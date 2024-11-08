Near the top of Apple TV+’s large catalog of science fiction series is Silo, a dystopian drama that has captivated fans, sci-fi lovers and novices alike. After the world was destroyed by a rebel uprising nearly a century and a half ago, the seemingly last community on earth resides in an underground silo, protected by what is called the Pact.

This set of strict rules governs those in the Silo “to protect them,” but to protect them from what? Is the Outside really as dangerous and uninhabitable as Judiciary – one of the law enforcement groups in the Silo – wants them to think? What’s really out there?

After a critically acclaimed first season, Silo is back for a second to (hopefully) answer some of these questions. Keep reading to get more information on the Silo Season 2 release date, cast guide and more.

‘Silo’ Season 2 Release Date

The season 2 premiere of Apple TV+’s Silo will be Friday, November 15, 2024.

How Will ‘Silo’ Be Released?

Gone are the days where you can immediately binge a whole season of your favorite TV shows from streaming services. Taking a note from linear television’s playbook, many streamers are now choosing to release their streaming series on a week-by-week basis.

Silo season 2 will likely be released weekly, as its first season was. But don’t worry! Apple TV+ dropped the first two episodes of season 1 on the premiere date, so fans can hopefully look forward to that happening again.

‘Silo’ Cast Members & Character Guide

To get you prepped for season 2, here is an overview of cast and characters of Silo, including characters from season 1 and others you can expect to meeting in season 2.

Attention! This cast guide may contain some information that spoils events from Season 1.

Main Cast

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols , an engineer in the Down Deep of the Silo who works on the Silo’s generator. Having been born in the Mids, her younger brother and mother died when she was a teen, leaving Juliette with trauma and an estranged relationship with her father.

, an engineer in the Down Deep of the Silo who works on the Silo’s generator. Having been born in the Mids, her younger brother and mother died when she was a teen, leaving Juliette with trauma and an estranged relationship with her father. David Oyelowo as Holston Becker, sheriff of the Silo and husband to Allison. In his final decision as sheriff, Becker appoints Juliette Nichols as his successor before declaring he wishes to “go outside”.

sheriff of the Silo and husband to Allison. In his final decision as sheriff, Becker appoints Juliette Nichols as his successor before declaring he wishes to “go outside”. Rashida Jones as Allison Becker , an IT worker in the Silo and wife to Sheriff Holston Becker. After failing to conceive multiple times, Allison becomes suspicious of the Silo and declares her wish to leave the Silo and go outside to Clean

, an IT worker in the Silo and wife to Sheriff Holston Becker. After failing to conceive multiple times, Allison becomes suspicious of the Silo and declares her wish to leave the Silo and go outside to Clean Common as Robert Sims, the head of security for Judicial, one of two branches of law enforcement in the Silo. Sims, as part of Judiciary, is responsible for enforcing the Pact, confiscating relics and enforcing Judge Meadow’s decrees.

the head of security for Judicial, one of two branches of law enforcement in the Silo. Sims, as part of Judiciary, is responsible for enforcing the Pact, confiscating relics and enforcing Judge Meadow’s decrees. Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland , the Silo’s head of IT turned interim mayor after the death of Mayor Ruth Jahns.

, the Silo’s head of IT turned interim mayor after the death of Mayor Ruth Jahns. Harriet Walter as Martha Walker, an electrical engineer in the Silo who has not left her workshop for 25 years. Walker has acted as a parental figure to Juliette since she went to the Down Deep years earlier.

an electrical engineer in the Silo who has not left her workshop for 25 years. Walker has acted as a parental figure to Juliette since she went to the Down Deep years earlier. Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle , an IT worker in the Silo who spends much of his time staring at the screen in the Level 1 cafeteria (the screen supposedly shows a video feed from the Outside. Lukas meets Juliette and becomes friendly with her, sharing some of his thoughts.

, an IT worker in the Silo who spends much of his time staring at the screen in the Level 1 cafeteria (the screen supposedly shows a video feed from the Outside. Lukas meets Juliette and becomes friendly with her, sharing some of his thoughts. Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings , a former deputy turned member of Judicial turned Chief Deputy Sheriff under Juliette Nichols. Billings is a Silo member who has contracted the Syndrome, a nervous system disorder, but has kept it hidden so as to not lose his job.

, a former deputy turned member of Judicial turned Chief Deputy Sheriff under Juliette Nichols. Billings is a Silo member who has contracted the Syndrome, a nervous system disorder, but has kept it hidden so as to not lose his job. Will Patton as Samuel Marnes, a deputy who worked under Sheriff Holston and had a close relationship with Mayor Jahns.

Recurring Cast:

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy , a maintenance worker who used to be in the relic trading business.

, a maintenance worker who used to be in the relic trading business. Ferdinand Kingsley as George Wilkins, an IT worker who forms an unsanctioned relationship with Juliette.

an IT worker who forms an unsanctioned relationship with Juliette. Shane McRae as Knox , mechanic and Juliette’s boss in the Down Deep.

, mechanic and Juliette’s boss in the Down Deep. Billy Postlethwaite as Hank , a Silo deputy in the lower levels

, a Silo deputy in the lower levels Iain Glen as Dr. Pete Nichols , an obstetrician and the father of Juliette

, an obstetrician and the father of Juliette Geraldine James as Ruth Jahns, mayor of the Silo who has a close relationship with Sam Marnes.

mayor of the Silo who has a close relationship with Sam Marnes. Sophie Thompson as Gloria Hildebrandt, a Silo resident who acts as the Silo’s fertility counselor after being unable to conceive.

a Silo resident who acts as the Silo’s fertility counselor after being unable to conceive. Sienna Guillory as Hanna Nichols, a surgeon and the deceased mother of Juliette.

a surgeon and the deceased mother of Juliette. Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims , wife of head of security Robert Sims and mother of their child.

, wife of head of security Robert Sims and mother of their child. Caitlin Zoz as Kathleen Billings , wife of Deputy Sheriff Paul Billings and mother of their child.

, wife of Deputy Sheriff Paul Billings and mother of their child. Remmie Milner as Shirley Campbell , mechanical engineer who worked with Juliette.

, mechanical engineer who worked with Juliette. Clare Perkins as Carla, Silo resident who works in the supply department who was once married to Martha Walker.

Silo resident who works in the supply department who was once married to Martha Walker. Tanya Moodie as Judge Meadows, the head of Judicial who enforces the Pact.

New Cast Members for ‘Silo’ Season 2

Much of the second season of Silo has been kept under wraps, including additions to the cast. As of San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, however, we do know of one new cast member:

Steve Zahn of The White Lotus as a hermit who hasn’t interacted with other humans in decades.

Apart from Zahn, fans can expect the following to return for season 2: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

To see who else comes on board, you’ll have to tune in to watch the Season 2 premiere of Silo on November 15, 2024, with Apple TV+.

‘Silo’ Season 2 Trailer

Here’s a look at where season 2 will pick up come the season premiere.

Official Sneak Peek: ‘Silo’ Season 2

And if that wasn’t enough, here’s another look at this sci-fi show’s second season.

