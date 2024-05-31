The Top 10 Shows on PBS Right Now

Whether you’re fixing up your house, seeking your roots or looking for the next big thing in the world of science, this list of the top 10 best PBS shows to watch on TV right now will keep you in the know.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest PBS shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Antiques Roadshow to Call the Midwife, this list will help PBS show fans stay up to date on the most popular PBS shows available.

TOP 10 PBS SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending PBS shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Antiques Roadshow’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of antiques with Antiques Roadshow. Excitement and curiosity fill every episode as expert appraisers assess personal treasures, from the most ornate, Victorian heirlooms to modern, 20th-century novelties. Host Mark L. Walberg creates an engaging atmosphere as participants and viewers alike discover the hidden histories and unique stories behind seemingly everyday items. Watch as the unexpected value of these nostalgic artefacts changes lives on Antiques Roadshow.

2. ‘This Old House

↔ vs. Prior Week

Discover the charm of home renovation and restoration in This Old House. Walk through various homes with experts like Kevin O’Connor and Tom Silva and witness decaying edifices and dated layouts slowly transformed into modern, comfortable dwellings. The show’s dedication to preserving tradition while adapting for contemporary living makes it an essential watch for architecture enthusiasts and DIY devotees alike. Grab a hammer and join the crew in This Old House for a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship and history behind every household.

3. ‘Ask This Old House’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Got a home repair or renovation question? Join expert hosts Tom Silva, Richard Trethewey, and Roger Cook as they embark on home improvement adventures to help you solve your most vexing home improvement challenges. Each episode includes an interactive Q&A starting point where homeowners face real, relatable issues. Watch as the team transforms ordinary houses into dream homes using practical solutions and ingenious tricks of the trade. Tune in for a dose of creativity and a wealth of knowledge on Ask This Old House.

4. ‘Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the riveting pasts of some of your favorite celebrities with Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.. Esteemed Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr., takes you on a journey through time, unraveling the complicated and often surprising ancestral stories of famed guests. Using groundbreaking technology in genealogy and genetics, Gates transforms faded black and white stories into vibrant, lively tales of self-discovery. Each episode unfolds a new chapter of history, not just of the individual, but of humanity itself. As secrets are uncovered about their ancestors, each guest gains a broader understanding of their origins and ultimately, themselves.

5. ‘NOVA’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the fascinating world of science with NOVA. Through engaging and beautifully shot documentary-style episodes, world-renowned scientists, researchers, and correspondents unfold hidden marvels of our universe. From black holes to quantum physics, jet propulsion to DNA mapping, this captivating show seeks to unravel complex scientific ideas and make them accessible to everyone. Witness the unfolding of mysteries, the future of technological innovation, and the boundless beauty of our world on NOVA.

6. ‘Nature’

↓ 3 vs. Prior Week

Nature is a breathtaking journey into the wilderness where audiences bear witness to amazing wildlife spectacles. Immerse yourself in the hidden life of incredible creatures, as the series elegantly choreographs the vital dance between biodiversity and the delicate balance of ecosystems. Understand how each organism, no matter how small, plays its part in the tapestry of life. Prepare to have your eyes opened and curiosity piqued as you delve into the magical intricacies of the natural world with this gripping, must-watch documentary series.

7. ‘Guilt on Masterpiece’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Immerse yourself in the intense world of Guilt on Masterpiece, a thrilling noir comedy-drama that keeps you on your toes. Starring Mark Bonnar as Max and Jamie Sives as Jake, two morally dubious brothers who get embroiled in a fatal hit-and-run accident, the show masterfully blends dark humor and gripping, twisty drama. As they dive deeper into a web of lies and deceit, the tense plotlines will have you gripping the edge of your seat. Experience the suspense, wit, and edge-of-your-seat thrill as the duo tries to outrun their guilt.

8. ‘Great Performances’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a national audience. Watch as the Grammy, Emmy and Peabody award-winning series showcases acclaimed artists performing classic plays, opera, musicals, dance, and concerts masterfully. Whether it’s the vibrant vibrato of a world-renowned soprano or the emotional poignancy of a Shakespearean tragedy, the series never fails to deliver jaw-dropping performances. Great Performances provides you with an exclusive front-row seat to some of the world’s most extraordinary performances.

9. ‘Austin City Limits’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the celebration of music on Austin City Limits. Backed by 40 plus years of tradition, this renowned series presents diverse music performances from both legendary music greats and newcomers. Watch artists from various genres, like rock, country, folk, and more, as they take to the stage to captivate listeners with their musical prowess. It’s more than a concert show: It’s an intimate musical experience bringing musicians and their most die-hard fans together, right in the heart of Texas. Embrace the sounds, the stories, and the sheer energy of Austin City Limits.

10. ‘Call the Midwife’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Join the resilient and compassionate midwives of Nonnatus House in the heart-warming, award-winning drama Call the Midwife. Set in the impoverished East End of London during the 1950s and 60s, this captivating series follows Nurse Jenny Lee and her colleagues as they navigate the challenges of delivering babies and providing healthcare in a rapidly changing world. Every episode explores a wealth of social, cultural and medical issues, all beautifully interwoven with a rich tapestry of personal stories. Steeped in history, humor and humanity, Call the Midwife offers an emotive and insightful peek into our medical past.

And there you have it: the top 10 pbs shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."