The 10 Best Cartoon Network Shows on Now

Cartoons ain’t just for Saturday mornings anymore! You can get your fill of animated antics with this list of the top 10 best Cartoon Network shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest Cartoon Network shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From The Amazing World of Gumball to The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe this list will help cartoon network show fans stay up to date on the most popular Cartoon Network shows available.

TOP 10 CARTOON NETWORK SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending cartoon network shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’

Dive into the extraordinary and quirky universe of The Amazing World of Gumball. A captivating blend of traditional animation, puppetry, live action, and CGI, the series features the fascinating Watterson family, primarily the amusing, and oftentimes troublemaking, Gumball. Alongside his intelligent goldfish turned adorably awkward human, Darwin, the duo navigates school, family life and the bizarre happenings in the town of Elmore. The Amazing World of Gumball serves a delightful melange of comedy, wit, and vibrant animation that enchants both the young and the young at heart.

2. ‘Regular Show’

Dive into the surreal world of the Regular Show, a unique blend of comedy and adventure unlike any other. Follow the lives of fun-loving yet lazy park groundskeepers Mordecai, a six-foot-tall blue jay, and Rigby, a hyperactive raccoon, as they navigate the most unusual, and oftentimes, magical problems and foes at their workplace. From fighting off giant monsters to dealing with vengeful ghosts, their seemingly regular day-job is anything but! Brace yourself for a wild ride filled with unexpected twists, belly laughs and moments of genuine heart in this truly irregular Regular Show.

3. ‘Teen Titans Go!’

Join the youthful superhero squad Teen Titans on Teen Titans Go! for high-energy comedic adventures that are anything but typical. Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg juggle being teenagers and superheroes while sharing hilarious moments in Titans Tower. With every playful misadventure, from trying to make breakfast to outwitting villains, they turn teenage angst into uproarious fun. Crafted with vibrant animation, quippy dialogue and offbeat humor, Teen Titans Go! is as colorful and diverse as its lovable characters. Strap in for some fast-paced, laughter-filled superhero action!

4. ‘Craig of the Creek’

Immerse yourself in the boundless creative playground of Craig of the Creek. This charming animated series follows the exciting adventures of Craig and his best friends, Kelsey and J.P., as they explore the imaginary wilderness of the suburban creek. Every episode is a discovery of new territories, secret forts and strange societies, all from a child’s unique perspective. Drenched in nostalgia, the innocence of childhood friendship and the universality of imaginative play, Craig of the Creek is a must-watch for both kids and the young at heart.

5. ‘Batwheels’

Immerse yourself in the thrilling adventures of Batwheels, the animated kids’ series from Warner Bros. In this exciting new take on the Batman franchise, our beloved hero’s iconic vehicle, the Batmobile, comes to life as a character in itself, backed by a team of super-powered vehicle friends. With characters like Bam the Batmobile, Bibi the Batgirl Cycle, Red the Redbird and more, the Batwheels team is dedicated to preserving justice and battling the foes of Gotham City. A perfect blend of action, fun, and moral lessons makes Batwheels a must-see for young viewers and Batman fans alike.

6. ‘Summer Camp Island’

Dive into a world full of magic and mystery with Oscar and Hedgehog in Summer Camp Island. This jovial and adventurous series takes a different spin on the typical summer camp experience when our lead characters realize their counselors are witches, space aliens are their friends and talking trees are common. The duo explores the enchanting and peculiar island, all while learning lessons about friendship and adaptability. Tune in for a delightful mix of the supernatural, humor and heartfelt realities, making Summer Camp Island an engaging watch for all ages.

7. ‘Bugs Bunny Builders’

Dive into the madcap world of Bugs Bunny Builders, a wonderfully zany animated children’s series featuring the ever-charismatic Bugs Bunny. As the team leader of a group of builders, Bugs Bunny uses his quick wits to solve various construction problems, adding a dash of Looney Tunes humor to every situation. Each episode is a whirlwind of laughter, learning and fun-filled antics. Kids will love the cheerful animation and engaging stories, while adults will appreciate the clever nods to the classic Looney Tunes spirit. Tune in and get ready to experience building projects like never before with Bugs Bunny and his hilarious team!

8. ‘Baby Looney Tunes’

Venture into the endearing world of Baby Looney Tunes, where the beloved characters you know – Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety and others – are adorably reimagined as toddlers. With Granny at the helm taking care of them, these tiny tots navigate through the basics of friendship, teamwork and problem-solving skills, all while involved in exciting, fun-filled adventures. A unique blend of humor, learning and iconic Looney Tunes slapstick that viewers of all ages will enjoy. Join these baby buddies in their delightful escapades in Baby Looney Tunes.

9. ‘Tiny Toons Looniversity’

Jump into the animated world of Acme Looniversity in the entertaining show, Tiny Toons Looniversity. See your favorite classic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as distinguished professors training the next generation of cartoon characters. Witness the thrilling and hilarious adventures of young characters like Buster Bunny and Babs Bunny, navigating their way through zany classes and the colorful challenges of Looniversity life. This captivating show is a delightful blend of nostalgia and new-age humor, bound to entertain both kids and adults.

10. ‘The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe’

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey with The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe. Created by the talented minds behind Adventure Time, this animated series follows the spirited young Prince Ivandoe on a mission bestow to him by his father, the King. Accompanied by his squire bird, Bert, they embark on thrilling quests while encountering various peculiar creatures in enchanted forests. Full of whimsical humor, engaging adventures and invaluable life lessons, this is a binge-worthy show certain to delight viewers of all ages. Join Prince Ivandoe as he brings to life epic tales of courage and friendship.

And there you have it: the top 10 Cartoon Network shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come, so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

Frequently Asked Questions What are some popular Cartoon Network shows? Some popular Cartoon Network shows to watch are, Teen Titans Go!, The Amazing World of Gumball and the Regular Show. On what channel is Cartoon Network? Cartoon Network is on Channel 296 on DIRECTV.

