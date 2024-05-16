The 10 Funniest Shows on Adult Swim to Stream Now

Looking for some of the most bizarre, cringeworthy cartoon comedy shows around? Look no further: this list of the top 10 best shows to watch on Adult Swim right now will put you in stitches and keep you there.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest Adult Swim shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From American Dad! to Aqua Teen Hunger Force, this list will help adult animation show fans stay up to date on the most popular Adult Swim shows available.

What is adult swim?

Adult Swim broadcasts comedic adult animation shows like the ones listed below. The main difference between Adult Swim and other networks is that it doesn’t have its own network, and instead splits airtime on Cartoon Network. According to the network: “[adult swim] is an adult-oriented programming block that airs on Cartoon Network from 05:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. ET/PT in the United States.”

TOP 10 ADULT SWIM SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending Adult Swim shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘American Dad!’

Every-day suburban life gets a surreal twist in American Dad!, a popular animated sitcom from the creators of Family Guy.

Follow the life of the Smith family: CIA agent Stan Smith, his wife Francine and their unconventional family, which includes an extraterrestrial named Roger and a talking fish named Klaus. Each episode offers a unique blend of political satire, humor and unconventional narratives.

2. ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Join the Belcher family in a tasty serving of Bob’s Burgers. Experience the humorous trials and tribulations of Bob Belcher, his ever-optimistic wife Linda and their three eccentric children Tina, Gene and Louise as they run their family burger joint and keep their rival, Jimmy Pesto, at bay.

This light-hearted sitcom infuses family dynamics with wit, charm and lots and lots of burgers.

3. ‘Futurama’

What happens when a 20th century pizza delivery boy wakes up in the 31st century after being accidentally cryogenically frozen? Get a different delivery job, naturally.

Another beloved offering from the creators of The Simpsons, Futurama provides an imaginative, satirical take on future life and work through the lens of modern pop culture, complete with eccentric robots, alien species and intergalactic adventures. Think of it like The Office, but in space.

4. ‘King of the Hill’

If you like propane and propane accessories, King of the Hill is the show for you. Hank Hill, an average propane salesman with his honest to goodness principles embeds an uncanny charm into the intricacies of Texas suburban culture.

Through the ups and downs of Hank’s life with his wife Peggy, son Bobby and their quirky friends and neighbors, the show presents the American every day with a humorous and warm perspective. Co-created by Mike Judge, King of the Hill is an engaging mix of satire and slapstick, reframing the mundane into something highly amusing and surprisingly endearing.

5. ‘Rick and Morty’

Travel across the universe with misanthropic genius/mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his hapless and fretful grandson, Morty, in Rick and Morty. This animated science fiction sitcom pushes the boundaries of humor with clever writing, cosmic exploration and an examination of life’s bleaker aspects and the dichotomy between domestic life and all-out adventure. All of that, delivered through the lens of mind-bending adventures that play out across infinite alternate realities. It doesn’t get much better than that.

6. ‘Royal Crackers’

Royal Crackers is an animated sitcom on Adult Swim centered on the Hornsby family as they navigate the tumultuous business world after their patriarch becomes senile.

Get ready for a masterful combination of comedy and drama as the family struggles to salvage their once-thriving snack food company, Royal Crackers. With its unique blend of humor and business challenges, the series explores themes of family loyalty and the pursuit of success amidst adversity, making it a must-watch for fans of animated adult comedies.

7. ‘Smiling Friends’

Get ready for a delightful ride into the unusual world of Smiling Friends, a quirky animated series from the creative minds of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel. Witness the comedic adventures of Pim, Charlie and the other employees of Smiling Friends Inc., the happiest agency in town, as they confront life’s absurdities in their quest to cheer up their clientele.

Root for these lovable heroes as they navigate unpredictable scenarios and oddball characters. Teeming with unique humor and unexpected twists, Smiling Friends offers a distinctive blend of comic relief and heartwarming moments.

8. ‘Frisky Dingo’

Frisky Dingo is a series that challenges the traditional superhero narrative. When the villainous Killface seeks to destroy the world with a doomsday device, his plans become absurdly entangled with those of would-be superhero Awesome-X, alter ego of billionaire playboy Xander Crews.

The more you watch, the more bizarre it gets, with episodes filled to the brim with sarcastic humor, spoof elements and non-stop banter. This whacky twist on superheroes, developed by creators Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, offers non-stop laughs for anyone looking for an offbeat cartoon series.

9. ‘Metalocalypse’

Plunge into a dystopian world where death metal reigns supreme in Metalocalypse. This wildly imaginative Adult Swim animated series follows the exploits of world-famous heavy metal band Dethklok.

Rockers Nathan Explosion, Skwisgaar Skwigelf, Toki Wartooth, William Murderface and Pickles make up this larger-than-life band, worshipped by their bountiful and dedicated fanbase to the point of apocalyptic frenzy. Blending music, comedy and metal music culture, Metalocalypse promises a unique, darkly comedic journey that will have you headbanging and laughing in equal measure.

10. ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’

Step into the absurd and hilarious world of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, a fast-paced, animated comedy series following an anthropomorphic gang of fast-food items, Master Shake, Frylock and Meatwad, as they embark on surreal adventures right from their New Jersey home.

Packed with over-the-top humor, wacky storylines and absurd encounters with strange neighbors and villains, this show pushes the limits of your imagination. If you’re a fan of unconventional humor, Aqua Teen Hunger Force will keep you laughing and guessing at the same time.

And there you have it: the top 10 Adult Swim shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

Frequently Asked Questions What popular shows are on Adult Swim? Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Rick & Morty, Robot Chicken, and The Boondocks are all popular Adult Swim shows.

