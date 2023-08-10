There’s no shortage of quality content to watch these days, thanks to a major increase in online streaming platforms and independent productions.

With an ever-expanding list of new movies to watch, how can you be sure you’re watching the best of them? Rather than spend time sorting through the diamonds in the rough, you can check out this list of 20 of the newest and most popular films for you to watch at home.

The films on this list span genres, streaming services and ratings (from PG to R and NR), ensuring there’s something for everyone in your home to love.

Each week, we’ll look at new and trending films making their way to your TV and update our What to Watch list to keep you up to speed on the very best content. Now, you can spend less time channel surfing (or endlessly bouncing back and forth between streaming services) and more time enjoying movies you’ll love.

And make sure to check back weekly so you can stay on top of what’s hot in movies right now.

*Movies on this list were released between January 1, 2022, and now, and are available to watch on streaming services or through DIRECTV On Demand.

1. ‘BLACKBERRY’ (2023)

Rating: R Genre: Drama; Comedy; Based on a true story

Cast: Glenn Howerton, Jay Baruchel

Director: Matt Johnson

This film tells the story of how the first-ever smartphone, Blackberry, came to be. Knowing that, you may be surprised to find it feels much like an action film, despite there not being any physical violence.

“Instead of shooting, stabbing or beating each other,” movie critic Matt Zoller Seitz explains in his review, the movie’s characters insult one another, plan elaborate traps and essentially step on whoever it takes to get to the top.

Even if you’re familiar with the rise and fall of Blackberry, this film portrays the story in a way you’ve never seen before – and it’s worth the watch.

Perfect for fans of ‘Wolf of Wallstreet,’ ‘The Social Network’ and ‘Tetris.’

2. ‘DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES’ (2023)

Rating:PG-13

Genre: Fantasy; Action Adventure; Comedy

Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rejé-Jean Page

Director: Jonathan M. Goldstein; John Francis Daley

A playful and exciting film, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves takes the roleplaying game and brings it to life. An unlikely group comes together to form a campaign in search of a lost relic, unaware of just how difficult the journey may be.

You’ll be completely submersed in a fantasy world, making it nearly impossible not to laugh, cry and breathe a sigh of relief right alongside the characters.

An action-adventure movie for anyone – whether you’ve played D&D or not!

3. ‘CREED III’ (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Drama; Action; Sports

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors

Director: Michael B. Jordan

The third installment of the Creed spin-off features another strong performance from Jordan as Adonis Creed, the now mega-successful boxer. Of course, things don’t stay comfortable for long, as a childhood friend and boxing savant threatens to overtake Creed as the best boxer in the ring. The film features strong performances from the cast and delivers an emotional punch, to say the least.

Fans of Rocky won’t be disappointed by this spin-off’s performance.

4. ‘NIMONA’ (2023)

Rating: PG

Genre: Action; Adventure

Cast: Chloe Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Lorraine Toussaint

Director: Nick Bruno; Troy Quane

Nimona is an animated film that follows a knight and a teenage shapeshifter in a futuristic medieval world. What could have been a relatively generic story was shaped into something much more by cartoon creator ND Stevenson. On the surface, this film is fantasy, but much of it is actually an allegory around the experiences of trans-individuals. The story of these two adversaries turned partners in crime is full of humor, sweet moments and everything in between.

A lighthearted, yet meaningful watch, Nimona is a crowd pleaser all around.

5. ‘YOU HURT MY FEELINGS’ (2023)

Rating: R

Genre: Comedy; Drama

Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins

Director: Nicole Holofcener

Produced by A24, You Hurt My Feelings is a sharp and engaging dramedy that draws viewers in from start to finish. Louis-Dreyfus’ expert wit and Holofcener’s knack for knowing just how to rile her characters – and audience – up, makes for an almost too relatable story.

After overhearing her husband’s honest – and lukewarm – opinion of Beth’s (Louis-Dreyfus) first-ever novel, she must grapple with doubts she has worked hard to ignore in her day to day. All the while, tiny crises are happening to every character, building up the energy we love to see from Holofcener.

The perfect film for a date night at home on the couch!

