Sports - Article

2025 MLB Draft: Order, Ranking & How to Watch

2025 MLB Draft: Order, Ranking & How to Watch

Last year’s MLB season is in the record books, with the Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as the World Series champions, and the 2025 season has reached the halfway point. Every baseball fan knows what that means: It’s time for the 2025 MLB Draft!

The annual MLB Draft is one of the best chances an MLB team has to fill out its roster and restock its minor league talent pipeline. Excited to see which top draft prospects your favorite team lands this year?

Here’s your complete guide to the 2025 MLB Draft!

When is the MLB Draft?

The 2025 MLB Draft will begin on July 13, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

How to Watch the MLB Draft

The 2025 MLB Draft will be broadcast on ESPN and the MLB Network on Day 1 and streamed on MLB.com on Day 2. Here’s the full schedule to watch live:

Day 1 (Rounds 1 – 3): 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, MLB Network

Day 2 (Rounds 4 – 20): 11:30 a.m. ET on MLB.com

How Does the MLB Draft Work?

So, how does the MLB Draft work? First, the league determines the draft order. That’s done in two steps: a lottery and a reverse-standings ranking.

Draft Order & Special Picks

Lottery System: The first six picks of the MLB draft are determined by a draft lottery. All of the teams that did not make the postseason in the previous season are eligible to participate. This is done to discourage teams from intentionally losing, also known as “tanking,” their season to get the best draft pick the following offseason.

Reverse Standings Order: The rest of the picks are assigned in reverse order of the prior season’s final standings, with the worst-performing teams getting the earlier picks.

Aside from the official round-by-round draft order, teams can also receive extra picks for a variety of reasons, including:

  • Compensation picks for teams that lose a free agent and don’t sign a new player.
  • Competitive Balance picks, which are awarded to small-market teams between the first three rounds.
  • Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) picks, awarded to teams that promote a top prospect ahead of Opening Day who then goes on to win Rookie of the Year or places highly in the MVP/Cy Young Award voting within their first three seasons.

Slot Value & Bonus Pool

The first 10 picks of the MLB Draft are assigned a “slot value” by the league, which is the recommended signing bonus amount, and each team receives a total “bonus pool” equal to the sum of all of the slot values among their picks.

Teams that exceed their assigned bonus pool can face penalties, including loss of future draft picks and overage taxes. This effectively enforces a hard spending cap on the draft. (Curious which teams pay their players the most in 2025? Find out here!)

Here are the five teams with the highest bonus pools in the 2025 draft:

  • Seattle Mariners: $17 million
  • Tampa Bay Rays: $16.6 million
  • Los Angeles Angels: $16.6 million
  • Washington Nationals: $16.5 million
  • Baltimore Orioles: $16.5 million

2025 MLB Draft Order

Here’s the complete, round-by-round draft order for the 2025 MLB Draft:

First Round

  1. Washington Nationals
  2. Los Angeles Angels
  3. Seattle Mariners
  4. Colorado Rockies
  5. St. Louis Cardinals
  6. Pittsburgh Pirates
  7. Miami Marlins
  8. Toronto Blue Jays
  9. Cincinnati Reds
  10. Chicago White Sox
  11. Athletics
  12. Texas Rangers
  13. San Francisco Giants
  14. Tampa Bay Rays
  15. Boston Red Sox
  16. Minnesota Twins
  17. Chicago Cubs
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. Baltimore Orioles
  20. Milwaukee Brewers
  21. Houston Astros
  22. Atlanta Braves
  23. Kansas City Royals
  24. Detroit Tigers
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. Philadelphia Phillies
  27. Cleveland Guardians

Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick

  1. Kansas City Royals

Compensation Picks

  1. Arizona Diamondbacks
  2. Baltimore Orioles
  3. Baltimore Orioles
  4. Milwaukee Brewers

Competitive Balance Round A

  1. Boston Red Sox (Acquired from Brewers for Quinn Priester)
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Seattle Mariners
  4. Minnesota Twins
  5. Tampa Bay Rays
  6. New York Mets
  7. New York Yankees
  8. Los Angeles Dodgers
  9. Los Angeles Dodgers (from Reds for Gavin Lux)
  10. Tampa Bay Rays (from Athletics for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez)
  11. Miami Marlins

Second Round

  1. Chicago White Sox
  2. Colorado Rockies
  3. Miami Marlins
  4. Los Angeles Angels
  5. Athletics
  6. Washington Nationals
  7. Pittsburgh Pirates
  8. Cincinnati Reds
  9. Texas Rangers
  10. Tampa Bay Rays
  11. Minnesota Twins
  12. St. Louis Cardinals
  13. Chicago Cubs
  14. Seattle Mariners
  15. Baltimore Orioles
  16. Milwaukee Brewers
  17. Atlanta Braves
  18. Kansas City Royals
  19. Detroit Tigers
  20. Philadelphia Phillies
  21. Cleveland Guardians
  22. