Which MLB Teams Have the Highest Payroll in 2024?

The term “moneyball” originated in Major League Baseball (MLB) and put a spotlight on how teams could use advanced analytics to snag undervalued players and build highly competitive rosters on a tight budget. But that doesn’t mean money doesn’t matter in the MLB. In fact, the cash available for roster-building tends to correlate with a team’s standings.

Let’s take a look at which team payrolls are most flush with cash entering the 2024 season of the MLB.

MLB Payrolls by Team, 2024

So which teams boast the biggest bank account?

First, a few payroll highlights:

The New York Mets sit at the top with a $311 million total payroll and their addition of J.D. Martinez this offseason for $12 million, but their cross-town rivals, the New York Yankees aren’t far behind at $306 million.

Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole drive the Yankees’ budget.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is the highest paid player at $70 million — a whopping third of the Dodgers’ total payroll. Ohtani’s contract allows for $2 million per year in salary, with an additional $68 million per year deferred until 2034. The team also signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto over the offseason.

Despite being close to the league average $164 million for total payroll, the Los Angeles Angels sport two of the highest paid players in third-baseman Anthony Rendon ($38 million) and outfielder Mike Trout ($37 million).

The World Series defending champion Texas Rangers also have a pair of the highest paid players on their roster: Jacob deGrom and Corey Seager.

The Rangers also have the highest paid coach, General Manager Bruce Bochy ($11 million). The Chicago Cubs‘ Craig Counsell is in second place at $8 million.

The Oakland Athletics — the original “Moneyball” teams — sits at the bottom of the list (and last season’s standings) with the lowest payroll of just $62 million.

Also of note: Many of the biggest spenders in 2024 also ended the 2023 season near the top of the standings and made a playoff run, including the Braves, the Astros, the Phillies, the Dodgers and the 2023 champions, the Texas Rangers. That said, the Marlins and the Orioles made playoff runs despite having fewer financial resources.

Here’s the payroll totals for the 2024 MLB season for each of the 30 teams.

Team Payroll New York Mets $311M New York Yankees $306M Houston Astros $249M Philadelphia Phillies $245M Texas Rangers $232M Atlanta Braves $229M Toronto Blue Jays $227M Los Angeles Dodgers $225M Chicago Cubs $225M San Francisco Giants $197M Boston Red Sox $177M St. Louis Cardinals $176M Los Angeles Angels $169M Arizona Diamondbacks $166M San Diego Padres $160M Seattle Mariners $142M Colorado Rockies $142M Chicago White Sox $134M Minnesota Twins $128M Kansas City Royals $115M Washington Nationals $109M Detroit Tigers $106M Milwaukee Brewers $104M Cincinnati Reds $102M Cleveland Guardians $100M Baltimore Orioles $100M Tampa Bay Rays $98M Miami Marlins $96M Pittsburgh Pirates $84M Oakland Athletics $62M

Whether all of that money catapults the high rollers to the top of the standings and the 2024 playoffs or some of the more cash-strapped teams can surge despite the lower spend remains to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions Which MLB team has the highest payroll in 2024? The New York Mets have the highest payroll of any MLB team this season. Which MLB team has the lowest payroll in 2024? The Oakland Athletics have the lowest payroll this season. Who is the highest paid MLB player? Shohei Ohtani, who will be paid a total of $70 million per year for 10 years by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

