The Top Musical Movies to Sing Along With Right Now

Warm up your pipes and practice your scales: you won’t be able to help singing along with this list of the top 10 best musical movies to watch right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest musical movies, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit to Yentl, this list will help fans of movie musicals stay up to date on the most popular musical movies available.

TOP 10 MUSICAL MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending musical movies that movie-lovers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’

↑ 22 vs. Prior Week

If you thought Sister Mary Clarence was out of the habit, think again! In the entertaining sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Whoopi Goldberg returns as our favorite undercover nun. This time, she’s tasked with bringing discipline and some much-needed inspiration to a rundown catholic school´s mischievous students.

Full of contagious song-and-dance numbers and unexpected friendships, this film will have you both laughing and cheering for the underdogs. Will Sister Mary Clarence’s unconventional approaches help these students find their voices and save their school? Watch and find out!

2. ‘Pennies from Heaven’

↔ vs. Prior Week

A fusion of fantasy, musical numbers and grim reality, Pennies from Heaven is the 1981 film that offers a haunting tale of hope and despair. Set in the gloomy Great Depression era, Steve Martin portrays a doomed dreamer, delusionally hopeful even as he watches his world crumble around him.

Enthralling dance sequences with the captivating Bernadette Peters are contrasted with the harsh economic climate, paralleling fleeting moments of joy amidst suffering. This cinematic masterpiece makes you question: can you still hum the tune when life takes away the music? Bread, love and dreams do cost Pennies from Heaven, but are they worth it?

3. ‘The Color Purple’

↑ 12 vs. Prior Week

The Color Purple, an iconic film from director Steven Spielberg based on the iconic book of the same name, is set in the Jim Crow South and has garnered acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of the hardships and triumphs of the African American community during this era.

The movie features a powerful, memorable performance by Fantasia Barrino as Celie Harris, charting her journey from an oppressed, abused child to a resilient, empowered woman. Colman Domingo’s Albert portrays the bitter realities of the male-dominated society with chilling precision. This film is a remarkable chronicle of resilience, hope and the human spirit’s uncrushable power set against a backdrop of systemic injustices, leaving an indelible imprint on the hearts of all who watch it.

4. ‘Gypsy’

↑ 104 vs. Prior Week

Take a trip back to the 1960s with Gypsy, an evocative musical drama that’s as heartbreaking as it is inspiring. The film centers on Louise Hovick, who would grow up to become the legendary burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee.

The screenplay follows her traumatic upbringing, ruled by her domineering and ambitious mother Rose. As Louise navigates the pressures of growing up and becoming her own person amidst a life filled with ambitions not her own, audiences are left contemplating the high price of fame and the indomitable spirit of a woman who redefined an era.

5. ‘Sweet Charity’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Sweet Charity is an enchanting musical romp that immerses its audience in the whirlwind life of Hope Valentine. Travel through the backstreet dancehalls of New York City as Hope, forever the optimist, embarks on a quest for love against all odds.

Audiences are swept away by big dance numbers, bright lights and a memorable music score that will have you humming long after the credits roll. Despite heartbreak and setbacks, Hope’s enduring optimism will remind viewers that there is a sweet charity in the unlikeliest of places. This heart-tugging classic is truly an ode to dreamers everywhere.

6. ‘My Fair Lady’

↑ 59 vs. Prior Week

Immerse yourself in the timeless classic My Fair Lady. The exceptional Audrey Hepburn embodies Eliza Doolittle, a flower seller with a thick Cockney accent who is transformed into a sophisticated damsel by snobbish and misogynistic linguistics professor, Henry Higgins.

The film brilliantly illuminates the class disparities of Edwardian society, while injecting heart, humor, and unforgettable melodies. This buffet of delightful characters, enchanting costume designs and unforgettable songs will steal your heart and leave you singing for days.

7. ‘Tonight and Every Night’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Tonight and Every Night is a captivating 1945 musical film starring Rita Hayworth and Lee Bowman. Set in London during World War II, the film celebrates the spirit of a theater troupe that defiantly continues its performances amidst the Blitz, refusing to cancel even a single performance.

Directed by Victor Saville and featuring vibrant dance numbers, this classic showcases Hayworth’s enchanting performances and the enduring power of showmanship in times of adversity.

8. ‘Fame’

↑ 17 vs. Prior Week

Step into the high-pressure world of performing arts with the classic musical drama Fame. In New York City’s High School of Performing Arts, talented yet eclectic students like ambitious dancer Leroy Johnson and shy violinist Doris Finsecker, take center stage.

This movie isn’t just about teenage dreams, it’s about the arduous journey to unmask talent, unleash potential and make a mark in the world of art. So, put on your dancing shoes and join the unforgettable class of Fame, as they navigate both the stage and the rapidly shifting emotional landscape that is high school.

9. ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

↓ 6 vs. Prior Week

Get ready to be pitch-slapped again! In Pitch Perfect 2, the Barden Bellas, led by Anna Kendrick’s Beca, Rebel Wilson’s Fat Amy and a superb set of returning cast, are back in a bigger, bolder, harmonized sequel that will make you laugh out loud.

This time, they represent the U.S. in a worldwide a cappella competition, a stage no U.S. team has ever won before. Full of witty lines, rocking performances and heart-warming friendships, Pitch Perfect 2 will keep your foot-tapping and singing along with its uplifting and infectious acapella numbers.

10. ‘Yentl’

↑ 16 vs. Prior Week

Step into a world where tradition clashes with ambition in Yentl, a critically acclaimed film that features the brilliant acting and vocal prowess of Barbra Streisand. Set in the early 1900s, Streisand, in the role of Yentl, defies her expected gender role by secretly studying Talmudic Law, an act strictly forbidden to women in her Orthodox Jewish community.

When her father dies, she takes an audacious step, disguising herself as a man, to continue her academic pursuits. With a heartrending narrative and music that echoes the turmoil faced by its central character, Yentl is a compelling exploration of faith, self-discovery and the thirst for knowledge.

And there you have it: the top 10 musical movies to watch at home. Stay tuned for updates to come, so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

Frequently Asked Questions What are some of the most popular musical movies? Pitch Perfect, High School Musical, Sister Act, and The Sound of Music are some of the most popular musical movies.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."