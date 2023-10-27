DIRECTV support icon

Baseball - Article

Everything You Need to Know About 2023 World Series

Everything You Need to Know About 2023 World Series
Baseball is an unpredictable game, and this year’s World Series 2023 matchup no one saw coming. The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, who came up as Wild Card winners, will battle it out to see who will be named the 2023 World Series Champion.

Find out the best way to watch the World Series, explore the full schedule and peruse past winners so you’re ready for baseball’s most anticipated season.

How to Watch the World Series

The culmination of the MLB 2023 season starts on Friday, October 27. Find out how to catch all the games.

How to Watch the 2023 World Series on DIRECTV

The World Series 2023 will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes. But DIRECTV customers can experience every grand slam, epic catch and strikeout in crystal clear 4k on Ch. 105.

2023 World Series Schedule

The MLB World Series, is a 7-game series (potentially) where the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will strive to be the first team to get four wins, kicks off on Friday, Oct. 27.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

World Series Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

World Series Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

World Series Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

World Series Game 5*: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

World Series Game 6*: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

World Series Game 7*: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Which Teams Have Won the World Series?

Wondering who won the World Series in 2022 (Houston Astros), how many World Series the Astros won (2), or how many World Series appearances the Yankees have made (40)? Explore the full list of World Series winners below spanning all the way back to 1903.

Year

Winning team

Losing team

1903

Boston Americans (1, 1–0)

Pittsburgh Pirates (1, 0–1)

1904

No World Series

1905

New York Giants (1, 1–0)

Philadelphia Athletics (1, 0–1)

1906

Chicago White Sox (1, 1–0)

Chicago Cubs (1, 0–1)

1907

Chicago Cubs (2, 1–1)

Detroit Tigers (1, 0–1)

1908

Chicago Cubs (3, 2–1)

Detroit Tigers (2, 0–2)

1909

Pittsburgh Pirates (2, 1–1)

Detroit Tigers (3, 0–3)

1910

Philadelphia Athletics (2, 1–1)

Chicago Cubs (4, 2–2)

1911

Philadelphia Athletics (3, 2–1)

New York Giants (2, 1–1)

1912

Boston Red Sox (2, 2–0)

New York Giants (3, 1–2)

1913

Philadelphia Athletics (4, 3–1)

New York Giants (4, 1–3)

1914

Boston Braves (1, 1–0)

Philadelphia Athletics (5, 3–2)

1915

Boston Red Sox (3, 3–0)

Philadelphia Phillies (1, 0–1)

1916

Boston Red Sox (4, 4–0)

Brooklyn Robins (1, 0–1)

1917

Chicago White Sox (2, 2–0)

New York Giants (5, 1–4)

1918

Boston Red Sox (5, 5–0)

Chicago Cubs (5, 2–3)

1919

Cincinnati Reds (1, 1–0)

Chicago White Sox (3, 2–1)

1920

Cleveland Indians (1, 1–0)

Brooklyn Robins (2, 0–2)

1921

New York Giants (6, 2–4)

New York Yankees (1, 0–1)

1922

New York Giants (7, 3–4)

New York Yankees (2, 0–2)

1923

New York Yankees (3, 1–2)

New York Giants (8, 3–5)

1924

Washington Senators (1, 1–0)

New York Giants (9, 3–6)

1925

Pittsburgh Pirates (3, 2–1)

Washington Senators (2, 1–1)

1926

St. Louis Cardinals (1, 1–0)

New York Yankees (4, 1–3)

1927

New York Yankees (5, 2–3)

Pittsburgh Pirates (4, 2–2)

1928

New York Yankees (6, 3–3)

St. Louis Cardinals (2, 1–1)

1929

Philadelphia Athletics (6, 4–2)

Chicago Cubs (6, 2–4)

1930

Philadelphia Athletics (7, 5–2)

St. Louis Cardinals (3, 1–2)

1931

St. Louis Cardinals (4, 2–2)

Philadelphia Athletics (8, 5–3)

1932

New York Yankees (7, 4–3)

Chicago Cubs (7, 2–5)

1933

New York Giants (10, 4–6)

Washington Senators (3, 1–2)

1934

St. Louis Cardinals (5, 3–2)

Detroit Tigers (4, 0–4)

1935

Detroit Tigers (5, 1–4)

Chicago Cubs (8, 2–6)

