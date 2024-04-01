The Top 10 Best Adult Animated Shows to Watch Right Now

“Doh!” Sounds like you might be at a loss for a new (or familiar) adult animated show to watch. Well, we’ve got your back. This list has the top 10 best adult animated shows on TV to watch right now for your viewing entertainment.

Be sure to keep coming back to this list to see the most up-to-date information on what real TV lovers are watching right now. From South Park to Futurama to Family Guy, this list will help adult animation fans stay up to date on the most entertaining animated shows for adults available to watch now.

Top 10 Adult Animated TV Shows to Watch

Below is your go-to list of the adult animation to watch on TV right now. Whether you’re looking for a single episode to pass the time or want to binge a whole series, you can’t go wrong with the shows listed below.

1. ‘South Park’

↔ vs. Prior Week

South Park is the reigning champion of animated TV comedy, and for good reason. Set in the eponymous fictional Colorado mountain town, the series features the (mis)adventures of four boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick as they navigate bizarre events that occur around town, often in a crude and shocking manner.

Known for not shying away from deeply controversial topics, South Park cleverly leverages dark satire to skewer culture, society and politics. The show’s edgy writing and bold choice of topic have made it a pop culture legend.

2. ‘Family Guy’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Family Guy chronicles the chaotic home life of the members of the Griffin family: Peter, his wife Lois, their children Meg, Chris and Stewie, and their anthropomorphic pet dog Brian. This long-running animated adult sitcom humorously depicts suburban family woes while delivering scathing commentary on American society.

Family Guy is a hilarious blend of incisive humor, pop-culture references and unexpected but unforgettable moments. We can still hear Peter Griffin’s iconic laugh echoing in our dreams, right after we checked the closet for the Evil Monkey.

3. ‘American Dad!’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Every-day suburban life gets a surreal twist in American Dad!, another popular animated sitcom from the creators of the Family Guy.

Follow the life of the Smith family: CIA agent Stan Smith, his wife Francine, and their unconventional family, which includes an extraterrestrial named Roger and a talking fish named Klaus. Each episode offers a unique blend of political satire, humor and unconventional narratives.

4. ‘Bob’s Burgers’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Join the Belcher family in a tasty serving of Bob’s Burgers. Experience the humorous trials and tribulations of Bob Belcher, his ever-optimistic wife Linda and their three eccentric children Tina, Gene and Louise as they run their family burger joint and keep their rival, Jimmy Pesto, at bay. This light-hearted sitcom infuses family dynamics with wit, charm and lots and lots of burgers.

5. ‘The Simpsons’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Explore the iconic town of Springfield and the merry misadventures of its residents in the longest-running animated series of all time, The Simpsons. The Simpsons have been a fixture on American television sets for decades and have become one of television’s most endearing – and dysfunctional – families.

Featuring the lovably clueless Homer, his pragmatic wife Marge and their three children the mischievous Bart, the brainy Lisa and baby Maggie, The Simpsons has perfected the art of comedic observations about modern life, social issues and human nature. They also might have predicted a major world event or two.

6. ‘Futurama’

↔ vs. Prior Week

What happens when a 20th century pizza delivery boy wakes up in the 31st century after being accidentally cryogenically frozen? Get a different delivery job, naturally.

Another beloved offering from the creators of The Simpsons, Futurama provides an imaginative, satirical take on future life and work through the lens of modern pop culture, complete with eccentric robots, alien species and intergalactic adventures. Think of it like The Office, but in space.

7. ‘Rick and Morty’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Travel across the universe with misanthropic genius/mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his hapless and fretful grandson, Morty, in Rick and Morty.

This animated science fiction sitcom pushes the boundaries of humor with clever writing, cosmic exploration, and an examination of life’s bleaker aspects and the dichotomy between domestic life and all-out adventure. All of that, delivered in through the lens of mind-bending adventures that play out across infinite alternate realities.

8. ‘Archer’

↑1 vs. Prior Week

Archer is James Bond meets The Office. Join bumbling, bombastic secret agent Sterling Archer and his equally incompetent spy agency colleagues as they stumble through dangerous missions, interoffice politics, dysfunctional relationships and lots and lots of Cold War-era cliches.

Archer offers a blend of raucous, unfiltered humor, social critique and memorable plot arcs sure to satisfy any fan of adult animated comedies.

9. ‘Krapopolis’

↑2 vs. Prior Week

Running a city is hard as it is, but running the first city ever as a committee of humans, gods and monsters? That’s a recipe for an antiquity-themed sitcom if we’ve ever seen one.

Krapopolis is filled with mythology, wit and a dash of the silly, creating an experience that’s uniquely entertaining.

10. ‘Grimsburg’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Venture into the eerie world of Grimsburg, where folklore meets modern thrill. Follow detective duo Smith and Jones as they solve paranormal mysteries plaguing their city. From urban legends to mythical beasts, Grimsburg serves up a blend of supernatural terror, suspense and quirky humor.

And there you have it: the most popular adult animated TV shows available to watch right now. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best TV content with DIRECTV.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for more information on the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."