Nothing captivates a child like a good story told through a great movie. This list of the top 10 best kids movies available to watch at home right now will give any family plenty of top kids movies to choose from!

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest drama shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From The Bad News Bears to PAW Patrol: The Movie, this list will help kids movie fans stay up to date on the most popular kids movies available.

TOP 10 KIDS MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending movies that kids across ages are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘The Bad News Bears’

↑ 242 vs. Prior Week

Ready for some comedic nostalgia? The Bad News Bears, a hilarious and light-hearted baseball movie, is just the ticket. The iconic Walter Matthau plays Morris Buttermaker, a former professional baseball player turned coach for a misfit Little League team.

Both Matthau and the rag-tag bunch of kids he’s set to manage are outcasts within their community, providing the perfect backdrop for slapstick humor. As they navigate their journey in the world of baseball, their hilarious misadventures will leave you giggling and cheering for the underdogs, all while being reminded of the power of camaraderie, resilience, and the sheer love for the game.

2. ‘Frozen’

↑ 109 vs. Prior Week

Frozen is not just another fairy tale movie, it’s a beautiful, animated musical with refreshing charm, magical storytelling and some really, really catchy songs. Showcasing the mesmerizing voice work of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as sisters Elsa and Anna, it represents the journey of a girl with supernatural powers that allow her to control ice and snow struggling to embrace her abilities.

It’s a heartwarming story about sisterly love rather than romantic love, breaking the stereotypes that Disney has set in its princess movies over the years. Beneath its shimmering artwork, Frozen unfolds an absolutely moving tale of isolation, fear, courage and sisterhood. This one is sure to warm up even the coldest hearts.

3. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Sonic the Hedgehog offers a fresh spin on the iconic video game character, played with gusto by Ben Schwartz. The cheery blue hedgehog finds himself in an unfamiliar world, our world, where he teams up with small-town sheriff, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to take down the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Carrey’s manic performance steals the show and injects the film with nostalgically goofy charm, matching Sonic’s own exuberance. Pulse-pounding action scenes, quick-witted humor and an underlying theme of friendship make Sonic the Hedgehog an exhilarating ride suitable for all ages.

4. ‘The Munsters’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Step into the quirky, fun and bizarre world of the iconic Munster family in this comedic movie, directed by Rob Zombie and based on the much-loved 1960s sitcom, The Munsters. Unearth more than just the typical family matters as the Munsters navigate their existence and blending in with ‘normal’ society while remaining true to their supernatural roots.

This heartwarming, hilariously strange comedy will make you realize family is truly everything, even when they’re a little… different.

5. ‘Frozen II’

↑ 110 vs. Prior Week

The enchanting world of Arendelle beckons once again in Frozen II, the highly anticipated sequel to the smash-hit Disney movie Frozen. Elsa, voiced by the talented Idina Menzel, must follow a mysterious and daunting path into the unknown in order to save her kingdom from a looming disaster.

This compelling tale magnificently weaves in the themes of self-discovery and siblinghood as Anna (Kristen Bell), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) join Elsa in her perilous journey. With breathtaking vistas, magical twists, and unforgettable song sequences, Frozen II is guaranteed to captivate both children and adults alike.

6. ‘The Lion King’

↑ 116 vs. Prior Week

Hakuna Matata! Experience a majestic journey into the heart of Africa with The Lion King. Following young Simba, voiced by Matthew Broderick, the rightful heir to Pride Rock who is tricked by his cunning uncle Scar into believing he caused his own father’s death. Simba runs away, leaving the Pride Lands in exile, where he befriends the comedic duo Timon and Pumbaa.

Replete with stunning animation, unforgettable characters and timeless music, The Lion King is a heart-warming tale of redemption and personal growth that teaches us all the importance of taking our place in the circle of life.

7. ‘Cinderella’

↑ 109 vs. Prior Week

As one of the most timeless fairy tales of all time, Cinderella is a heartwarming film that truly captures the magic of perseverance and destiny. Lily James, in an enchanting performance, narrates the story of a beautiful young maiden bound to servitude, who defies all odds to attend the royal ball.

With a twist of fate and the help of her fairy godmother played by the enchanting Helena Bonham Carter, Cinderella captures the heart of the prince. This movie uniquely presents a tale of hope and dreams that will make you believe in the power of love and magic once more.

8. ‘Trolls World Tour’

↓ 3 vs. Prior Week

Dive headlong into a vibrant adventure with Trolls World Tour, a delightful sequel that showcases the power of music and diversity. Our cheerful hero, Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick), and her best friend, Branch (voiced by Justin Timberlake), face their greatest challenge yet – a threat to their world’s harmony.

Confronting the hard rock royalty Queen Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom), they embark on a journey through various Troll tribes, each devoted to a different genre of music. From country lullabies to techno beats, Trolls World Tour is an exhilarating roller-coaster ride through multiple musical landscapes, reminding us that our differences are what make us beautiful.

9. ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs’

↑ 161 vs. Prior Week

Imagine a world where food doesn’t come from supermarkets – it falls right from the sky. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs presents such a delectable universe brimming with tasty meteorological phenomena. This 2009 animated comedy, featuring leading talents like Bill Hader and Anna Faris, chronicles the culinary escapades of aspiring inventor, Flint Lockwood.

His creation, a device that converts water into food, malfunctions and starts causing edible weather, creating a hilarious series of events fueled by raining cheeseburgers, spaghetti tornados, and more. This delightful film offers a whimsical feast for the eyes and plenty of food-themed laughs that the entire family will enjoy.

10. ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

↓ 9 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for one of the most anticipated animated films of 2021: PAW Patrol: The Movie! When their arch-rival, Mayor Humdinger, becomes Mayor of Adventure City, the Paw Patrol pups spring into action to stop his tyrannical reign. The charming and ever-dependable team, led by Ryder and including favorites like Chase and Skye, embark on their biggest mission to save the metropolis.

This exciting family-friendly adventure, filled with teamwork and bravery, promises to captivate audiences of all ages, proving once and for all, “No job is too big, no pup is too small!”

And there you have it: the top 10 kids movies at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."