1936

New York Yankees (8, 5–3)

New York Giants (11, 4–7)

1937

New York Yankees (9, 6–3)

New York Giants (12, 4–8)

1938

New York Yankees (10, 7–3)

Chicago Cubs (9, 2–7)

1939

New York Yankees (11, 8–3)

Cincinnati Reds (2, 1–1)

1940

Cincinnati Reds (3, 2–1)

Detroit Tigers (6, 1–5)

1941

New York Yankees (12, 9–3)

Brooklyn Dodgers (3, 0–3)

1942

St. Louis Cardinals (6, 4–2)

New York Yankees (13, 9–4)

1943

New York Yankees (14, 10–4)

St. Louis Cardinals (7, 4–3)

1944

St. Louis Cardinals (8, 5–3)

St. Louis Browns (1, 0–1)

1945

Detroit Tigers (7, 2–5)

Chicago Cubs (10, 2–8)

1946

St. Louis Cardinals (9, 6–3)

Boston Red Sox (6, 5–1)

1947

New York Yankees (15, 11–4)

Brooklyn Dodgers (4, 0–4)

1948

Cleveland Indians (2, 2–0)

Boston Braves (2, 1–1)

1949

New York Yankees (16, 12–4)

Brooklyn Dodgers (5, 0–5)

1950

New York Yankees (17, 13–4)

Philadelphia Phillies (2, 0–2)

1951

New York Yankees (18, 14–4)

New York Giants (13, 4–9)

1952

New York Yankees (19, 15–4)

Brooklyn Dodgers (6, 0–6)

1953

New York Yankees (20, 16–4)

Brooklyn Dodgers (7, 0–7)

1954

New York Giants (14, 5–9)

Cleveland Indians (3, 2–1)

1955

Brooklyn Dodgers (8, 1–7)

New York Yankees (21, 16–5)

1956

New York Yankees (22, 17–5)

Brooklyn Dodgers (9, 1–8)

1957

Milwaukee Braves (3, 2–1)

New York Yankees (23, 17–6)

1958

New York Yankees (24, 18–6)

Milwaukee Braves (4, 2–2)

1959

Los Angeles Dodgers (10, 2–8)

Chicago White Sox (4, 2–2)

1960

Pittsburgh Pirates (5, 3–2)

New York Yankees (25, 18–7)

1961

New York Yankees (26, 19–7)

Cincinnati Reds (4, 2–2)

1962

New York Yankees (27, 20–7)

San Francisco Giants (15, 5–10)

1963

Los Angeles Dodgers (11, 3–8)

New York Yankees (28, 20–8)

1964

St. Louis Cardinals (10, 7–3)

New York Yankees (29, 20–9)

1965

Los Angeles Dodgers (12, 4–8)

Minnesota Twins (4, 1–3)

1966

Baltimore Orioles (2, 1–1)

Los Angeles Dodgers (13, 4–9)

1967

St. Louis Cardinals (11, 8–3)

Boston Red Sox (7, 5–2)

1968

Detroit Tigers (8, 3–5)

St. Louis Cardinals (12, 8–4)

1969

New York Mets (1, 1–0)

Baltimore Orioles (3, 1–2)

1970

Baltimore Orioles (4, 2–2)

Cincinnati Reds (5, 2–3)

1971

Pittsburgh Pirates (6, 4–2)

Baltimore Orioles (5, 2–3)

1972

Oakland Athletics (9, 6–3)

Cincinnati Reds (6, 2–4)

1973

Oakland Athletics (10, 7–3)

New York Mets (2, 1–1)

1974

Oakland Athletics (11, 8–3)

Los Angeles Dodgers (14, 4–10)

1975

Cincinnati Reds (7, 3–4)

Boston Red Sox (8, 5–3)

1976

Cincinnati Reds (8, 4–4)

New York Yankees (30, 20–10)

1977

New York Yankees (31, 21–10)

Los Angeles Dodgers (15, 4–11)

1978

New York Yankees (32, 22–10)

Los Angeles Dodgers (16, 4–12)

1979

Pittsburgh Pirates (7, 5–2)

Baltimore Orioles (6, 2–4)

1980

Philadelphia Phillies (3, 1–2)

Kansas City Royals (1, 0–1)

1981

Los Angeles Dodgers (17, 5–12)

New York Yankees (33, 22–11)

