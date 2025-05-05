Looking for the newest episodes of your favorite CBS shows like NCIS, Elsbeth, FBI, or Survivor? Look no further: Here’s your daily guide to new episodes, new shows and season premieres on CBS.

We’ll keep this page updated with all of the network’s programming each and every day, so you don’t miss any CBS shows tonight.

And don’t forget: You can watch — or record — all of the best shows on CBS with DIRECTV! Get your subscription today.

NEW ON CBS TONIGHT: MAY 5, 2025

Here’s today’s schedule for new TV shows and episodes airing on CBS tonight. Check back daily to find out what to watch on CBS tonight.

CBS LIVE TV SCHEDULE

Time Network/Channel Show Season/Episode Episode Title 7:00AM CBS CBS Mornings S2025, E89 Suzy Welch, Phil Pritchard 9:00AM CBS CBS Mornings Plus S2025, E87 11:00AM CBS The Price is Right S2025, E85 12:30PM CBS The Young and the Restless S2025, E85 Ep. #13114 1:30PM CBS The Bold and the Beautiful S2025, E85 Ep. #9518 2:00PM CBS Beyond the Gates S1, E47 6:30PM CBS CBS Evening News S2025, E119 8:00PM CBS The Neighborhood S7, E19 Welcome to Pomp and Circumstance 8:30PM CBS The Neighborhood S7, E20 Welcome to Venice 9:00PM CBS NCIS S22, E20 Nexus 11:35PM CBS The Late Show with Stephen Colbert S2025, E57 Jim Gaffigan, Suleika Jaouad

How to Watch CBS Shows Tonight

All of the CBS shows airing tonight and every night can be viewed by tuning in to your local CBS affiliate channel. Not sure which channel that is? Find yours below!

Don’t miss a single episode of S.W.A.T, Tracker or Ghosts. Watch all of the top CBS shows on DIRECTV!

Programming data provided by TVMaze.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.