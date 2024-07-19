Top 10 Most Popular Space Opera Films on TV Now

Looking for an out-of-this-world movie to watch tonight, but can’t seem to land on one? Rather than spend more time scrolling endlessly through channels and streaming services, check out this list of the top 10 best space opera films to watch right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest space fantasy movies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Star Trek Beyond to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this list will help fans of space movies stay up to date on the most popular ones available.

TOP 10 SPACE OPERA FILMS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending space opera movies that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Star Trek Beyond’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Journey into the depths of the cosmos with Star Trek Beyond (2016), where the Enterprise crew’s survival skills are pushed to the limit. When a vicious attack from the lizard-like dictator Krall (Idris Elba) drives the Enterprise to crash-land on an unknown planet, the stakes have never been higher.

With an insatiable hunger for precious artifacts and life energy, Krall poses a formidable enemy. Left in an uncivilized wilderness, Captain Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto) and their crew must confront a dangerous alien race while struggling to escape this hostile world. This electrifying installment of the Star Trek saga throws our beloved characters into an enthralling adventure, testing their strength, resolve and unity.

2. ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is a thrilling and cinematic masterpiece that delves deeper into the iconic galaxy far, far away. As the prequel trilogy culminates, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen deliver stellar performances as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, respectively. With friendship tested and allegiances uncertain, Anakin’s journey towards the dark side as Darth Vader unfolds in an enthralling saga of betrayal. Directed by George Lucas, Revenge of the Sith brilliantly connects to the original Star Wars trilogy with plot twists and thrilling battles that have long made it a fan favorite.

3. ‘Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, a legendary installment in George Lucas’s epic space opera, sees Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker wrestling with his blooming love for Padmé Amidala, played by Natalie Portman, and the darker sides of his force. When there’s an assassination attempt on Senator Padmé, Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, embodied by the charismatic Ewan McGregor, delves into a conspiracy that unveils the creation of a massive clone army. Enthralling battles, intense dramatic twists and a galaxy far, far away – this film is a must-watch for fans and amateurs alike.

4. ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Released in 1999, this iconic blockbuster takes you back to the beginning of the Star Wars saga, where we meet young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), a boy who possesses unusual prowess and the potential to bring balance to the Force.

But meanwhile, sinister forces stir in the shadows as the Sith emerge from thousand years of dormancy. Featuring stellar performances from Liam Neeson as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and Ewan McGregor as the young Obi-Wan Kenobi, this film explores themes of destiny, power and the tumultuous path towards actualizing one’s potential.

5. ‘Star Trek into Darkness’

↑ 4 vs. Prior Week

Boldly going where no man has gone before, Star Trek into Darkness (2013) challenges viewers to engage with a thrilling narrative of gallantry and revenge. The intrepid crew of the Starship Enterprise, led by the unflappable Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), is thrown into turmoil when an act of terrorism lays waste to Starfleet, leaving Earth vulnerable.

Committed to seeking justice, Kirk and his loyal compatriots (Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoë Saldana) undertake a perilous mission to trap a dangerous renegade. Their quest transforms into an exhilarating race against time, as they battle to save humanity, into the vast and ominous unknown.

6. ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’

↓ 3 vs. Prior Week

In a galaxy far, far away, epic space-opera Star Wars: Return of the Jedi concludes the original trilogy with a grand finale that is unforgettable. Luke Skywalker, portrayed by Mark Hamill, is on an intense mission to save his father, Darth Vader, from the dark side of the Force. Meanwhile, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) leads the rebellion to face the evil Galactic Empire, with the final battle taking place on the forest moon of Endor. With iconic characters, thrilling space battles and a storyline full of emotional depth, Return of the Jedi is a phenomenal wrap-up of the original Star Wars saga.

7. ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’

↓ 3 vs. Prior Week

In the iconic epic space opera, Star Wars: A New Hope, Mark Hamill is unforgettable as Luke Skywalker, a young farm boy with dreams bigger than the sand dunes of Tatooine. When he stumbles upon a pair of droids carrying secret plans to defeat the sinister Galactic Empire, his destiny is set on an irreversible path. Teaming up with grizzled space smuggler Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and the enigmatic Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), this adventure will whisk you into a world where the line between good and evil is as fine as a lightsaber’s edge.

8. ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

↓ 6 vs. Prior Week

Just when you thought the galaxy was safe, darkness looms again in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The iconic duo, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, played impeccably by Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, are back to tackle the unsettling resurgence of the dark forces. However, this time it’s not just about fighting the enemy; it’s about battling inner demons, as Skywalker embarks on a quest to sharpen his Jedi skills under Yoda’s enigmatic guidance.

You’ll be holding your breath as the Millennium Falcon dodges danger, with Han Solo and Chewbacca at its helm. If you’re ready to explore the depths of force and the thin line between good and evil, this cinematic gem will not disappoint.

9. ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Unleash the force and begin the epic conclusion to the iconic Star Wars saga with The Rise of Skywalker. John Boyega returns to the screen as Finn, who joins Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) to face the ultimate battle against the dark side. Emperor Palpatine makes a chilling comeback, threatening the galaxy’s newly found tranquility. In an intergalactic adventure filled with suspense and secrets, loyalties will be tested, sacrifices made and heroes born. This thrilling Star Wars chapter proves once more that in the darkest of times, hope is a force to be reckoned with.

10. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Embark on an epic journey across a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Old heroes and new faces alike band together to face the emerging threat of the sinister First Order. Watch as Rey, a young scavenger with a mysterious past, played passionately by Daisy Ridley, teams up with the original hero, Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

Peppered with startling revelations and layered with nostalgic undertones, this film resurrects the Star Wars saga for a new generation while honoring the original spirit of the franchise. It’s a thrilling and gripping adventure that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

And there you have it: the top 10 space opera movies to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

