The Best Disney Channel Shows to Watch Right Now

1. ‘Big City Greens’

What happens when a country boy steps into the big city? Find out on Big City Greens as Cricket Green navigates the bustling metropolis with his rustic family, with often unanticipated and hilarious consequences.

The Green family’s antics and their unique approach to city life makes for a charming and comedic watch. This show brings plenty of humor and heartfelt moments as city and country cultures clash.

2. ‘Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends’

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends is not your run-of-the-mill animated series. It’s an action-packed adventure filled with friendship, teamwork and heroism. Follow young Peter Parker/Spider-Man and his friends, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales, as they learn to navigate their super-powered identities.

Drawing inspiration from the Marvel Universe, each episode features battles with super-villains and the friends working together to overcome challenges, all while juggling the ups and downs of their daily lives. It’s a heart-warming yet thrilling journey that pays homage to the legacy of Spider-Man while introducing the next generation of web-slinging heroes. Get ready for a roller-coaster ride of Marvel heroics with Spidey and His Amazing Friends!

3. ‘SuperKitties’

Unleash your inner superhero with the high-flying feline adventures of SuperKitties! This animated spectacle features a savvy gang of fearless young cats led by the charismatic Captain Whiskers. With their exceptional wit, agility and heroic spirit, they thwart villains and tackle catastrophes in style.

SuperKitties expertly weaves action, comedy and camaraderie into a thrilling ride. Witness the SuperKitties as they conquer episodic challenges, teaching the viewers the importance of teamwork, problem-solving and resilience along the way.

4. ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’

Discover loads of magic and fun in Mickey Mouse Funhouse, where the world’s most famous animated mouse leads his friends on enchanting adventures that spark imagination and deliver tons of laughter.

Packed with vibrant animation and timeless charm, this series effortlessly weaves classic Disney magic with fresh narratives fit for today’s young viewers.

5. ‘Pupstruction’

Experience the adorable teamwork of canine construction workers in Pupstruction, where a talented team of pups works together to build and fix structures in their town, turning even the biggest projects into great fun.

Watch as these puppies tackle each project with enthusiasm and teamwork, teaching young viewers about the importance of cooperation, friendship and problem-solving.

6. ‘Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir’

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is an animated adventure of superheroes in the making. When high school students Marinette and Adrien obtain magical jewels that link them to powerful beings known as Kwamis, they transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir.

Together, they defend Paris from the evil Hawk Moth, who hungers for their powers to fulfill his dark desires. Each episode is a vibrant blend of superhero action, romantic tension and mystery, making Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir a captivating show for all ages.

7. ‘Phineas and Ferb’

Embark on an endless summer of adventures with Phineas and Ferb, the eccentric step brothers known for their outrageously fun creations. While trying to make each day better than the last, Phineas and Ferb, along with their friends, turn their backyard into anything from a roller coaster to a beach, much to the ire of their older sister, Candace, who is always attempting to bust them.

In the background, their pet platypus Perry secretly fights against the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. This delightfully quirky animated series masterfully blends humor, imaginative plots and memorable characters, making it a standout favorite for both kids and adults alike.

8. ‘Monsters at Work’

Enter into the world of Monsters at Work, a delightful spin-off of the beloved Pixar film Monsters, Inc. This animated series follows the journey of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who dreams of working his way up from ‘Scarer’ to ‘Jokester’ alongside his favorite monsters, Mike and Sulley.

Full of heartwarming humor and colorful characters, this show is set in an intriguing post-human-scare-floor era where laughter fuels the city. Join Tylor, Mike, Sulley and the rest of the wacky work team as they navigate through their new comedic and chaotic work-life at Monsters, Incorporated.

9. ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’

Journey once again to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, an animated series set during the High Republic era of the Star Wars storyline. The show centers on a group of young Jedi, including Kai, Lys and Nubs, who learn the ways of the Force and embark on galactic adventures.

They face various challenges, from navigating river rapids to dealing with space pirates, all while learning important Jedi skills and values under the guidance of Master Yoda and other Jedi mentors.

10. ‘Hamster & Gretel’

Hamster & Gretel is a playful animated series that features a young girl named Gretel and her overprotective brother Kevin, along with Gretel’s pet hamster. Gretel and Hamster gain superpowers from aliens and Kevin must guide them in protecting their city.

The show combines superhero action with comedy, focusing on their adventures and the challenges the trio faces in protecting their city from various threats. It’s noted for its humorous take on the superhero genre and its portrayal of a diverse, multicultural family​.

