Is your child looking for a new TV show to watch, but you aren’t sure what channel to tune in to? No problem! This post will provide you with a parent-approved list of the 10 most popular Disney XD shows for your child to watch right now. So, if you’ve got a kid between the ages of 7-12, keep reading.

And make sure to keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest Disney XD shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Big City Greens to DuckTales, this list will help parents and their kids stay up to date on the most popular Disney XD shows available.

TOP 10 DISNEY XD SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending shows kids are enjoying on Disney XD right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Big City Greens’

What happens when a country boy steps into the big city? Find out on Big City Greens as Cricket Green navigates the bustling metropolis with his rustic family, with often unanticipated and hilarious consequences.

The Green family’s antics and their unique approach to city life makes for a charming and comedic watch. This show brings plenty of humor and heartfelt moments as city and country cultures clash.

2. ‘Kiff’

Go on an out-of-this-world journey with Kiff, an enthusiastic squirrel-alien, who, along with her best friend, Zib, brings unpredictable fun and crazy adventures to the animal residents of Oak Street.

Emphasizing friendship, open-mindedness and exploration, Kiff is an upbeat series perfect for curious young viewers everywhere.

3. ‘Phineas and Ferb’

Embark on an endless summer of adventures with Phineas and Ferb, the eccentric stepbrothers known for their outrageously fun creations. While trying to make each day better than the last, Phineas and Ferb, along with their friends, turn their backyard into anything from a roller coaster to a beach, much to the ire of their older sister, Candace, who is always attempting to bust them.

In the background, their pet platypus Perry secretly fights against the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. This delightfully quirky animated series masterfully blends humor, imaginative plots and memorable characters, making it a standout favorite for kids across ages.

4. ‘Hailey’s on It!’

Dive into the riveting world of Hailey’s on It! This show follows the life of a professional problem solver, Hailey who has a unique career and an uncanny ability to find solutions for seemingly impossible situations. Viewers watch as she navigates through life with wit and determination.

Along the way, she encounters intriguing personalities with various dilemmas that need solving. As you join Hailey’s journey, you’ll experience a blend of diverse characters, thought-provoking scenarios and brilliant problem-solving feats with an occasional bit of humor. This show is perfect for kids with creative minds who love problem solving!

5. ‘Gravity Falls’

Embark on a rollercoaster ride of mysterious events and boundless adventure in Gravity Falls. An animated series that plunges you into the curious world of twins Dipper and Mabel Pines, who have been sent to spend the summer with their great-uncle, or “Grunkle” Stan, in the peculiar town of Gravity Falls, Oregon.

Unbeknownst to them, their holiday turns into a thrilling chase for supernatural happenings, puzzling symbols and secret codes. Gravity Falls will captivate kids’ imaginations and leave them wanting more from its endearing characters, clever humor and mind-bending surprises.

6. ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Jump into the extraordinary world of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a lively and thrilling animated series that guarantees an adventurous experience. The show follows the incredible journey of a genius 13-year-old girl named Lunella Lafayette (Moon Girl) and her ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur.

After their accidental encounter, they form a unique bond and embark on unforgettable adventures that challenge their intellect and courage, proving anyone can become a superhero. Don’t miss this exceptional collaboration of brains and brawn in this exciting blend of friendship, heroism and overcoming all odds.

7. ‘Hamster & Gretel’

Hamster & Gretel is a playful animated series that stars a young girl named Gretel and her overprotective brother Kevin, along with Gretel’s pet hamster. Gretel and Hamster gain superpowers from aliens and Kevin must guide them in protecting their city.

The show combines superhero action with comedy, focusing on their adventures and the challenges the trio faces in protecting their city from various threats. It’s noted for its humorous take on the superhero genre and its portrayal of a diverse, multicultural family.

8. ‘Beyblade Burst QuadStrike’

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike takes you into an exhilarating world of fierce battles, strategic maneuvers and friendships. Enter the arena with Aiger, a competing Blader who is armed with his tactical Beyblade to battle against his rivals.

Bladers from every corner of the world gather to prove their skill, and with every spin, a new story unfolds. Experience the thrill, the tension and so much more in this gripping show that amalgamates sportsmanship, camaraderie and strategy.

9. ‘Chibiverse’

Step into the whimsical world of Chibiverse, a unique and immersive show where everyday objects spring to life, building a vibrant world that defies your imagination. Each episode resonates with fun, laughter and high-spirited antics as the cast of charming and familiar Disney characters embark on thrilling adventures.

A blend of eccentric humor, eye-catching animation and zesty plotlines ensure Chibiverse is a captivating show for fun-loving viewers. Don’t miss out on this good-natured animated ride.

10. ‘DuckTales’

Experience an action-packed adventure like no other with DuckTales! Follow Scrooge McDuck, along with his mischievous triplet grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, as they embark on high-stakes treasure hunts across the globe, often brushing up against the supernatural! Bursting with humor, drama and captivating animation, DuckTales will bring both laughs and gripping excitement for the entire family.

And there you have it: the top shows to stream on Disney XD at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

Frequently Asked Questions What channel is Disney XD on DIRECTV? TV-watchers can find Disney XD on DIRECTV channel 292. What is Disney XD? Disney XD is one of Disney's pay TV channels, with programming geared towards older children between the ages of 7-12. What are the most popular shows on Disney XD? Some of the most popular shows on Disney XD include 'Big City Greens', 'Gravity Falls', 'Phineas and Ferb' and more.

