Top 10 Talk Shows to Watch All Day Long

Not sure what to watch on TV tonight? Rather than spend hours scrolling endlessly through channel listings looking for the next best thing, check out this list of the top 10 best talk shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as we update it with the latest and greatest talk shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Live with Kelly and Mark to The Talk, this list will help talk show fans stay up to date on the most popular talk shows available.

TOP 10 TALK SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending talk shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’

↔ vs. Prior Week

You can’t think of morning talk shows without thinking of the iconic Live with Kelly and Mark, where the charismatic duo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos bring a refreshing blend of humor, celebrity news and lifestyle tips right to your home.

Every episode is a new adventure with a blend of high-profile guests, engaging segments and the undeniable chemistry between Kelly and Mark. Their lighthearted banter and insightful interviews will kickstart your day with a smile. You won’t want to wake up without them!

2. ‘The View’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

The View is more than just a talk show; it’s a cultural roundtable where strong women like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar tackle the day’s hottest topics. With nothing off-limits, this group engages in topics from pop culture to politics and everything in between.

The lively debates and diverse perspectives ensure that every episode serves up a hearty dose of not just entertainment, but also enlightenment.

3. ‘Dr. Phil’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Step into the world of Dr. Phil, the lifestyle TV problem solver. Dr. Phil McGraw brings his expertise to the forefront in this daytime talk show, offering guests in difficult situations advice and often, a bit of tough love.

Witness transformative journeys unfold as individuals confront their challenges head-on, guided by Dr. Phil’s support and psychological insights.

4. ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Late-night television has been reignited with Jimmy Kimmel Live! where Jimmy Kimmel’s unparalleled wit and hilarious sketches light up the screen. And while we would be happy to listen to Kimmel joke around all episode, it’s the addition of top celebrities and musical guests that really takes the show up a notch. Not to mention Jimmy’s infamous street interviews!

An enjoyable blend of humor, pop culture and more lead to unforgettable moments of laughter, making it a must-watch talk show to add to your list.

5. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

↔ vs. Prior Week

When we aren’t busy thanking Kelly Clarkson for her catalog of iconic tunes, we’re thanking her for bringing her sensational talent and relatable charm to daytime TV with The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Known for her warmth, humor and authenticity, Kelly engages with guests from all walks of life, sharing stories, laughs and even a song or two sometimes. It’s a feel-good mix of everything a good talk show should be.

6. ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Join Jimmy Fallon for an exciting and always hilarious late-night experience on The Tonight Show, where comedy, celebrity interviews and outstanding music performances collide into one show. Known for his viral sketches and games, Fallon creates an atmosphere of pure joy and spontaneity, bringing his guests right along with him. It’s the ultimate late-night party that celebrates the best of pop culture.

7. ‘Tamron Hall’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Compelling journalism blended with real life experience and empathy. That’s one of the ways to describe the fan-favorite Tamron Hall. Each week, Tamron’s natural flair for storytelling shines as she explores impactful and important topics, engaging with her guests on a deeply personal level.

The show is a powerful testament to the importance of connection, conversation and community as Tamron brings us beautiful, difficult stories that shed light on us and the world around us.

8. ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

↔ vs. Prior Week

It’s hard not to smile when The Drew Barrymore Show is on. With her unique spirit and infectious enthusiasm, Barrymore creates a vibrant mix of interviews, lifestyle segments and personal anecdotes.

It almost feels like a daily catch-up with an old friend when watching. Her genuine curiosity and kindness make every episode a heartwarming one, making it a feel-good talk show to tune into.

9. ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Step onto the stage and into the spotlight with The Jennifer Hudson Show, where the powerhouse talent and radiant personality of Jennifer Hudson shines bright. Jennifer’s soulful approach to talk show hosting invites guests and audiences alike into a world of inspiration, music and meaningful conversation. It’s where stories are shared, and dreams are encouraged, and it will certainly leave you feeling more joyous than when you started.

10. ‘The Talk’

↓ 2 vs. Prior Week

Circle up, it’s time for The Talk. Tune into this engaging, Emmy-award winning talk show where a group of panelists made up of Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Natalie Morales come together to discuss it all.

From the latest news stories, current events and other real-life experiences, the group shares insights with the audience, almost like you’re right there with them!

And there you have it: the top 10 talk shows to stream at home right now. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."