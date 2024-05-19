Top 10 Best Mystery Movies to Watch Today

From high profile heists to high-stakes who-dun-its, this list of the top 10 best mystery movies to watch on TV right now will keep your guessing and have you on the edge of your seat.

TOP 10 MYSTERY MOVIES TO WATCH

1. ‘Den of Thieves’

Den of Thieves is an action-packed adventure brimming with constant twists and turns. A master crafted heist thriller, it’s a film where perfectly laid plans square off against the investigative skills of elite police units.

Gerard Butler steps into the role of an effortlessly intimidating LA County Sheriff, ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien, who becomes embroiled in a grandiose game of cat and mouse with a crew of hardened criminals planning the seemingly impossible: An audacious robbery of the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. Bursting with grit, suspense and explosive showdowns, Den of Thieves is a captivating look at both sides of the thin blue line.

2. ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’

In Sicario: Day of the Soldado, a sequel to the acclaimed film Sicario, the stakes have been significantly raised. The narrative revolves around the issue of human trafficking across the US-Mexico border that has turned into a burning problem for both governments.

Josh Brolin’s character, the uncompromising CIA operative Matt, teams up again with the mysterious Alejandro, brilliantly portrayed by Benicio del Toro, to confront the escalating brutalities and lawlessness that plague the border. This thriller is a judicious blend of action, drama and suspense that plunges the viewer into an uncensored exploration of the darker avenues of humanitarian crises.

3. ‘Ocean’s Eight’

Starring a powerhouse ensemble of some of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses, Ocean’s Eight packs in as much glamor and thrill as it does high-risk heists. Centered on Debbie Ocean (played by Sandra Bullock), the sister of infamous heist master Danny Ocean, the film explores the female perspective of the iconic con clan.

Pulling off an impossible jewelry heist at New York City’s annual Met Gala is the target, but the underlying sisterhood that forms among the eight women, including Cate Blanchett and Rihanna, is where the true resonance lies. A mesmeric mix of heist and high fashion, the film keeps you on the edge of your seat even as you’re admiring the couture.

4. ‘Goodfellas’

Step into the underbelly of New York City’s crime syndicate in the Martin Scorsese masterpiece Goodfellas. Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci perfectly personify the brutal charm and volatility of their mobster personas. Based on a true story, the movie agonizingly captures the rise and fall of mafia associate Henry Hill, played by Liotta.

From his initiation into the mob to his dizzying descent into drug addiction and betrayal, Goodfellas is a riveting chronicle that unmasks the raw, dangerous allure of the mafia underworld. Brace yourself for an unforgettable ride ruled by power, violence and loyalty – and at the heart of it all, the realization that, as Hill puts it, “as far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.”

5. ‘Casino’

There’s always a gamble in life, and in the world of casinos, everything is a game. This is what the movie Casino illustrates: a thrilling, high-stakes portrayal of life in Las Vegas. Robert De Niro plays Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a tough, no-nonsense character who runs the Tangiers hotel and casino for the mafia.

But when he and his volatile friend, Nicholas “Nicky” Santoro, portrayed by Joe Pesci, come head-to-head, loyalties are tested, and worlds collide. Sharply directed by Martin Scorsese, this movie delivers an unforgettable and intense look at the dark underbelly of a casino’s world, leading you to question the morality behind every bet you’ve ever made.

6. ‘Jaws’

Prepare for a deep dive into terror with the iconic blockbuster, Jaws. Released in 1975, this legendary thriller directed by Steven Spielberg still holds its terrifying charm. Watch as Police Chief Martin Brody, played masterfully by Roy Scheider, battles both the bloodthirsty great white shark terrorizing his beach town and his own fear of water.

Alongside him, oceanographer Matt Hooper and grizzled shark hunter Quint, engage in a life-or-death struggle to end the nightmare. Suspenseful, intense and chilling to the bone, Jaws is the ultimate test of humankind versus nature. It will leave you at the edge of your seat, prepared to jump at even the slightest hint of a dorsal fin.

7. ‘The Italian Job’

The Italian Job, one of the most iconic and action-packed films of the 2000s, perfectly weaves a tale of thrilling heists and revenge. Starring Mark Wahlberg, the film follows Charlie Croker, a skilled thief who devises an elaborate plan to reclaim gold stolen from him by a traitorous ally, played by Edward Norton, with a team of highly specialized criminals, played by Jason Statham, Charlize Theron and more.

The crew formulates a plan that involves creative traffic control and lots of MINI Coopers. This exhilarating remake is as fast paced and daring as the MINI Cooper chase it’s famous for. The Italian Job is both a thrilling story of retribution and a testament to the bond of true friendship in the face of adversity.

8. ‘Dark Passage’

In the gripping noir classic Dark Passage, the audience embarks on a suspenseful journey with Humphrey Bogart’s character, Vincent Parry, who is wrongfully accused of murdering his wife. Parry’s frantic escape from San Quentin to prove his innocence takes an eerie turn when he undergoes plastic surgery to alter his appearance.

Along the way, he finds an unlikely ally in a mysterious woman, Lauren Bacall’s character, Irene Jansen, who harbors secrets of her own. This engrossing tale blends exceptional performances with intricate plot twists, swiftly spiraling down into San Francisco’s underbelly where nothing is as it seems.

9. ‘Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection’

Get ready to laugh to your heart’s content, as the one and only Madea, played by Tyler Perry, is back again in Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection. This time, Madea’s not the one in trouble with the law. Instead, she’s housing a Wall Street banker George Needleman and his dysfunctional family after they enter witness protection.

Needleman, played by Eugene Levy, must pretend to be part of Madea’s eccentric family to keep them all safe from a criminal organization. Bursting with hilarious scenes, this comedy will keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you questioning who the real crazy family is.

10. ‘The Accountant’

Immerse yourself in the riveting world of The Accountant, as unlikely hero Christian Wolff, a math savant with high-functioning autism played by Ben Affleck, skillfully balances ledger sheets and deadly firepower.

Wolff shatters the stereotype of the ordinary accountant with his secretive freelancing for some of the world’s most unsavory characters unravels a web of deceit, and our mild-mannered numbers genius turns into an assassin.

Frequently Asked Questions What are some of the most well-known mystery movies? Popular mystery movies include Psycho, Citizen Kane, The Prestige and The Green Mile. Who are some of the greatest mystery film directors? Directors most known for their mystery movies include Alfred Hitchcock, David Fincher, Christopher Nolan and M. Night Shyamalan.

