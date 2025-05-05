Looking for the newest episodes of your favorite CBS shows like NCIS, Elsbeth, FBI, or Survivor? Look no further: Here’s your daily guide to new episodes, new shows and season premieres on CBS.
NEW ON CBS TONIGHT: MAY 5, 2025
Here’s today’s schedule for new TV shows and episodes airing on CBS tonight. Check back daily to find out what to watch on CBS tonight.
CBS LIVE TV SCHEDULE
|Time
|Network/Channel
|Show
|Season/Episode
|Episode Title
|7:00AM
|CBS
|CBS Mornings
|S2025, E89
|Suzy Welch, Phil Pritchard
|9:00AM
|CBS
|CBS Mornings Plus
|S2025, E87
|11:00AM
|CBS
|The Price is Right
|S2025, E85
|12:30PM
|CBS
|The Young and the Restless
|S2025, E85
|Ep. #13114
|1:30PM
|CBS
|The Bold and the Beautiful
|S2025, E85
|Ep. #9518
|2:00PM
|CBS
|Beyond the Gates
|S1, E47
|6:30PM
|CBS
|CBS Evening News
|S2025, E119
|8:00PM
|CBS
|The Neighborhood
|S7, E19
|Welcome to Pomp and Circumstance
|8:30PM
|CBS
|The Neighborhood
|S7, E20
|Welcome to Venice
|9:00PM
|CBS
|NCIS
|S22, E20
|Nexus
|11:35PM
|CBS
|The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|S2025, E57
|Jim Gaffigan, Suleika Jaouad
How to Watch CBS Shows Tonight
All of the CBS shows airing tonight and every night can be viewed by tuning in to your local CBS affiliate channel. Not sure which channel that is? Find yours below!
