1. ‘Walker’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Walker is a fresh spin on the long-running series Walker: Texas Ranger starring the legendary Chuck Norris. This reboot modernizes the classic drama while holding true to the show’s roots.

It centers on Cordell Walker, portrayed by Jared Padalecki, a widowed father with a serious moral code who has returned home to Austin after being undercover for two years. Each episode skillfully combines high-octane action sequences and thrilling cases with emotional storylines around family, friends and the power of hope.

2. ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

↑ 2 vs. Prior Week

Step behind the curtains of magic with Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Join world-renowned magicians Penn Jillette and Teller as they pull back the veil on some of the most mind-boggling tricks from around the world. Aspiring conjurers and veterans alike present their best illusion in hopes of stumping this legendary duo.

The reward? An opportunity to perform in the duo’s world-famous Las Vegas show. Expect mystery, laughter and an undiluted love for magic on this engaging and entertaining spectacle of a show. Go on, see if you can’t be fooled.

3. ‘Sight Unseen’

↓ 2 vs. Prior Week

Explore the unseen world with Sight Unseen. Educational, chilling and heart throbbing, Sight Unseen takes you deep into the world of the visually impaired through the eyes of lead character and investigator Jacob, who, despite being blind, is renowned for solving complex crimes.

His heightened remaining senses, uncanny intuition and reliance on technology aid him in catching criminals who believe they’ve left behind no visible clues. Be prepared to be captivated and awestruck, as Sight Unseen unveils a fresh perspective on mainstream crime-solving and human abilities.

4. ‘Crime Nation’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Immerse yourself in the dark and dangerous world of illicit activity with Crime Nation. Crime Nation explores intricate storylines that trace the workings of a ruthless criminal syndicate as they dominate over the underworld.

Follow a relentless detective, haunted by his past, who constantly outmaneuvers the criminals to bring peace and justice. The interplay of deceit, suspense and clever strategy provides a riveting viewing experience that keeps you on the edge, making Crime Nation an absolute must-watch for crime drama enthusiasts.

5. ‘Wild Cards’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Wild Cards follows Cole Ellis is a down-on-his-luck detective stuck on maritime duty, and Max Mitchell, a con artist who’s great at talking her way out of (and into) trouble.

They team up to crack cases, with Cole bringing the detective know-how and Max adding her con artist flair. It’s a fun mix of drama and laughs, making it stand out in The CW’s lineup​.

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary universe of Wild Cards.

6. ‘Family Law’

↑ 1 vs. Prior Week

Watch Jewel Staite as she steps into the role of Abigail Bianchi, a recovering alcoholic and lawyer who is trying to put her life back on track. After landing a job at her estranged father’s law firm, Abigail must navigate through complex family dynamics, challenging law cases, and personal demons.

Family Law delivers a mix of courtroom drama, heartwarming family moments and a significant exploration of personal growth, making it a must-watch for fans of legal and family dramas.

7. ‘Son of a Critch’

↓ 1 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the hilarious trials of growing up in 80’s Newfoundland with Son of a Critch. The lively, often awkward journey of 11-year-old Mark Critch, played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, is perfectly illustrated in this fun-loving sitcom.

Told from Mark’s point of view, the show innovatively navigates the universal pain of childhood while capturing the distinctive culture and charm of the area. Expect a humorous portal of adolescent yearnings and misadventures, coupled with heartfelt lessons about coming of age in this vibrant comedy-drama series.

