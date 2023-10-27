Everything You Need to Know About 2023 World Series

Baseball is an unpredictable game, and this year’s World Series 2023 matchup no one saw coming. The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, who came up as Wild Card winners, will battle it out to see who will be named the 2023 World Series Champion.

Find out the best way to watch the World Series, explore the full schedule and peruse past winners so you’re ready for baseball’s most anticipated season.

How to Watch the World Series

The culmination of the MLB 2023 season starts on Friday, October 27. Find out how to catch all the games.

How to Watch the 2023 World Series on DIRECTV

The World Series 2023 will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes. But DIRECTV customers can experience every grand slam, epic catch and strikeout in crystal clear 4k on Ch. 105.

2023 World Series Schedule

The MLB World Series, is a 7-game series (potentially) where the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will strive to be the first team to get four wins, kicks off on Friday, Oct. 27.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

World Series Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

World Series Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

World Series Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

World Series Game 5*: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

World Series Game 6*: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

World Series Game 7*: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Which Teams Have Won the World Series?

Wondering who won the World Series in 2022 (Houston Astros), how many World Series the Astros won (2), or how many World Series appearances the Yankees have made (40)? Explore the full list of World Series winners below spanning all the way back to 1903.

Year Winning team Losing team 1903 Boston Americans (1, 1–0) Pittsburgh Pirates (1, 0–1) 1904 No World Series 1905 New York Giants (1, 1–0) Philadelphia Athletics (1, 0–1) 1906 Chicago White Sox (1, 1–0) Chicago Cubs (1, 0–1) 1907 Chicago Cubs (2, 1–1) Detroit Tigers (1, 0–1) 1908 Chicago Cubs (3, 2–1) Detroit Tigers (2, 0–2) 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates (2, 1–1) Detroit Tigers (3, 0–3) 1910 Philadelphia Athletics (2, 1–1) Chicago Cubs (4, 2–2) 1911 Philadelphia Athletics (3, 2–1) New York Giants (2, 1–1) 1912 Boston Red Sox (2, 2–0) New York Giants (3, 1–2) 1913 Philadelphia Athletics (4, 3–1) New York Giants (4, 1–3) 1914 Boston Braves (1, 1–0) Philadelphia Athletics (5, 3–2) 1915 Boston Red Sox (3, 3–0) Philadelphia Phillies (1, 0–1) 1916 Boston Red Sox (4, 4–0) Brooklyn Robins (1, 0–1) 1917 Chicago White Sox (2, 2–0) New York Giants (5, 1–4) 1918 Boston Red Sox (5, 5–0) Chicago Cubs (5, 2–3) 1919 Cincinnati Reds (1, 1–0) Chicago White Sox (3, 2–1) 1920 Cleveland Indians (1, 1–0) Brooklyn Robins (2, 0–2) 1921 New York Giants (6, 2–4) New York Yankees (1, 0–1) 1922 New York Giants (7, 3–4) New York Yankees (2, 0–2) 1923 New York Yankees (3, 1–2) New York Giants (8, 3–5) 1924 Washington Senators (1, 1–0) New York Giants (9, 3–6) 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates (3, 2–1) Washington Senators (2, 1–1) 1926 St. Louis Cardinals (1, 1–0) New York