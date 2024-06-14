Every parent could use a few moments of quiet during the day, and what better way to get that than by having your child become immersed in the educational, imaginative worlds of the most popular PBS Kids TV shows?

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest PBS Kids shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Wild Kratts to Arthur, this list will help parents find the top 10 kids shows available on PBS Kids right now.

To find your local PBS affiliate station, check out this blog post!

TOP 10 PBS KIDS SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending PBS Kids shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Wild Kratts’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Journey into the wild with the animated adventuring duo Chris and Martin Kratt on Wild Kratts. The Kratt brothers, equipped with incredible creature power suits, take kids on an exhilarating ride through the animal kingdom to explore the secret lives of extraordinary creatures.

Each episode is not only filled to the brim with thrilling animal action and laugh-out-loud moments, but also features top-notch educational content.

2. ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’

↔ vs. Prior Week

This animated series, inspired by Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, follows the adorable Daniel Tiger, son of the original series’ Daniel Striped Tiger. Daniel, with his red sweater and silver watch, guides young viewers through timeless, important lessons on empathy, kindness and understanding.

Through the power of imagination, viewers are invited into a delightful world that explores the highs and lows of growing up.

3. ‘Sesame Street’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Dive into the colorful, educational world of Sesame Street, a long-running children’s show beloved by generations. Join well-known characters such as big-hearted Big Bird, insatiable Cookie Monster and curious Elmo as they navigate life’s lessons in the charming neighborhood of Sesame Street.

The show expertly combines puppetry, dialogue and interactive activities, providing an engaging platform for early education.

4. ‘Alma’s Way’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Meet the intelligent and confident Alma and her family in the animated series, Alma’s Way. Set in the bustling heart of the Bronx, creator and Sesame Street veteran, Sonia Manzano paints a vibrant portrait of a Puerto Rican community and family life while highlighting Hispanic culture.

With Alma’s knack for problem-solving, she guides us through her persistent quest to find her way through pre-teen life with humor and curiosity. Full of lively characters, adventures and life lessons, Alma’s Way is an uplifting and charming series that will captivate young minds and introduce them to diverse perspectives.

5. ‘Lyla in the Loop’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Welcome to the dynamic world of Lyla in the Loop. This animated sitcom revolves around the life of Lyla, a quirky and ambitious protagonist, living in the hustle-and-bustle of an ever-changing metropolis.

Continually adapting to the twists and turns of city life, Lyla and her blue sidekick, Stu, navigate their community, social situations and inevitable life surprises. Perfect for kids 4-8, Lyla in the Loop is a great show wrapped in humor and heartfelt moments.

6. ‘Rosie’s Rules’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Rosie’s Rules may just become your child’s new favorite TV show, and maybe your favorite kids show, too! The sweet, animated show follows the silly and sassy Rosie as she makes her way through the excitement – and sometimes struggles – of preschool.

With a strong focus on family, Rosie’s Rules shows kids the different ways one can fit in among their family, and the importance of diversity and local community.

7. ‘Molly of Denali’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Molly of Denali is a delightful step into the world of Molly Mabray, a young Alaskan native with a big heart and even bigger adventures. The series plays out in the beautiful wild of Alaska, where Molly and her friends explore their breathtaking surroundings and its rich cultural heritage.

With her trusty dog Suki, Molly navigates the rugged life, solves problems and shares valuable life lessons-via a video blog to viewers. This is not just a show about a girl and her dog, but an immersive adventure that educates and entertains kids on Indigenous culture and the power of learning from your environment.

8. ‘Work It Out Wombats!’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Join the extraordinary journey of team spirit, resilience and interspecies friendships in Work It Out Wombats! Meet Wayne, the eccentric zookeeper with an offbeat charm, as he guides his team of misfit wombats through the most unusual activities.

Each episode brings a unique blend of comedy and heartfelt lessons about working together and unleashing the true potential within each furry friend. Tune in to have a chuckle and perhaps even to shed a tear, as these loveable wombats tackle challenges, under the patient and humorous guidance of Wayne. It’s warm-hearted fun for the entire family!

9. ‘Donkey Hodie’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Set sail on a delightful adventure with Donkey Hodie, a charismatic yellow puppet, inspired by the character from the classic series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Join Donkey Hodie on her imaginative escapades in Someplace Else as she embarks on missions that promote resilience and problem-solving skills.

Backed by rhythmic music and vivid animations, the show makes learning fun for children. Experience a whole new world of laughter, curiosity and lessons about life with Donkey Hodie.

10. ‘Arthur’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Arthur, a beloved children’s animated series, follows the adventures of Arthur Read, a young aardvark navigating the complexities of childhood with his friends and family in the fictional town of Elwood City.

The show is celebrated for its educational content, exploring themes like friendship, honesty and cultural diversity, making it a perfect choice for young viewers and their parents.

And there you have it: the top 10 PBS Kids shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."