The Top 10 Sci-Fi Shows to Watch on TV

Hyperdrive to max! Tasers set to stun! Chart a course for the next galaxy! Get your fix of sci-fi entertainment with this list of the top 10 best sci-fi shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest sci-fi shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Futurama to Doctor Who, this list will help sci-fi show fans stay up to date on the most popular sci-fi shows available.

TOP 10 SCI-FI SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending sci-fi shows that TV-lovers like you are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Futurama’

What happens when a 20th century pizza delivery boy wakes up in the 31st century after being accidentally cryogenically frozen? Get a different delivery job, naturally.

Another beloved offering from the creators of The Simpsons, Futurama provides an imaginative, satirical take on future life and work through the lens of modern pop culture, complete with eccentric robots, alien species and intergalactic adventures. Think of it like The Office, but in space.

2. ‘Beacon 23’

Beacon 23 follows the solitary keeper of a lighthouse in space at the edge of the universe as he frantically maintains the beacon. His only company is his own trauma, the haunting darkness of space and eventually, a mysterious visitor who could be a friend or a formidable foe.

Beacon 23 takes viewers on a psychological journey that blends elements of mystery, science fiction and raw human emotion. Prepare to trudge through fear, secrets and the unyielding solitude of deep space in this thrilling series.

3. ‘Lost in Space’

“Danger, Will Robinson!” Embark on a thrilling adventure through the cosmos with the science fiction and fantasy classic Lost in Space. Journey alongside the brave Robinson family, who, after their spaceship is sabotaged, become lost in outer space for three years.

Led by Professor John Robinson and his brilliant wife Maureen, each member of the Robinson family and the ship’s crew brings their unique strength to the table to overcome thrilling challenges. From deadly extraterrestrials to mesmerizing planets, every episode is a deep space odyssey without parallel.

4. ‘Resident Alien’

Unearth the delightfully bizarre tale of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in Resident Alien. Alan Tudyk impeccably brings this character to life as a charming extraterrestrial who crash lands on Earth and assumes the form and identity of a Colorado town’s local physician.

Bridging science fiction with comedy, and floating a whiff of mystery, each episode unfolds Harry’s endeavor to fit into human society, all the while carrying out his diabolical mission.

5. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Star Trek: Discovery takes viewers on an intense journey across the cosmos. Lead character Michael Burnham, portrayed by Sonequa Martin-Green, ties her roots to the iconic Spock and his Vulcan race as the famous character’s adopted sister, which adds a compelling twist to the overall series.

The show is more than just about space exploration; it takes a deep dive into interpersonal relations, political intrigue and even touches on personal redemption. Each episode propels you deeper into the sci-fi universe, filled with high-stakes adventure, time-bending plot lines and tense encounters with hostile species.

6. ‘Time Tunnel’

Step back in time and witness history as it unfolds in Time Tunnel, a thrilling sci-fi TV show from 1966. Dr. Tony Newman and Dr. Doug Phillips, two daring scientists, are the test subjects of a top-secret U.S. government experiment that sends them hurdling into the past and future.

The suspense escalates with every episode as the duo faces dire situations in different time periods – from the Titanic’s sinking to the attack on Pearl Harbor. Experience the adrenaline rush of time travel and historical events in Time Tunnel.

7. ‘Three-Body’

Witness an interstellar saga unfold in Three-Body. Adapted from the award-winning Chinese science fiction novel by Liu Cixin, this series captivates from the start. It revolves around Earth’s first contact with an alien civilization and the subsequent political and scientific turmoil the encounter sparks.

Drama and intrigue heighten with characters like Ye Wenjie and Wang Miao, as humans grapple with an impending extraterrestrial invasion.

8. ‘Rebooting’

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of Rebooting. When a young woman with a boring, ordinary life that she loves is hit by a truck and killed, she is faced with a choice: reincarnate as a giant anteater or restart her old life. Which will she choose? Find out on Rebooting.

9. ‘Red Dwarf’

In the depths of deep space, tune into the mind-bending adventures of Red Dwarf. Dave Lister, joined by a hologram of his dead roommate, a functioning mechanoid Kryten and a critical sentient lifeform evolved from his pet cat, navigates the cosmos in search of Earth after being awakened from stasis after three million years.

The sarcasm and wit of this unlikely crew light up the darkness of space and make for comedic gold. Red Dwarf mixes sci-fi, comedy and a dash of existential dread into each episode.

10. ‘Doctor Who’

“Ex-ter-miin-ate!” your boredom with the cosmic adventures of Doctor Who, a journey through time and space like no other. With every incarnation of the Doctor, from the first to the fifteenth, battling nefarious aliens, mastering time travel in the iconic TARDIS and saving countless civilizations, the series is a whirlwind concoction of science fiction, drama and a dash of British humor.

Each new Doctor and companion combo brings their unique personalities and approaches to the story, creating an ever-evolving narrative that keeps the audience guessing as the team dodges Daleks, Cybermen and rogue Time Lords.

And there you have it: the top 10 sci-fi shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