1982

St. Louis Cardinals (13, 9–4)

Milwaukee Brewers(1, 0–1)

1983

Baltimore Orioles (7, 3–4)

Philadelphia Phillies (4, 1–3)

1984

Detroit Tigers (9, 4–5)

San Diego Padres (1, 0–1)

1985

Kansas City Royals (2, 1–1)

St. Louis Cardinals (14, 9–5)

1986

New York Mets (3, 2–1)

Boston Red Sox (9, 5–4)

1987

Minnesota Twins (5, 2–3)

St. Louis Cardinals (15, 9–6)

1988

Los Angeles Dodgers (18, 6–12)

Oakland Athletics (12, 8–4)

1989

Oakland Athletics (13, 9–4)

San Francisco Giants (16, 5–11)

1990

Cincinnati Reds (9, 5–4)

Oakland Athletics (14, 9–5)

1991

Minnesota Twins (6, 3–3)

Atlanta Braves (5, 2–3)

1992

Toronto Blue Jays (1, 1–0)

Atlanta Braves (6, 2–4)

1993

Toronto Blue Jays (2, 2–0)

Philadelphia Phillies (5, 1–4)

1994

No World Series due to a players’ strike.

1995

Atlanta Braves (7, 3–4)

Cleveland Indians (4, 2–2)

1996

New York Yankees (34, 23–11)

Atlanta Braves (8, 3–5)

1997

Florida Marlins (1, 1–0)

Cleveland Indians (5, 2–3)

1998

New York Yankees (35, 24–11)

San Diego Padres (2, 0–2)

1999

New York Yankees (36, 25–11)

Atlanta Braves (9, 3–6)

2000

New York Yankees (37, 26–11)

New York Mets (4, 2–2)

2001

Arizona Diamondbacks (1, 1–0)

New York Yankees (38, 26–12)

2002

Anaheim Angels(1, 1–0)

San Francisco Giants (17, 5–12)

2003

Florida Marlins (2, 2–0)

New York Yankees (39,26–13)

2004

Boston Red Sox (10, 6–4)

St. Louis Cardinals (16, 9–7)

2005

Chicago White Sox (5, 3–2)

Houston Astros (1, 0–1)

2006

St. Louis Cardinals (17, 10–7)

Detroit Tigers(10, 4–6)

2007

Boston Red Sox (11, 7–4)

Colorado Rockies(1, 0–1)

2008

Philadelphia Phillies (6, 2–4)

Tampa Bay Rays (1, 0–1)

2009

New York Yankees (40, 27–13)

Philadelphia Phillies (7, 2–5)

2010

San Francisco Giants (18, 6–12)

Texas Rangers (1, 0–1)

2011

St. Louis Cardinals (18, 11–7)

Texas Rangers (2, 0–2)

2012

San Francisco Giants (19, 7–12)

Detroit Tigers (11, 4–7)

2013

Boston Red Sox (12, 8–4)

St. Louis Cardinals (19, 11–8)

2014

San Francisco Giants (20, 8–12)

Kansas City Royals (3, 1–2)

2015

Kansas City Royals (4, 2–2)

New York Mets (5, 2–3)

2016

Chicago Cubs (11, 3–8)

Cleveland Indians (6, 2–4)

2017

Houston Astros (2, 1–1)

Los Angeles Dodgers (19, 6–13)

2018

Boston Red Sox (13, 9–4)

Los Angeles Dodgers (20, 6–14)

2019

Washington Nationals (1, 1–0)

Houston Astros (3, 1–2)

2020

Los Angeles Dodgers (21, 7–14)

Tampa Bay Rays (2, 0–2)

2021

Atlanta Braves (10, 4–6)

Houston Astros (4, 1–3)

2022

Houston Astros(5, 2–3)

Philadelphia Phillies(8, 2–6)

2023

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the World Series start?

The 2023 World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27.

What channel is the World Series on?

All World Series games will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes.

How many games in world series?

The World Series consists of up to seven games, but the first team to win four takes the title. So, the potential is anywhere from 4-7 games.

Who’s in the world series?

The 2023 World Series is the Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks.

When is the Little League World Series?

The Little League World Series takes place in the summer. The 2024 Little League World Series is Wed, Aug 14, 2024 – Sun, Aug 25, 2024. The winner of the 2023 Little League World Series was El Segundo Little League.

