Emmy award-winning producer, Dick Wolf, this police procedural delivers not only high stakes action but also emotional depth, making it a must-watch for drama lovers young and old.

3. ‘Criminal Minds’

Enter the dark and intense world of FBI profilers with Criminal Minds. Follow special agent Aaron Hotchner and his elite team of experts, known as the Behavioral Analysis Unit, as they delve into the twisted minds of dangerous perpetrators, interrupting violent crime sprees across America.

The training and psychological prowess of these dedicated agents unravel even the most intricate criminal puzzles. The engrossing, high-tension drama that showcases human behavior at its most sinister makes this show a must-watch for all thriller and crime-drama enthusiasts.

4. ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Law & Order: Organized Crime pushes viewers into the covert underworld of the mafia in New York City, spotlighting detective Elliot Stabler’s relentless pursuit of justice.

The seasoned detective, played by Christopher Meloni, is back on the NYPD to battle organized crime after suffering a personal loss. With compelling characters and complex crimes, this gripping spin-off adds a new layer to the Law & Order franchise.

5. ‘Chucky’

Enter the bloodcurdling world of Chucky, brought to life by creator Don Mancini. This horror TV series is a spin-off of the iconic Child’s Play franchise that revolves around a vintage doll with the soul of a notorious serial killer. In the series, teenager Jake Webber finds himself in possession of the terrifying doll and tied to a series of homicidal events around town.

Watch as chaos unfolds with Chucky’s chillingly playful antics, casting a deadly shadow over Hackensack, New Jersey. Chucky is a must-watch for thrill-seekers, promising suspenseful storylines, unexpected twists, and a sinister doll that brings your worst nightmares to life.

6. ‘CSI: Vegas’

Based on the original CSI series that started it all, the 2021 spin-off CSI: Vegas brings viewers back to the crime lab with members of the original forensic team as they help a new team of investigators crack the most complex cases in Sin City.

7. ‘Beacon 23’

Beacon 23 follows the solitary keeper of a lighthouse in space at the edge of the universe as he frantically maintains the beacon. His only company is his own trauma, the haunting darkness of space and eventually, a mysterious visitor who could be a friend or a formidable foe.

Beacon 23 takes viewers on a psychological journey that blends elements of mystery, science fiction and raw human emotion. Prepare to trudge through fear, secrets and the unyielding solitude of deep space in this thrilling series.

8. ‘Black Rider’

Immerse yourself in Black Rider, an edge-of-your-seat thriller peppered with unexpected twists and turns. The story hinges on the mysterious Black Rider, a motorcycle-riding vigilante that patrols the crime-ridden underbelly of his city, forever shrouded in shadow.

As the series progresses, the enigma of the Black Rider’s identity slowly unravels. Each episode is crafted with suspense and danger, producing an addictive narrative that will keep viewers wanting more.

9. ‘Senior High’

The prestigious Northford High is thrown into turmoil when a student’s death is ruled a suicide in Senior High. The student’s twin sister, however, believes the incident was anything but and begins to hunt for the truth.

What she finds is that everyone around her isn’t what they seem, and the lies they tell have begun to become the truth.

10. ‘Hotel Portofino’

Step into the picturesque Italian Riviera in the 1920s with the British drama series, Hotel Portofino. The show revolves around the life of Bella Ainsworth, the daughter of a nouveau-riche family, who is tasked to manage Hotel Portofino, filled with British clientele.

Follow the lives of the aristocrats, their staff and the Ainsworth family as they navigate through social changes and cultural clashes with a backdrop of breathtaking European elegance. Hotel Portofino presents a riveting fusion of suspenseful drama, romance and history set in the golden age of travel, a captivating watch for viewers who enjoy period dramas with a luxurious setting.

And there you have it: the top 10 suspense shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

