Everything to Know About ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

Dust off your tricked-out scrap metal dune buggy, tune up your flame-throwing guitar and hang up your human blood bag: the Mad Max series is back with another post-apocalyptic wasteland mayhem with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Featuring one of the most beloved characters from the fourth film, 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa is a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping prequel straight from the mind behind the saga, George Miller

Here’s our guide to getting ready for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

When does ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga come out?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga comes out in theaters on May 24, 2024. Fans can expect the film to reach streaming services a few months after the initial theatrical release.

What is the ‘Mad Max’ series about?

The Mad Max series is a cornerstone work in the post-apocalyptic action movie genre directed by George Miller featuring the iconic drifter-warrior anti-hero Max Rockatansky and the trials he faces as he navigates a dystopian future version of Australia.

Max’s adventures start in the eponymous Mad Max (1979) as then-police officer Max’s family is murdered by a biker gang, upon which he exacts swift and brutal justice.

Max’s adventures continue in Mad Max 2, in which Max has become a drifter known as the Road Warrior, helping people in need across the wasteland and taking on the warlord Humungus.

In the third installment, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Max is thrown into the iconic Thunderdome arena and then helps a group of children who think he is a messianic figure escape from the clutches of the ruthless leader of Bartertown, Aunty Entity.

The fourth film, Mad Max: Fury Road was released in 2014 to critical acclaim, being hailed as one of the best action films of all time.

What is ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ going to be about?

In Mad Max: Fury Road, Imperator Furiosa is a hard-edged officer in the warlord Immortan Joe’s personal army, who attempted to turn her back on him and free his five wives from sexual servitude. It doesn’t take long for her brutal boss to figure out what she is up to, and the rest of the movie features Furiosa teaming up with Max to escape Joe’s barbaric forces in a truly epic, feature-length car chase scene across the barren wastelands.

Furiosa was a breakout character in Fury Road, and Charlize Theron’s portrayal of the character netted her multiple Academy Awards. Furiosa will follow the origin story of the titular character about 15 to 20 years prior to the events of Fury Road as she is abducted by the biker gang leader Dementus and becomes embroiled in a gang war over control of the Citadel that Joe called home in the last movie.

Furiosa won’t feature Theron in the role; instead, Anya Taylor-Joy, of The Queen’s Gambit fame, will step into the studded leather as the Imperator.

Cast of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

So, who else is in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? Let’s take a look at the star-studded cast:

Anya Taylor-Joy will step into the role of a young Imperator Furiosa as she navigates her abduction and an ensuing gang war

will step into the role of a young Imperator Furiosa as she navigates her abduction and an ensuing gang war Alyla Browne will play a younger Furiosa

will play a younger Furiosa Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, the warlord leader of the biker gang that kidnaps Furiosa

as Dementus, the warlord leader of the biker gang that kidnaps Furiosa Tom Burke will play Praetorian Jack

will play Praetorian Jack Lachy Hulme as the warlord Immortan Joe

as the warlord Immortan Joe Goran D. Kleut as The Octoboss

as The Octoboss Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, Immortan Joe’s giant adult son

as Rictus Erectus, Immortan Joe’s giant adult son Josh Helman as Scrotus

as Scrotus John Howard will play The People Eater

will play The People Eater Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

as The Organic Mechanic Charlee Fraser as Furiosa’s mother, Mary Jo Bassa

as Furiosa’s mother, Mary Jo Bassa Daniel Webber as War Boy

Is Max Rockatansky in ‘Furiosa?’

Tom Hardy’s iconic drifter from Fury Road won’t be heavily featured in Furiosa, but the character is expected to make a cameo.

Watch ‘Mad Max’ on DIRECTV

Don’t want to wait for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to get your fix of rickety, high-speed car chases and gratuitous violence in the wastelands of the future?

DIRECTV has all of the iconic films to watch on demand!

Frequently Asked Questions How many Mad Max movies are there? There are four Mad Max movies. Who has played Mad Max? Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy have both portrayed Mad Max. Where is Mad Max set? The Mad Max movies are set in a post-apocalyptic version of Australia.

