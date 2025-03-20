Every sport has famous rivalries, but few have been around to build them up as long as Major League Baseball. The MLB is the oldest professional sports league in North America, having been founded in 1903.

That’s a long history and an even longer list of games to build up some of the most storied and heated rivalries in sports history. Some older ones smolder to this day, and there’s always new feuds cropping up to keep the season interesting.

Here’s a look at some of the most heated baseball rivalries heading into the 2025 season.

Most Heated MLB Rivalries to Watch in 2025

So, which MLB teams have the biggest rivalries in baseball right now? Let’s take a look.

This is arguably the most famous rivalry in Major League Baseball and one of the most intense in all of sports. Dating back over a century, the feud between the Yankees and Red Sox has been fueled by iconic moments in sports history and high-stakes games.

The rivalry intensified in 1919 when the Red Sox sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000. This is one of the most famous events in baseball history, with New York beginning an era of dominance with the acquisition and the Red Sox falling victim to what would become known as the Curse of the Bambino: After the deal, the Sox didn’t win a World Series title for 86 years until beating the St. Louis Cardinals for the championship in 2004.

The Sox-Yankees rivalry remains fierce to this day, as both teams consistently battle for American League East supremacy, making their head-to-head matchups must-watch events.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch of FOX, NESN, YES)

June 6-8

June 13-15

August 21-24

September 12-14

While the Dodgers rivalry with the San Francisco Giants is steeped in history, their feud with the San Diego Padres has heated up over the last few years to become one of the most exciting in modern MLB play.

The Padres have emerged as a serious contender in the National League West, knocking Los Angeles out of contention in the 2022 National League Divisional Serie and they nearly cost them the shot at the 2024 World Series, which they eventually won. The Dodgers have been adding significant star power and depth to their roster over the last few seasons, which has been tilting the balance of power away from San Diego in their matchup.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on SportsNet LA, TBS, MLBN, FS1)

June 9-11th

June 16-19th

August 15-17th

August 22-24th

3. The Subway Series: New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

We almost got a Subway Series World Series in 2024, when the Mets were just barely edged out of a World Series appearance by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the eventual champs. The last time that happened was in 2000.

Whenever these interleague rivals meet in the regular season, you can expect to see some high-energy, highly competitive baseball. This cross-city duel brings out passionate fans on both sides, with the Yankees traditionally being the powerhouse and the Mets often playing the underdog role.

With the Mets ascent in recent seasons — and especially after superstar Juan Soto left the Yankees for the Mets — this rivalry has gained new steam. Don’t miss these two teams going head-to-head this season.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on YES, FS1, WPIX, SNY)

May 16-18th

July 4-6th

4. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

The Giants and the Dodgers have been going at it since they were both based in New York City, with the Dodgers in Brooklyn and the Giants residing in Manhattan. Both teams moved to California in the 1950s, and they brought their rivalry with them, shifting it from an intracity to intercity feud.

Both teams have regularly been among the best teams in the National League, and they’ve often been the determining factor in division titles and playoff spots. The Dodgers have been a perennial contender in recent seasons, and this rivalry has been defined by bitter fan feuds and bench-clearing brawls between the players.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on SportsNet LA, Padres.TV, MLBN, TBS, FS1)

June 13-15

July 11-13

September 12-14

September 18-24

5. The Lone Star Series: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Known as the Lone Star Series, the battle for Texas baseball supremacy between the Astros and Rangers has become one of the most heated rivalries in the American League. The rivalry gained significant traction after the Astros moved to the American League in 2013, placing them in direct competition with the Rangers for the AL West.

The stakes were raised further in 2023 when both teams reached the ALCS, with the Rangers ultimately advancing to — and winning — the World Series. The back-and-forth nature of their matchups, combined with their shared fan base in Texas, makes this one of the most interesting rivalries in baseball.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on Space City Home Network, Rangers Sports Network, FOX, Victory+)

May 15-18

July 11 – 13

September 5-7

September 15-17

6. The Freeway Series: Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers certainly have no shortage of rivalries, and the Freeway Series is Los Angeles’s analog to New York’s Subway Series.

This cross-town rivalry in the City of Angels has been growing in intensity. While the Dodgers have historically been the more successful franchise, the Angels have had their moments, particularly in the early 2000s when they won the World Series in 2002.

The rivalry saw a particularly consequential moment last season, when Shohei Ohtani, the world’s best baseball player, left the Angels to join the Dodgers for a record-setting contract.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on SportsNet LA)

May 16-18

August 11-13

Known as the Route 66 Rivalry due to the proximity of the two cities, the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals is one of baseball’s oldest and most enduring. Chicago and St. Louis fans both take immense pride in their teams.

The Cardinals have historically had the upper hand in this rivalry with 11 World Series titles, while the Cubs have long been the underdog: They suffered through a 108-year World Series drought, which was finally broken in 2016. Games between these two teams are always intense, as both clubs frequently contend for playoff spots in the National League Central.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on FanDuel Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, FOX)

June 23-26

July 4-6

August 8-10

September 26-28

A rivalry within the American League Central, the White Sox and Guardians have developed a competitive and often fiery relationship. Both teams have experienced periods of dominance within the division, especially in the 1990s, leading to high-stakes games and intense on-field battles.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on CHSN, CleGuardians TV)

April 8-12

July 10-13

August 8-10

September 12-14

9. The Battle of the Broads: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

The Phillies-Mets rivalry is one of the most passionate in the National League East, featuring two teams with rabid fan bases that genuinely dislike each other. The rivalry peaked in the late 2000s when both teams were competing for division titles but has come back to the forefront in recent seasons as the Mets and the Phillies have both become extremely successful. Both teams nearly made the World Series in one of the last two seasons.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on FOX, SNY, NBC, TBS)

April 21-23

June 20-22

August 25-27

September 8-11

10. The Vedder Cup: San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

Dubbed the Vedder Cup after Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who has connections to both San Diego and Seattle, this rivalry has taken on new meaning with both teams improving in recent years. In 2025, the rivalry was further cemented with the introduction of an actual trophy, designed by Vedder himself, which will be awarded to the annual series winner.

2025 Rivalry Dates (Watch on ROOT Northwest, Padres.TV)

May 16-18

August 25-27