Yankees (4, 1–3) 1927 New York Yankees (5, 2–3) Pittsburgh Pirates (4, 2–2) 1928 New York Yankees (6, 3–3) St. Louis Cardinals (2, 1–1) 1929 Philadelphia Athletics (6, 4–2) Chicago Cubs (6, 2–4) 1930 Philadelphia Athletics (7, 5–2) St. Louis Cardinals (3, 1–2) 1931 St. Louis Cardinals (4, 2–2) Philadelphia Athletics (8, 5–3) 1932 New York Yankees (7, 4–3) Chicago Cubs (7, 2–5) 1933 New York Giants (10, 4–6) Washington Senators (3, 1–2) 1934 St. Louis Cardinals (5, 3–2) Detroit Tigers (4, 0–4) 1935 Detroit Tigers (5, 1–4) Chicago Cubs (8, 2–6) 1936 New York Yankees (8, 5–3) New York Giants (11, 4–7) 1937 New York Yankees (9, 6–3) New York Giants (12, 4–8) 1938 New York Yankees (10, 7–3) Chicago Cubs (9, 2–7) 1939 New York Yankees (11, 8–3) Cincinnati Reds (2, 1–1) 1940 Cincinnati Reds (3, 2–1) Detroit Tigers (6, 1–5) 1941 New York Yankees (12, 9–3) Brooklyn Dodgers (3, 0–3) 1942 St. Louis Cardinals (6, 4–2) New York Yankees (13, 9–4) 1943 New York Yankees (14, 10–4) St. Louis Cardinals (7, 4–3) 1944 St. Louis Cardinals (8, 5–3) St. Louis Browns (1, 0–1) 1945 Detroit Tigers (7, 2–5) Chicago Cubs (10, 2–8) 1946 St. Louis Cardinals (9, 6–3) Boston Red Sox (6, 5–1) 1947 New York Yankees (15, 11–4) Brooklyn Dodgers (4, 0–4) 1948 Cleveland Indians (2, 2–0) Boston Braves (2, 1–1) 1949 New York Yankees (16, 12–4) Brooklyn Dodgers (5, 0–5) 1950 New York Yankees (17, 13–4) Philadelphia Phillies (2, 0–2) 1951 New York Yankees (18, 14–4) New York Giants (13, 4–9) 1952 New York Yankees (19, 15–4) Brooklyn Dodgers (6, 0–6) 1953 New York Yankees (20, 16–4) Brooklyn Dodgers (7, 0–7) 1954 New York Giants (14, 5–9) Cleveland Indians (3, 2–1) 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers (8, 1–7) New York Yankees (21, 16–5) 1956 New York Yankees (22, 17–5) Brooklyn Dodgers (9, 1–8) 1957 Milwaukee Braves (3, 2–1) New York Yankees (23, 17–6) 1958 New York Yankees (24, 18–6) Milwaukee Braves (4, 2–2) 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers (10, 2–8) Chicago White Sox (4, 2–2) 1960 Pittsburgh Pirates (5, 3–2) New York Yankees (25, 18–7) 1961 New York Yankees (26, 19–7) Cincinnati Reds (4, 2–2) 1962 New York Yankees (27, 20–7) San Francisco Giants (15, 5–10) 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers (11, 3–8) New York Yankees (28, 20–8) 1964 St. Louis Cardinals (10, 7–3) New York Yankees (29, 20–9) 1965 Los Angeles Dodgers (12, 4–8) Minnesota Twins (4, 1–3) 1966 Baltimore Orioles (2, 1–1) Los Angeles Dodgers (13, 4–9) 1967 St. Louis Cardinals (11, 8–3) Boston Red Sox (7, 5–2) 1968 Detroit Tigers (8, 3–5) St. Louis Cardinals (12, 8–4) 1969 New York Mets (1, 1–0) Baltimore Orioles (3, 1–2) 1970 Baltimore Orioles (4, 2–2) Cincinnati Reds (5, 2–3) 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates (6, 4–2) Baltimore Orioles (5, 2–3) 1972 Oakland Athletics (9, 6–3) Cincinnati Reds (6, 2–4) 1973 Oakland Athletics (10, 7–3) New York Mets (2, 1–1) 1974 Oakland Athletics (11, 8–3) Los Angeles Dodgers (14, 4–10) 1975 Cincinnati Reds (7, 3–4) Boston Red Sox (8, 5–3) 1976 Cincinnati Reds (8, 4–4) New York Yankees (30, 20–10) 1977 New York Yankees (31, 21–10) Los Angeles Dodgers (15, 4–11) 1978 New York Yankees (32, 22–10) Los Angeles Dodgers (16, 4–12) 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates (7, 5–2) Baltimore Orioles (6, 2–4) 1980 Philadelphia Phillies (3, 1–2) Kansas City Royals (1, 