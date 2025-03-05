It’s one… two… three strikes and you’re out of your mind if you miss out on the MLB’s Opening Day slate of games this year. Opening Day is one of baseball’s most time-honored traditions, when we get our first looks at regular season play for the coming season.

We’re here to help you score a home run when it comes to catching all of the action on the field with this guide to when, where and how to watch MLB games on Opening Day 2025 and all season long.

When is MLB Opening Day 2025?

Opening Day for most of the MLB’s teams is on March 27, 2025.

All of the league’s teams will play that day with the exception of four:

The Los Angeles Dodgers, last year’s World Series champs, and the Chicago Cubs, who have been doing exceptionally well in Spring Training so far, will square off in Tokyo, Japan for the Tokyo Series on March 18-19. This should be a blockbuster matchup.

The Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays, who will play on March 28 to allow for more time to prepare George M. Steinbrenner Field for play. The Rays’ home stadium, Tropicana Field, was badly damaged by Hurricane Milton, and they will play their home games at this alternative location this season.

How to Watch Opening Day 2025 MLB Games

Most of the Opening Day MLB games will be broadcast by the regional sports networks (RSN) affiliated with each team, but the MLB’s official Opening Night Game between the Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers will be aired on ESPN. You can also watch the Tokyo Series games on FOX.

You can stream MLB games on MLB.TV, subject to local blackout restrictions.

You can check the MLB team schedule and find your RSN to watch your favorite team play.

Here are some places you can watch MLB games:

Full MLB Opening Day 2025 Schedule

Here’s a look at the complete schedule for Opening Day 2025, including the Tokyo Series.

Frequently Asked Questions When is Opening Day 2025 in the MLB? The official Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season is March 27, 2025, though some teams' first games will be held before and after that date. Which teams have their Opening Days in Tokyo in 2025? The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs will play each other in Tokyo, Japan to open their seasons this year.

