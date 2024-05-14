The 10 Best Action-Comedy Movies to Watch Tonight

Looking for an adrenaline-pumping film to watch tonight, but can’t seem to land on one? Rather than spend more time scrolling endlessly through channels and streaming services, check out this list of the top 10 best action-comedy movies to watch right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest action-comedy movies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Red 2 to Taxi, this list will help fans of comedic action movie fans stay up to date on the most popular films available.

TOP 10 ACTION-COMEDY MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending action-comedy movies that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Red 2’

↑ 53 vs. Prior Week

In Red 2, the retired and extremely dangerous agents are at it again. Bruce Willis reprises his role as Frank Moses, once again flanked by the quirky, loveable rogue team he must reluctantly lead. When word of a deadly nuclear bomb, previously thought lost, starts to surface, Frank and his gang of retired spies are called back into action.

As they traverse the globe in this action-packed thrill ride, brace yourself for unexpected adversaries, unforeseen alliances and unlimited sassy comic relief by John Malkovich’s character. This sequel to the highly successful Red amps up the game, strategically, from start to finish. A must-watch for fans of action and comedy.

2. ‘We’re the Millers’

↑ 57 vs. Prior Week

We’re the Millers is a riotous comedy that will leave you in stitches, with just the right amount of action. Jason Sudeikis takes center stage as small-time Denver pot dealer David Clark, who, in a desperate attempt to clear a debt, becomes an unlikely drug mule smuggling narcotics across the Mexican border. He recruits the straight-laced stripper Rose (a dazzling performance by Jennifer Aniston), hapless teen Kenny and street-smart runaway Casey (Emma Roberts in a transformative role), to pose as a typical American family.

What commences is a road trip filled with surprising twists, uproarious predicaments and unexpected bonds. This hilarious film shrewdly blends the comedy with unexpected moments of genuine warmth.

3. ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride with The Hitman’s Bodyguard, a thrilling action-comedy film that pits two of Hollywood’s biggest stars against each other. Ryan Reynolds stars as Michael Bryce, a top-notch bodyguard reluctantly tasked with protecting his arch enemy, Darius Kincaid, a notorious hitman played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Amidst high-speed car chases, witty banter and deadly confrontations, a budding camaraderie blooms between the mismatched duo. Balancing suspense and humor with unexpected friendship, The Hitman’s Bodyguard is a dynamic movie full of perilous escapades that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

4. ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’

↑ 90 vs. Prior Week

Set during the height of the Cold War, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. serves up a tantalizing cocktail of espionage and swift action. Unlikely allies, suave CIA agent Napoleon Solo, portrayed by Henry Cavill, and brooding KGB operative Illya Kuryakin, played by Armie Hammer, are thrust together in a joint mission against a mysterious criminal organization.

This team must not only navigate the dangerous waters of international espionage, but also contend with their own personal rivalry. Directed by Guy Richie, this film offers heart-stopping action sequences, stylish settings and a sprinkling of tongue-in-cheek humor – a truly riveting cinematic experience.

5. ‘Beverly Hills Cop’

↑ 4 vs. Prior Week

In Beverly Hills Cop, audiences take a ride to the wild side with Detroit detective Axel Foley, played by Eddie Murphy. He’s sly, fast-talking and a rule-bender, which is a stark contrast to the uptight law enforcement in Beverly Hills.

When his best friend is murdered, he finds himself deep in the opulent playground of sunny California on an unauthorized investigation. He will fight through the culture clash and bureaucracy, proving that unconventional methods may just be the key to uncovering the truth. This mix of crime, action and comedy has stood the test of time, making it an unforgettable classic.

6. ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

↑ 4 vs. Prior Week

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is an adrenaline-pumping thrill ride that refuses to take its foot off the gas pedal. In this sequel, Ryan Reynolds returns as beleaguered bodyguard Michael Bryce, who’s once again enlisted by elite hitman Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

This time, however, the stakes are even higher as they must protect the notorious hitman’s equally infamous wife, Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). Brace yourself for an action-packed, humor-drenched wild romp across Europe that pulls no punches and delivers punchlines with equal ferocity. Buckle up for a comedy-action hybrid that hits its marks with expert precision.

7. ‘Red’

↑ 49 vs. Prior Week

Embarking on a journey of suspense and action, Red is a cinematic tour-de-force that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Starring Bruce Willis as Frank Moses, a retired black-ops CIA agent, who finds himself and his peaceful life targeted by high-tech assassins.

Bringing together a team of his old comrades, this thrilling masterpiece showcases incredible stunts and heart-stopping moments as they draw upon their old-school methods to counter a lethal new threat.

8. ‘Baywatch’

↑ 77 vs. Prior Week

Make way for an iconic lifeguard adventure with Baywatch. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Florida’s sun-soaked beaches, Dwayne Johnson stars as Mitch Buchannon, the heroic head lifeguard who finds his sunny days disrupted when brash newcomer, Matt Brody, played by Zac Efron, arrives on the scene.

Packed with rip-roaring laughs, stunning action sequences and a suspenseful plot that sees our heroes uncovering a local criminal plot threatening the future of the bay, Baywatch is a daring and unmissable fusion of comedy and action that is as unpredictable as the ocean itself. Get ready for a wild ride that will leave you breathless and wanting more.

9. ‘Beverly Hills Cop II’

↑ 5 vs. Prior Week

Detective Axel Foley (played brilliantly once more by Eddie Murphy) returns to Beverly Hills in the popular sequel Beverly Hills Cop II. When Augie Neutron, the friend and commander of Detectives Billy Rosewood and John Taggart, is severely wounded in the line of duty, Foley comes back to help them dig into the city’s underbelly of illegal activities.

Filled with comedic thrill and suspense, the trio investigate a series of audacious heists led by a master criminal. This is a film where the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills meet gritty police action, with Murphy’s quick wit and irrepressible bravado stealing the show.

10. ‘Taxi’

↑ 19 vs. Prior Week

Explore the fast-paced and hilarious 2004 action-comedy film Taxi, featuring Jimmy Fallon and Queen Latifah. In this action-packed film, a bumbling NYPD detective teams up with a sassy and skilled taxi driver to take down a gang of bank robbers in the streets of New York City.

Taxi delivers a blend of thrilling car chases and laugh-out-loud moments, making it a must-watch for fans of comedy and action genres. Dive into the excitement and enjoy the chemistry between the dynamic duo as they race against time in this unforgettable urban adventure.

And there you have it: the top 10 action-comedy movies to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