6. ‘REALITY’ (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Genre: Drama; Mystery; Based on a true story

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, Marchant Davis

Director: Tina Satter

Based on the real-life leak of classified information during the 2016 election, this movie tells the story of how one former National Security Agency (NSA) translator turned whistleblower, Reality Winner, turned the 2016 U.S. election – and much of the world – upside down. At just 25 years old, Winner found herself in police custody regarding the mishandling of classified documents regarding Russia’s interference in the election.

A story of competing morals, sacrifice and the state of our justice system, MAX shares a compelling story that will keep you thinking for days on end.

Relive recent history with this dramatized version of one of the scandals that shook the 2016 election.

7. AIR (2023)

Rating: R

Genre: Sports; Drama; Based on a true story

Cast: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck

Director: Ben Affleck

What reviewers are calling a “slam dunk,” Air tells the story of how marketing, sports and the world were changed by the unlikely success of the Nike-Michael Jordan partnership, Air Jordan. With a stellar score and even more impressive directing from Affleck, Air depicts the rise of the greatest basketball player of all time, leaving you feeling like anything is possible. And as this film shows, with the right support system, sometimes it really is.

‘Air’ is a can’t-miss for sports fans who grew up in the era of Michael Jordan.

8. ‘EXTRACTION 2’ (2023)

Rating: R

Genre: Action; Mystery; Thriller

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa

Director: Sam Hargrave

The sequel to Netflix’s original action thriller, Extraction, Chris Hemsworth returns to take on another top-secret mission for the Australian Black Ops. If you were a fan of the original film, you’ll love this sequel, as it takes what worked and added more suspense, action and emotion.

The movie follows Hemsworth as he attempts to save a family from a ruthless Georgian gangster, so expect just as much violence as the first (maybe even more).

Extraction 2 is a rare sequel that lives up to the performance of its predecessor.

9. ‘GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT’ (2023)

Rating: R

Genre: War; Drama

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Antony Starr

Director: Guy Ritchie

The Covenant follows the story of a U.S. Army sergeant and their Afghan translator as they fight against the Taliban. Guy Ritchie’s storytelling – with the help of impressive performances from Gyllenhaal and others – leaves audiences grappling with questions around what sacrifice, friendship and courage really mean during wartime, and the bond that remains long after you’re out of the line of fire.

An emotionally gripping tale with excellent performances, this war story has a lot to offer, even to those who don’t love action.

10. ‘SISU’ (2022)

Rating: R

Genre: Action; War

Cast: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan

Director: Jalmari Helander

Originally released in Finland in 2022, Sisu has since taken the U.S. by storm after landing on available streaming services. Another war film, this time set during the final days of WWII, a solitary miner is confronted by Nazis and must do what it takes to get back the gold they stole from him.

The film itself is full of violence and gore, but the story runs much deeper than that. The Finnish word, Sisu, doesn’t translate to English, but this movie is much more a story about courage, determination and standing by your morals.

An authentic movie about courage and sisu with breathtaking scenery all around.

11. ‘JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4’ (2023)

Rating: R

Genre: Action

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard

Director: Chad Stahelski

The fourth installment of the John Wick franchise has proven that there can never be enough Keanu Reeves. For nearly three hours, viewers are immersed in Wick’s fight against new and more dangerous enemies than ever before, and for the most part, fans have enjoyed the show.

And with more danger certainly comes more bloodshed, as shootouts and brawls take up a fair amount of Wick’s time during the film.

Keanu fans won’t want to miss what could be the last ‘John Wick’ installment.

12. ‘M3GAN’ (2022)

Rating: R

Genre: Horror; Thriller; Comedy

Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez

Director: Gerard Johnstone

One of the more creative horror films of late, M3GAN takes some of our wildest nightmares around technology and brings it to life. After Gemma (Williams) creates an AI powered doll, Megan, and gifts it to her niece, everything that could go wrong, does.

The film isn’t too terrifying, and actually brings out a couple of laughs from the audience throughout the film. Perhaps the scariest part is the fact that the world we live in isn’t too far off in the AI department.

A surprisingly entertaining horror film that will leave you gasping and laughing.

13. ‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Sci-fi; Action; Fantasy

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver

Director: James Cameron

After 13 years of anticipation, the sequel to Avatar has finally made it to our screens at home. The story also takes place a decade after the original and follows the Sully family as they fight against the odds to stay a family – and more importantly – alive.

