Everything You Need to Know About 2023 World Series

Baseball is an unpredictable game, and this year’s World Series 2023 matchup no one saw coming. The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, who came up as Wild Card winners, will battle it out to see who will be named the 2023 World Series Champion.
Find out the best way to watch the World Series, explore the full schedule and peruse past winners so you’re ready for baseball’s most anticipated season.
How to Watch the World Series
The culmination of the MLB 2023 season starts on Friday, October 27. Find out how to catch all the games.
How to Watch the 2023 World Series on DIRECTV
The World Series 2023 will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes. But DIRECTV customers can experience every grand slam, epic catch and strikeout in crystal clear 4k on Ch. 105.
Get DIRECTV STREAM
Watch the biggest MLB games of the season with DIRECTV STREAM, so you can keep up whether you’re at home or on the go – no satellite dish or cable box required. Take advantage of the following offers to sweeten the deal if you sign up today.
- $10 off for 3 months on all packages – ends 11/4
- Free premiums for 3 months
- Free unlimited cloud DVR
- 5-day trial
2023 World Series Schedule
The MLB World Series, is a 7-game series (potentially) where the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will strive to be the first team to get four wins, kicks off on Friday, Oct. 27.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27
World Series Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
World Series Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
World Series Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
World Series Game 5*: Rangers at Diamondbacks – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3
World Series Game 6*: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4
World Series Game 7*: Diamondbacks at Rangers – 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)
Which Teams Have Won the World Series?
Wondering who won the World Series in 2022 (Houston Astros), how many World Series the Astros won (2), or how many World Series appearances the Yankees have made (40)? Explore the full list of World Series winners below spanning all the way back to 1903.
|
Year
|
Winning team
|
Losing team
|
1903
|
Boston Americans (1, 1–0)
|
Pittsburgh Pirates (1, 0–1)
|
1904
|
No World Series
|
1905
|
New York Giants (1, 1–0)
|
Philadelphia Athletics (1, 0–1)
|
1906
|
Chicago White Sox (1, 1–0)
|
Chicago Cubs (1, 0–1)
|
1907
|
Chicago Cubs (2, 1–1)
|
Detroit Tigers (1, 0–1)
|
1908
|
Chicago Cubs (3, 2–1)
|
Detroit Tigers (2, 0–2)
|
1909
|
Pittsburgh Pirates (2, 1–1)
|
Detroit Tigers (3, 0–3)
|
1910
|
Philadelphia Athletics (2, 1–1)
|
Chicago Cubs (4, 2–2)
|
1911
|
Philadelphia Athletics (3, 2–1)
|
New York Giants (2, 1–1)
|
1912
|
Boston Red Sox (2, 2–0)
|
New York Giants (3, 1–2)
|
1913
|
Philadelphia Athletics (4, 3–1)
|
New York Giants (4, 1–3)
|
1914
|
Boston Braves (1, 1–0)
|
Philadelphia Athletics (5, 3–2)
|
1915
|
Boston Red Sox (3, 3–0)
|
Philadelphia Phillies (1, 0–1)
|
1916
|
Boston Red Sox (4, 4–0)
|
Brooklyn Robins (1, 0–1)
|
1917
|
Chicago White Sox (2, 2–0)
|
New York Giants (5, 1–4)
|
1918
|
Boston Red Sox (5, 5–0)
|
Chicago Cubs (5, 2–3)
|
1919
|
Cincinnati Reds (1, 1–0)
|
Chicago White Sox (3, 2–1)
|
1920
|
Cleveland Indians (1, 1–0)
|
Brooklyn Robins (2, 0–2)
|
1921
|
New York Giants (6, 2–4)
|
New York Yankees (1, 0–1)
|
1922
|
New York Giants (7, 3–4)
|
New York Yankees (2, 0–2)
|
1923
|
New York Yankees (3, 1–2)
|
New York Giants (8, 3–5)
|
1924
|
Washington Senators (1, 1–0)
|
New York Giants (9, 3–6)
|
1925
|
Pittsburgh Pirates (3, 2–1)
|
Washington Senators (2, 1–1)
|
1926
|
St. Louis Cardinals (1, 1–0)
|
New York Yankees (4, 1–3)
|
1927
|
New York Yankees (5, 2–3)
|
Pittsburgh Pirates (4, 2–2)
|
1928
|
New York Yankees (6, 3–3)
|
St. Louis Cardinals (2, 1–1)
|
1929
|
Philadelphia Athletics (6, 4–2)
|
Chicago Cubs (6, 2–4)
|
1930
|
Philadelphia Athletics (7, 5–2)
|
St. Louis Cardinals (3, 1–2)
|
1931
|
St. Louis Cardinals (4, 2–2)
|
Philadelphia Athletics (8, 5–3)
|
1932
|
New York Yankees (7, 4–3)
|
Chicago Cubs (7, 2–5)
|
1933
|
New York Giants (10, 4–6)
|
Washington Senators (3, 1–2)
