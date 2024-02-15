New Kids Movies Coming Out in 2024 to Look Forward To

Each year brings a brand-new set of new movies to look forward to, and 2024 is certainly not going to disappoint when it comes to new kids movies. From highly anticipated sequels to fresh, original films, spanning both animated and live-action genres, the upcoming lineup of kids movies offer a diverse array of entertainment to suit both kids and the entire family.

New Kids Movies Coming out in 2024

Prepare to be swept away by waves of laughter as you dive back into the hilarious antics of Gru and his lovable Minions, or perhaps find yourself shedding tears of both joy and sadness as new emotional journeys unfold in Inside Out 2.

And with Disney’s surprise announcement about the 2024 release of Moana 2, things just keep getting better!

Below, we’ve curated a list of standout new releases slated for the year 2024, promising an exciting range of movies you’ll want to add to the family calendar.

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Rating: PG

Find yourself back in the serene Valley of Peace as Po embarks on a journey to assume the role of spiritual leader. However, as he prepares for this significant responsibility, he realizes the necessity of finding a successor to take on the mantle of the Dragon Warrior.

Po must train a new kung fu prodigy to fill his coveted role, which may not be as easy as he’d hoped. Along the way, he confronts a formidable adversary, whose dark powers summon forth the spirits of the master villains Po has previously defeated, challenging him in a battle that transcends the physical realm.

‘If’

Release Date: May 17, 2024

Rating: Rating TBD

From the creative mind of John Krasinski, known for his work on the acclaimed A Quiet Place series, comes If. But don’t worry, this kids movie will not be anything like A Quiet Place.

This enchanting tale follows a young girl who uncovers her extraordinary ability to see everyone’s imaginary friends. This ability, though, comes with added responsibility, as she makes a remarkable journey to reunite forgotten imaginary friends with their companions.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw and featuring the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Steve Carell and a host of other talented performers, If introduces audiences to a whimsical world filled with uniquely endearing characters that celebrate the boundless power of a child’s imagination.

‘The Garfield Movie’

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Rating: Rating TBD

Since his 1978 debut in Jim Davis’s comic strip, Garfield has become an iconic cartoon pet, inspiring TV series, films, merchandise and more. Despite a loyal fanbase, only two live action/CGI films, both starring Bill Murray, have been made. Now, after nearly two decades, a new Garfield movie is finally here, answering fans’ long-awaited hopes.

In this upcoming animated adventure, Garfield, the lasagna-loving indoor cat voiced by Chris Pratt, embarks on an impromptu outdoor journey after an unexpected reunion with his scruffy street cat father, Vic, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson. Forced from their pampered life, Garfield and his canine friend Odie join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

‘Inside Out 2’

Release Date: June 14, 2024, 2024

Rating: TBD

After nine years, we will finally be treated to a sequel to the 2015 hit film Inside Out, celebrated for its genuine portrayal of children’s emotions. The movie garnered widespread praise, earning the coveted Best Animated Feature Film Oscar. Its universal appeal touched families globally, seamlessly intertwining humor and sharp storytelling, exemplifying the hallmark synergy of Disney and Pixar.

Inside Out 2 will follow Riley in her teenage years, as Headquarters experiences an unexpected demolition to clear space for new emotions, catching Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust off guard. Their encounter with Anxiety, the first new emotion to arrive, reveals layers of emotional baggage, adding more complexity to their world.

‘Despicable Me 4’

Release Date: July 3, 2024

Rating: TBD

In the latest instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, Gru finds himself navigating the uncharted territory of parenthood as the family welcomes a new addition, Gru Jr. As if dealing with the antics of Gru Jr. wasn’t enough, Gru also encounters a new adversary in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, whose sinister plans threaten not only Gru’s tranquility but also the safety of his loved ones.

Forced to confront their greatest challenge yet, Gru and his Minion clan embark on a thrilling adventure, navigating many unexpected twists and turns. With danger lurking at every corner, the family must rely on their wits and unity to outmaneuver their adversaries and protect each other.

