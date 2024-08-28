Get ready to head back to Middle-earth as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premieres on Thursday, August 29.

Prime Video’s epic prequel series centers around J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth and the forging of the Rings of Power. Now that Sauron has been revealed, evil and darkness threaten them all. The new season promises to be filled with more action-packed battle scenes, new conflicts, expanded storylines and new characters. Check out what is to come in the season 2 trailer below.

You can also check out the season 2 trailer released at the San Diego Comic-Con.

When is ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Release Date?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 comes out on Thursday, August 29, at 3 a.m. ET. Watch the three-episode premiere on Prime Video with DIRECTV. There will be a total of eight episodes in the new season — just like in season 1 — with the other five episodes being released weekly until October 3.

How Does ‘The Rings of Power’ Fit into the LOTR Timeline?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies. The series is based on the appendices in Tolkien’s books along with references from The Silmarillion — a collection of mythopoeic stories that explains the mythology and lore of Middle-earth. The book was written by Tolkien but edited and published by his son after his father’s death. While the ensemble series focuses mainly on new characters, there are a few familiar faces you’ll see including, Elrond, Galadriel, Gil-galad, Isildur and, as we now know, Sauron.

What Happened at the End of Season 1 of ‘The Rings of Power’?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

At the end of season 1, Galadriel confronts Halbrand to reveal his true identity. He tells her that he is Sauron and tries to convince her to join him in ruling Middle-earth. She refuses but does not reveal what she has learned to the other Elves; instead, telling Celebrimbon to go ahead and forge the three Rings of Power.

Halbrand was the one who originally encouraged Celebrimobon to use his small amount of the powerful material mithril to forge the three rings. With their people fading, it’s the only way to preserve the Elves’ power and ensure their survival.

Fans are also hoping to learn more about The Stranger (who many believe is Gandalf). He fell from the sky and was found by the Harfoots — ancestors of Hobbits — and is a wizard sent to Middle-earth. At the end of season 1, The Stranger and his new friend Nori head out on an adventure east to Rhûn. The season ends with Sauron heading toward Mordor to begin strengthening his power, setting up the events for season 2.

Meet ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Cast

From Elves, Dwarves, Humans and Harfoots, there are a lot of characters to keep track of in the series. Here’s a refresher on the cast of stars returning for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron

Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Benjamin Walker as Gil-Galad

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

Peter Mullan as Durin III

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Alex Tarrant as Valandil

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Geoff Morrell as Waldreg

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Who is Joining the Cast in Season 2 of ‘The Rings of Power’?

Fans can expect to see some new faces in the cast of season 2. While the characters many of these actors will be playing haven’t been announced yet, we do know that Rory Kinnear will be Tom Bombadil. New members of the season 2 cast also include Ciarán Hinds, Tanya Moodie, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Ben Daniels, Sam Hazeldine, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Nicholas Woodeson, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Calam Lynch, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo and Gavi Singh Chera.

Where Was ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Filmed?

In a departure from season 1 and The Lord of the Rings films, season 2 was filmed in the United Kingdom instead of New Zealand.

Want More LOTR? DIRECTV Has You Covered.

Watch or rewatch season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video to get ready for the new season. It’s also a great time to revisit The Lord of the Rings movies. Whether you’re watching your favorite film for the umpteenth time or just discovering the fantastical world of Tolkien for the first time, you can watch all of the movies with DIRECTV.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Movies

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2024)

‘The Hobbit’ Movies

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