|
1934
|
St. Louis Cardinals (5, 3–2)
|
Detroit Tigers (4, 0–4)
|
1935
|
Detroit Tigers (5, 1–4)
|
Chicago Cubs (8, 2–6)
|
1936
|
New York Yankees (8, 5–3)
|
New York Giants (11, 4–7)
|
1937
|
New York Yankees (9, 6–3)
|
New York Giants (12, 4–8)
|
1938
|
New York Yankees (10, 7–3)
|
Chicago Cubs (9, 2–7)
|
1939
|
New York Yankees (11, 8–3)
|
Cincinnati Reds (2, 1–1)
|
1940
|
Cincinnati Reds (3, 2–1)
|
Detroit Tigers (6, 1–5)
|
1941
|
New York Yankees (12, 9–3)
|
Brooklyn Dodgers (3, 0–3)
|
1942
|
St. Louis Cardinals (6, 4–2)
|
New York Yankees (13, 9–4)
|
1943
|
New York Yankees (14, 10–4)
|
St. Louis Cardinals (7, 4–3)
|
1944
|
St. Louis Cardinals (8, 5–3)
|
St. Louis Browns (1, 0–1)
|
1945
|
Detroit Tigers (7, 2–5)
|
Chicago Cubs (10, 2–8)
|
1946
|
St. Louis Cardinals (9, 6–3)
|
Boston Red Sox (6, 5–1)
|
1947
|
New York Yankees (15, 11–4)
|
Brooklyn Dodgers (4, 0–4)
|
1948
|
Cleveland Indians (2, 2–0)
|
Boston Braves (2, 1–1)
|
1949
|
New York Yankees (16, 12–4)
|
Brooklyn Dodgers (5, 0–5)
|
1950
|
New York Yankees (17, 13–4)
|
Philadelphia Phillies (2, 0–2)
|
1951
|
New York Yankees (18, 14–4)
|
New York Giants (13, 4–9)
|
1952
|
New York Yankees (19, 15–4)
|
Brooklyn Dodgers (6, 0–6)
|
1953
|
New York Yankees (20, 16–4)
|
Brooklyn Dodgers (7, 0–7)
|
1954
|
New York Giants (14, 5–9)
|
Cleveland Indians (3, 2–1)
|
1955
|
Brooklyn Dodgers (8, 1–7)
|
New York Yankees (21, 16–5)
|
1956
|
New York Yankees (22, 17–5)
|
Brooklyn Dodgers (9, 1–8)
|
1957
|
Milwaukee Braves (3, 2–1)
|
New York Yankees (23, 17–6)
|
1958
|
New York Yankees (24, 18–6)
|
Milwaukee Braves (4, 2–2)
|
1959
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (10, 2–8)
|
Chicago White Sox (4, 2–2)
|
1960
|
Pittsburgh Pirates (5, 3–2)
|
New York Yankees (25, 18–7)
|
1961
|
New York Yankees (26, 19–7)
|
Cincinnati Reds (4, 2–2)
|
1962
|
New York Yankees (27, 20–7)
|
San Francisco Giants (15, 5–10)
|
1963
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (11, 3–8)
|
New York Yankees (28, 20–8)
|
1964
|
St. Louis Cardinals (10, 7–3)
|
New York Yankees (29, 20–9)
|
1965
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (12, 4–8)
|
Minnesota Twins (4, 1–3)
|
1966
|
Baltimore Orioles (2, 1–1)
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (13, 4–9)
|
1967
|
St. Louis Cardinals (11, 8–3)
|
Boston Red Sox (7, 5–2)
|
1968
|
Detroit Tigers (8, 3–5)
|
St. Louis Cardinals (12, 8–4)
|
1969
|
New York Mets (1, 1–0)
|
Baltimore Orioles (3, 1–2)
|
1970
|
Baltimore Orioles (4, 2–2)
|
Cincinnati Reds (5, 2–3)
|
1971
|
Pittsburgh Pirates (6, 4–2)
|
Baltimore Orioles (5, 2–3)
|
1972
|
Oakland Athletics (9, 6–3)
|
Cincinnati Reds (6, 2–4)
|
1973
|
Oakland Athletics (10, 7–3)
|
New York Mets (2, 1–1)
|
1974
|
Oakland Athletics (11, 8–3)
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (14, 4–10)
|
1975
|
Cincinnati Reds (7, 3–4)
|
Boston Red Sox (8, 5–3)
|
1976
|
Cincinnati Reds (8, 4–4)
|
New York Yankees (30, 20–10)
|
1977
|
New York Yankees (31, 21–10)
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (15, 4–11)
|
1978
|
New York Yankees (32, 22–10)
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (16, 4–12)
|
1979
|
Pittsburgh Pirates (7, 5–2)
|
Baltimore Orioles (6, 2–4)
|
1980
|
Philadelphia Phillies (3, 1–2)
|
Kansas City Royals (1, 0–1)
|
1981
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (17, 5–12)
|
New York Yankees (33, 22–11)
|
1982
|
St. Louis Cardinals (13, 9–4)
|
Milwaukee Brewers(1, 0–1)
|
1983
|
Baltimore Orioles (7, 3–4)
|
Philadelphia Phillies (4, 1–3)
|
1984
|
Detroit Tigers (9, 4–5)
|
San Diego Padres (1, 0–1)
|
1985
|
Kansas City Royals (2, 1–1)
|
St. Louis Cardinals (14, 9–5)
|
1986
|
New York Mets (3, 2–1)
|
Boston Red Sox (9, 5–4)
|
1987
|
Minnesota Twins (5, 2–3)
|
St. Louis Cardinals (15, 9–6)
|
1988
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (18, 6–12)
|
Oakland Athletics (12, 8–4)
|
1989
|
Oakland Athletics (13, 9–4)
|
San Francisco Giants (16, 5–11)
|
1990
|
Cincinnati Reds (9, 5–4)
|
Oakland Athletics (14, 9–5)
|
1991
|
Minnesota Twins (6, 3–3)
|
Atlanta Braves (5, 2–3)
|
1992
|
Toronto Blue Jays (1, 1–0)
|
Atlanta Braves (6, 2–4)
|
1993
|
Toronto Blue Jays (2, 2–0)
|
Philadelphia Phillies (5, 1–4)
|
1994
|
No World Series due to a players’ strike.