While the plot of the movie may be lacking in some areas, the beauty and creativity of the world around the story mostly makes up for it.

Perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in the beauty of Pandora for a few hours.

14. ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Sci-fi; Action; Adventure

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

Director: James Gunn

Marvel fanatic or not, the Guardians trilogy has something for everyone. Volume 3 of the series dives deeper into the past of one our favorite misfits: Rocket the Racoon. As the group races against the clock to save one of their own – and the entire galaxy – viewers get to see a more emotional side to many of the characters that before have only been for comic relief.

It’s not easy to end such an innovative and unlikely trilogy in a way that leaves viewers content, but director Gunn made it work, and then some.

Come for the humor and stellar soundtrack, stay for the rollercoaster of emotions that come with it.

15. ‘A MAN CALLED OTTO’ (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Comedy; Drama

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mack Bayda, Mariana Trevino

Director: Mark Foster

It’s almost impossible to not like a Tom Hanks movie, and A Man Called Otto is no exception. Hanks plays a grumpy man who has retreated into himself after the loss of his partner. It’s not until a new family moves into his apartment building does his outlook on life begin to change. The charming, slightly cliché story is a crowd pleaser that will leave viewers grateful for the ones they have, a lesson everyone in the family can learn from.

A crowd-pleaser for any family movie night!

16. ‘ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME MARGARET’

Rating: PG

Genre: Comedy; Drama

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

After decades of Judy Blume’s books bringing wisdom to adolescents, it’s finally here on the big screen, too! If you aren’t familiar with this story, it goes something like: 11-year-old girl moves to the suburbs and must deal with making new friends, getting acclimated to a new school, all while entering into the scary time that is puberty. This film is as feel-good as the book and will leave you with a warm and nostalgic feeling you won’t want to lose.

A highly rated film for all ages.

17. ‘MISSING’ (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Mystery; Thriller

Cast: Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker

Director: Will Merrick; Nicholas D. Johnson

Missing is a movie that at times can feel almost too realistic, as it capitalizes on the latest real-world technology – and the fears that come along with it. After discovering her mother has gone missing in Columbia with her new boyfriend, June (Storm Reid) takes to the internet to get some answers.

The answers she finds, though, aren’t what she – or the audience – was expecting. This innovative film will keep you on your toes until the very end.

An engaging and surprising plot perfect for any thriller-lover.

18. ‘FAST X’ (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Action; Adventure

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa

Director: Louis Leterrier

Ten movies later and some people are surprised there are still cars to chase and bad guys to catch in the Fast and Furious franchise. For longtime fans though, there could never be enough, and F&F knows that. The film follows as Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family are hunted by the son of a drug lord from F&F5 looking for revenge.

The plot might feel stale at some points, but the subtle acknowledgements of the series’ absurdity is a fine palate cleanser.

Full of constant action, this ‘Fast’ installment will have you running on fumes by the end.

19. ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE’ (2023)

Rating: PG

Genre: Kids/Family; Comedy; Animation

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Director: Aaron Horvath; Michael Jelenic

After more than 35 years of playing games that revolved around Mario, Luigi and friends, we finally have the chance to see what they do on the big screen. The movie’s plot is iffy at best sometimes, yet people came out in droves to watch it in theaters anyway.

And now that it’s made it to the big screen, you can enjoy, too! The Super Mario Bros Movie provides the nostalgia long-time gamers are looking for while also entertaining an entire new generation of kids.

A film full of nostalgia and silly humor anyone can enjoy.

20. ‘EVIL DEAD RISE’ (2023)

Rating: R

Genre: Horror; Mystery; Thriller

Cast: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols

Director: Lee Cronin

On the fifth iterations of the Evil Dead, you may think we’ve seen enough, but the latest film does pull its weight. These films are not for horror-newbies; if you enjoy horror, though, you’ll certainly enjoy this film. With clever callbacks from the original trilogy and moments of humor, the hours of bloodshed and gore is worth sitting through, if you can handle it.

Horror fans and ‘Evil Dead’ lovers will get a scream out of this family reunion gone wrong.

And there you have it: the top 20 movies to stream at home right now. Each week, we will be updating this page to reflect the top movies, so make sure to check back here to keep up with what’s hot in movies.

