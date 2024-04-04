The Top 10 Most Popular Game Shows to Watch Now

Spin a wheel? Make a deal? Win a new car or a trip to paradise?! This list has the top 10 best game shows on TV to watch right now.

And make sure to keep coming back to this list to see the most up-to-date information on which game shows real TV lovers just like you are watching right now. From Family Feud to The Floor, this list will help game show fanatics stay up to date on the most entertaining game shows available to watch now.

TOP 10 GAME TV SHOWS TO WATCH

Below is your go-to list of best game shows to watch on TV right now. Whether you’re looking for a single episode to pass the time or you just can’t get enough of your favorite game show and want to watch full seasons, you can’t go wrong with the shows listed below.

1. ‘Family Feud’

Family Feud is not your average game show. It’s an exhilarating frenzy of friendly competition between families led by the quick and comedic host, Steve Harvey. The humorous answers and candid reactions of participants will have you laughing out loud throughout every episode. Watch different families participate for the ultimate prize and bragging rights on Family Feud.

2. ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Wheel of Fortune offers an irresistible merger of luck, strategy and rapid-fire trivia. Watch contestants spin the iconic wheel and solve word puzzles for lavish prizes as they interact with long time hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

This game show promises to test your trivia skills, offers plenty of unexpected turns of events and a whirlwind of emotions from the often eclectic and always passionate contestants.

3. ‘Jeopardy!’

One of the most popular trivia shows of all time. “What is … Jeopardy!?”

Jeopardy! pits some of the most competitive trivia masters in the country against each other, each vying to amass as big a pool of winnings as possible while answering in the iconic, inverted answer-question format. Watch as contestants bring their vast knowledge to bear across a wide range of categories to test their brainpower and mettle.

4. ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

On Let’s Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady, contestants known as “traders” negotiate with the host for a prize of their choosing or a chance at a bigger prize from a pool of unknown possibilities.

The contestants never know if they’ll get a prize worth far more or something completely useless if they opt for the mystery item. The results aren’t always fun for the trader, but you can bet it’s always exciting to watch!

5. ‘America Says’

America Says puts your trivia knowledge and speed to test. Two teams of four race against time as they guess how fellow Americans responded to various fill-in-the-blank survey questions. Can they do it in just 30 seconds?

Don’t miss these electrifying races against the clock in this insanely addictive game show.

6. People Puzzler

Have you been crushing your daily newspaper crossword puzzles? Then People Puzzler is the show for you. Host Leah Remini invites contestants to complete crossword puzzles based on pop culture and celebrity crosswords found in People Magazine. It’s an engaging blend of mental agility and pop culture prowess, making it the perfect game show for TV and entertainment lovers like us!

7. ‘Deal or No Deal Island’

Following in the footsteps of its successful parent show Deal or No Deal, Deal or No Deal Island is a thrilling adventure that mixes the original luck-based show with elements of the popular reality show Survivor.

Contestants go up against the banker on his private island to compete for a prize larger than any in the franchise’s history. Every high-stakes decision and deal brings the contestants closer to fortune or failure. Watch as contestants are faced with nerve-wracking choices that could change their lives forever.

8. ’25 Words or Less’

Based on the popular board game of the same name, 25 Words or Less is a hustle to communicate effectively under strict limits. Hosted by Meredith Vieira, it tests how well contestants can get their team to guess the answers with the fewest possible words. It’s a game of verbal chess where every word counts!

9. ‘Person, Place or Thing’

Person, Place or Thing poses a series of quick-fire questions spanning different categories, challenging contestants to identify, as the title suggests, people, places and things.

Each answer brings them one step closer to the grand prize, but they need to be careful not to offer an incorrect answer or they lose the chance to get more clues.

It’s a fast-paced, gripping game that will test the limits of your recall.

10. ‘The Floor’

Hosted by Rob Lowe, The Floor pits 81 contestants against each other to see who can dominate a nine-by-nine grid by answering trivia questions.

Each contestant claims superior knowledge of a specific category, and they face contestants on adjacent tiles in head-to-head 45-second duels until one only one contestant remains at the end of the season. It’s such an intense show, even just watching will lift your heart rate!

And there you have it: the most popular game shows available to watch now. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best TV content with DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions What's the most popular game show in America? The most popular game show in America is Jeopardy! Who is the current Jeopardy host? Currently the host of Jeopardy is Ken Jennings. What's the oldest game show still on TV? The oldest game show still in production is The Price is Right.