|
1995
|
Atlanta Braves (7, 3–4)
|
Cleveland Indians (4, 2–2)
|
1996
|
New York Yankees (34, 23–11)
|
Atlanta Braves (8, 3–5)
|
1997
|
Florida Marlins (1, 1–0)
|
Cleveland Indians (5, 2–3)
|
1998
|
New York Yankees (35, 24–11)
|
San Diego Padres (2, 0–2)
|
1999
|
New York Yankees (36, 25–11)
|
Atlanta Braves (9, 3–6)
|
2000
|
New York Yankees (37, 26–11)
|
New York Mets (4, 2–2)
|
2001
|
Arizona Diamondbacks (1, 1–0)
|
New York Yankees (38, 26–12)
|
2002
|
Anaheim Angels(1, 1–0)
|
San Francisco Giants (17, 5–12)
|
2003
|
Florida Marlins (2, 2–0)
|
New York Yankees (39,26–13)
|
2004
|
Boston Red Sox (10, 6–4)
|
St. Louis Cardinals (16, 9–7)
|
2005
|
Chicago White Sox (5, 3–2)
|
Houston Astros (1, 0–1)
|
2006
|
St. Louis Cardinals (17, 10–7)
|
Detroit Tigers(10, 4–6)
|
2007
|
Boston Red Sox (11, 7–4)
|
Colorado Rockies(1, 0–1)
|
2008
|
Philadelphia Phillies (6, 2–4)
|
Tampa Bay Rays (1, 0–1)
|
2009
|
New York Yankees (40, 27–13)
|
Philadelphia Phillies (7, 2–5)
|
2010
|
San Francisco Giants (18, 6–12)
|
Texas Rangers (1, 0–1)
|
2011
|
St. Louis Cardinals (18, 11–7)
|
Texas Rangers (2, 0–2)
|
2012
|
San Francisco Giants (19, 7–12)
|
Detroit Tigers (11, 4–7)
|
2013
|
Boston Red Sox (12, 8–4)
|
St. Louis Cardinals (19, 11–8)
|
2014
|
San Francisco Giants (20, 8–12)
|
Kansas City Royals (3, 1–2)
|
2015
|
Kansas City Royals (4, 2–2)
|
New York Mets (5, 2–3)
|
2016
|
Chicago Cubs (11, 3–8)
|
Cleveland Indians (6, 2–4)
|
2017
|
Houston Astros (2, 1–1)
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (19, 6–13)
|
2018
|
Boston Red Sox (13, 9–4)
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (20, 6–14)
|
2019
|
Washington Nationals (1, 1–0)
|
Houston Astros (3, 1–2)
|
2020
|
Los Angeles Dodgers (21, 7–14)
|
Tampa Bay Rays (2, 0–2)
|
2021
|
Atlanta Braves (10, 4–6)
|
Houston Astros (4, 1–3)
|
2022
|
Houston Astros(5, 2–3)
|
Philadelphia Phillies(8, 2–6)
|
2023
Get DIRECTV STREAM today so you can watch the full World Series to see whether the Texas Rangers or the Arizona Diamondbacks comes out on top.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the World Series start?
The 2023 World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27.
What channel is the World Series on?
All World Series games will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes.
How many games in world series?
The World Series consists of up to seven games, but the first team to win four takes the title. So, the potential is anywhere from 4-7 games.
Who’s in the world series?
The 2023 World Series is the Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks.
When is the Little League World Series?
The Little League World Series takes place in the summer. The 2024 Little League World Series is Wed, Aug 14, 2024 – Sun, Aug 25, 2024. The winner of the 2023 Little League World Series was El Segundo Little League.
