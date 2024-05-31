TLC’s Top 10 Shows to Watch Right Now

From medical miracles to families with many wives and children, here’s your list of the top 10 best TLC shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest TLC shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now? to sMothered, this list will help TLC show fans stay up to date on the most popular shows available on The Learning Channel.

TOP 10 TLC SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending TLC shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now?’

↑ 6 vs. Prior Week

My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now? documents the physical and emotional challenges faced by men and women who have hit extreme weights. But these peoples’ stories are not over once the cameras stop rolling: see where these brave and determined individuals are now in Where Are They Now.

Are they still on their journey to a healthier existence or have they slipped back into obesity? With nuanced storytelling, this show provides a candid look into their unique weight loss journeys and the battles they continue to fight. See the triumphs, setbacks and life-changing transformations on My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now.

2. ‘7 Little Johnstons’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Follow the lives of the Johnston family on 7 Little Johnstons. Two parents and five children, all with Achondroplasia Dwarfism, live out loud to prove that size doesn’t matter.

Watch as Trent and Amber navigate familial challenges while raising their children, making certain that each member, regardless of their height, reaches for the stars. Each episode is full of heart, humor and honesty as the Johnstons continuously tackle life’s daily adversities with a unique twist.

3. ‘Seeking Sister Wife’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Explore the rousing and often contentious dynamics of polygamous families in Seeking Sister Wife. A reality show that pushes boundaries by giving a glimpse into the lives of non-traditional families seeking or living in a polygamous relationship, Seeking Sister Wife takes you along for the ride as couples such as the Snowdens and the Alldredges navigate the turbulent, emotional and oftentimes romantic journey involved in adding a sister wife to their already multifaceted family units.

An eye-opener to a lifestyle not commonly lived, Seeking Sister Wife will fascinate, surprise and challenge your perception of love and relationships.

4. ‘MILF Manor’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for a good time with the eccentric inhabitants of MILF Manor. This irreverent reality series unfolds within a lively neighborhood filled with compelling characters, unexpected laughter and surprising heart-warming moments. The show’s leading women, mothers navigating the hilarious trials of life, love and friendship, draw audiences in with their relatable struggles and complex relationships.

With its blend of quirky humor and sincere storytelling, MILF Manor is an irresistible invitation to join in on the fun and excitement the residents live day in and day out. Engage in these characters’ lives and see how they thrive in the throes of the unexpected in their suburban sanctuary.

5. ‘OutDaughtered’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Dive into the chaotic yet heartwarming world of OutDaughtered. Experience the roller-coaster life of Danielle and Adam Busby, parents to the only all-girl quintuplets in America. Together with their eldest daughter, they navigate the challenging but rewarding journey of raising six girls under one roof.

From navigating quintuplet tantrums to experiencing significant milestones, OutDaughtered is an honest, endearing and often humorous look at parenting. This family-centric show will charm you with its authentic, wholesome slice of the Busbys’ unique life. Join in on their adventure every week and see what it’s like to be truly OutDaughtered.

6. ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’

↓ 2 vs. Prior Week

Your skin is the most outward-facing part of your body, and it’s the first thing everyone sees when they meet you. On Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee is on a mission to make sure everyone’s skin shines. Watch as she performs intricate and often transformational surgeries, giving a new lease of life to patients with severe skin conditions. Equal parts medical show and human-interest story, the series uniquely combines science, health and personal journeys.

7. ‘My 600-Lb. Life’

↓ 6 vs. Prior Week

Experience the jaw-dropping journeys of morbidly obese individuals on My 600-Lb. Life. This reality series invites viewers to walk a mile in the shoes of those who are at least 600 pounds, aiming to change their lives for the better. Guided by the tough yet compassionate Dr. Younan Nowzaradan – or “Dr. Now” as many call him – each patient embarks on a year-long transformation journey involving risky bariatric surgery and major lifestyle changes. Tune into My 600-Lb. Life for a truly weighty dose of courage, resilience and drastic transformation like no other.

8. ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the deeply emotional yet inspiring journey of the Slaton sisters in 1000-Lb. Sisters. Together, they weigh over 1,000 pounds and share a daunting goal: to lose enough weight to qualify for life-changing bariatric surgery.

Their gripping journey tests their determination, resilience and sibling bond as they face countless challenges together. Watch as they fight for their dreams, defy societal norms and stir the viewers’ heart. It’s a testament of human spirit, willpower and the pursuit of a better, healthier life under the most challenging of circumstances.

9. ‘Say Yes to the Dress’

↑ 5 vs. Prior Week

Immerse yourself in the world of bridal couture with TLC’s hit reality show Say Yes to the Dress. Join renowned bridal stylist Randy Fenoli and his exceptional team at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City as they diligently help brides-to-be find their perfect wedding gown.

The show blends high fashion, emotion and personal drama into an enthralling concoction. Each episode features different brides with unique stories, desires and dreams for their big day, making it more than just a show about wedding dresses. Watch as joy, tears and occasional bridal meltdowns unfold on Say Yes to the Dress.

10. ‘sMothered’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Unravel the intricacies of mother-daughter relationships in sMothered, a show that takes a look inside the unique and sometimes extra bonds shared by these duos. Venturing well beyond the typical, it’s a candid exploration of relationships that blur the line of dependency and devotion.

The series provides a window into the deeply intertwined lives of these pairs, often leaving viewers astounded, amused and even uncomfortable at times. Watch sMothered for a fascinatingly unconventional dive into family relationships that will make you question just how close is too close.

And there you have it: the top 10 TLC shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

Frequently Asked Questions What are some of TLC's top shows? My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, 7 Little Johnstons, and Seeking Sister Wife are some of TLC's top shows. What does TLC stand for? The Learning Channel. When did TLC launch? TLC launched in 1972.

