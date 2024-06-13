Top 10 Most Popular Romantic Comedies to Watch Now

Not sure what to watch on TV tonight? If you’re in the mood for heartwarming scenes, emotional moments and just the right amount of humor, then look no further than this list of the top 10 most popular rom com movies to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest romantic comedies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From The Wedding Singer to What Men Want, this list will help romcom movie fans stay up to date on the most popular romantic comedy movies available.

TOP 10 ROMANTIC COMEDY MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending romcom movies that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘The Wedding Singer’

↑ 313 vs. Prior Week

Transport yourself back to 1985 with Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer. In a captivating display of romantic comedy, Sandler nails the part of a jilted lover stuck in a job that constantly reminds him of his heartbreak. After being stood up at the altar, he is tasked to help plan a wedding for the gorgeous Julia, brilliantly portrayed by Drew Barrymore.

As he battles with his feelings for Julia, we navigate through a rollercoaster of emotions, culminating in a race against time to win her over before it’s too late. It’s a classic tale of love found in the most unlikely of places, filled with humor and undeniable 80s nostalgia.

2. ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’

↑ 205 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for a delicious treat with the Hallmark film Sweeter Than Chocolate. Starring the charismatic Eloise Mumford as Lucy Sweet, a young, talented chocolatier who prides herself on continuing her family’s legacy of sweetness! But it will take more than pride to keep the family’s shop alive, including an entire news story dedicated to the legendary chocolate cupids sold at the store.

Enter Dean Chase of Channel 55 News, who is as skeptical of Cupid’s magic as he is handsome. Combined, will Dean and Lucy come out sweeter? Or will the relationship sour? Sweeter Than Chocolate is the perfect blend of romance, humor and decadence, reminding us that life, like chocolate, is best when savored.

3. ‘Appetite for Love’

↑ 272 vs. Prior Week

Find out what happens when past love and present ambitions collide in the 2016 romantic drama, Appetite for Love. The talented actress Taylor Cole embodies a determined woman who finds herself back in her Tennessee hometown with a mission – to convince her headstrong ex, played by the compelling Andrew W. Walker, to sell his beloved restaurant. As the negotiations heat up, so do old feelings, setting the stage for a delicious mix of love and tension. Will corporate ambition triumph, or will the sparks of old love rekindle a flame that proves too powerful to resist? This one is a heartwarming must-watch for all the romantics out there.

4. ‘Roadhouse Romance’

↑ 160 vs. Prior Week

Looking for a charming, light-hearted and funny film with a dash of country charm? If so, Roadhouse Romance should be your next pick. The film introduces us to ambitious Lieutenant Callie Jackson, played by Lauren Alaina, who returns to her small hometown only to discover that her family’s BBQ restaurant is about to be obliterated by a commercial chain. Cooper, a rugged and lovable local contractor, played by Tyler Hynes, steps in to lend a helping hand. This heartwarming movie blends romance with a spirited fight for heritage, all set within the backdrop of a quaint and idyllic town trodden by the march of time.

5. ‘A Dash of Love’

↑ 257 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for a heartwarming visit to the wonderful world of culinary in A Dash of Love. This romantic dish follows an ambitious young cook who wins a position at her hero’s establishment, only to befriend the attractive head chef instantly.

When unjustly terminated, the two prove their cooking superiority by venturing into their own restaurant venture. With a twist of romance, a sprinkle of stakes and a main course of hard-earned success, A Dash of Love is a comforting bowl of love and resilience that you won’t want to miss.

6. ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

↑ 292 vs. Prior Week

Take a journey into the chaotic and comedic world of love, journalism and high-stakes bets in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Released in 2003, this iconic rom-com stars Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson, an advice columnist whose latest piece involves attempting to shake off a man within a short 10 days.

Matthew McConaughey plays Benjamin Berry, an executive unaware he was chosen for Andie’s experiment, who makes a separate wager that he could make a woman fall in love with him in, you guessed it, 10 days. Enter a whirlwind romance where anything could happen, and only the question remains: can love conquer all?

7. ‘Love on the Right Course’

↑ 172 vs. Prior Week

Set against the scenic landscapes of a prestigious golf resort, Love on the Right Course is a heartwarming romantic comedy that captivates from start to finish. The film follows the story of Whitney Williams, a professional golfer stuck in the sand, unable to find her game. It isn’t until she returns to her home city, Budapest, does she meet someone that can help her rediscover her talent and the love of the game. This Hallmark TV film is a hole in one for romantic comedy enthusiasts.

8. ‘What Happens in Vegas’

↑ 362 vs. Prior Week

What Happens in Vegas is a roller-coaster ride of laughter, misunderstanding and unexpected romance. Starring career-woman Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz) and fun-loving playboy Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher), the pair discover that a wild Las Vegas escapade has left them accidentally hitched.

However, their newfound status comes with a huge jackpot reward that pushes them further together. As an unyielding judge freezes the mega-prize and refuses an annulment, Joy and Jack are forced to navigate the unexpected waters of involuntary matrimony. In a game of love, stakes and hilarity, they must try to make their hasty marriage work or lose it all.

9. ‘Second Act’

↑ 223 vs. Prior Week

Second Act firmly solidifies that life doesn’t end after 40, especially not for Value Shop assistant manager, Maya Vargas, masterfully portrayed by Jennifer Lopez. As she blows out the 43 candles on her birthday cake, her wish is for a promotion.

Alas, despite her record of innovative customer-friendly strategies, the powers-that-be favor a college-educated upstart. Unfazed, Maya launches a heroic crusade against the Madison Avenue elites, a mission that underlines the value of street smarts versus book smarts and revitalizes her career in the process. After all, it’s never too late for your Second Act.

10. ‘What Men Want’

↑ 33 vs. Prior Week

Get ready for a wild ride when you turn on the hilarious comedy What Men Want. Lovable Ali Davis, played by versatile actress Taraji P. Henson, is a hardworking sports agent who’s been overlooked for a major promotion. Unable to comprehend the workings of the male-dominated industry, she turns to a psychic, consuming a peculiar potion enabling her to hear men’s thoughts. While shocking at first, Ali uses this quirky gift to her advantage, outwitting her unseemly male counterparts. Amidst the comedy and chaos, watch as she maneuvers this machismo world in her bid to sign the next big basketball phenom.

And there you have it: the top 10 romantic comedies available to watch at home right now. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."