0–1) 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers (17, 5–12) New York Yankees (33, 22–11) 1982 St. Louis Cardinals (13, 9–4) Milwaukee Brewers(1, 0–1) 1983 Baltimore Orioles (7, 3–4) Philadelphia Phillies (4, 1–3) 1984 Detroit Tigers (9, 4–5) San Diego Padres (1, 0–1) 1985 Kansas City Royals (2, 1–1) St. Louis Cardinals (14, 9–5) 1986 New York Mets (3, 2–1) Boston Red Sox (9, 5–4) 1987 Minnesota Twins (5, 2–3) St. Louis Cardinals (15, 9–6) 1988 Los Angeles Dodgers (18, 6–12) Oakland Athletics (12, 8–4) 1989 Oakland Athletics (13, 9–4) San Francisco Giants (16, 5–11) 1990 Cincinnati Reds (9, 5–4) Oakland Athletics (14, 9–5) 1991 Minnesota Twins (6, 3–3) Atlanta Braves (5, 2–3) 1992 Toronto Blue Jays (1, 1–0) Atlanta Braves (6, 2–4) 1993 Toronto Blue Jays (2, 2–0) Philadelphia Phillies (5, 1–4) 1994 No World Series due to a players’ strike. 1995 Atlanta Braves (7, 3–4) Cleveland Indians (4, 2–2) 1996 New York Yankees (34, 23–11) Atlanta Braves (8, 3–5) 1997 Florida Marlins (1, 1–0) Cleveland Indians (5, 2–3) 1998 New York Yankees (35, 24–11) San Diego Padres (2, 0–2) 1999 New York Yankees (36, 25–11) Atlanta Braves (9, 3–6) 2000 New York Yankees (37, 26–11) New York Mets (4, 2–2) 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks (1, 1–0) New York Yankees (38, 26–12) 2002 Anaheim Angels(1, 1–0) San Francisco Giants (17, 5–12) 2003 Florida Marlins (2, 2–0) New York Yankees (39,26–13) 2004 Boston Red Sox (10, 6–4) St. Louis Cardinals (16, 9–7) 2005 Chicago White Sox (5, 3–2) Houston Astros (1, 0–1) 2006 St. Louis Cardinals (17, 10–7) Detroit Tigers(10, 4–6) 2007 Boston Red Sox (11, 7–4) Colorado Rockies(1, 0–1) 2008 Philadelphia Phillies (6, 2–4) Tampa Bay Rays (1, 0–1) 2009 New York Yankees (40, 27–13) Philadelphia Phillies (7, 2–5) 2010 San Francisco Giants (18, 6–12) Texas Rangers (1, 0–1) 2011 St. Louis Cardinals (18, 11–7) Texas Rangers (2, 0–2) 2012 San Francisco Giants (19, 7–12) Detroit Tigers (11, 4–7) 2013 Boston Red Sox (12, 8–4) St. Louis Cardinals (19, 11–8) 2014 San Francisco Giants (20, 8–12) Kansas City Royals (3, 1–2) 2015 Kansas City Royals (4, 2–2) New York Mets (5, 2–3) 2016 Chicago Cubs (11, 3–8) Cleveland Indians (6, 2–4) 2017 Houston Astros (2, 1–1) Los Angeles Dodgers (19, 6–13) 2018 Boston Red Sox (13, 9–4) Los Angeles Dodgers (20, 6–14) 2019 Washington Nationals (1, 1–0) Houston Astros (3, 1–2) 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers (21, 7–14) Tampa Bay Rays (2, 0–2) 2021 Atlanta Braves (10, 4–6) Houston Astros (4, 1–3) 2022 Houston Astros(5, 2–3) Philadelphia Phillies(8, 2–6) 2023

Frequently Asked Questions When does the World Series start? The 2023 World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27. What channel is the World Series on? All World Series games will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes. How many games in world series? The World Series consists of up to seven games, but the first team to win four takes the title. So, the potential is anywhere from 4-7 games. Who’s in the world series? The 2023 World Series is the Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. When is the Little League World Series? The Little League World Series takes place in the summer. The 2024 Little League World Series is Wed, Aug 14, 2024 – Sun, Aug 25, 2024. The winner of the 2023 Little League World Series was El Segundo Little League.

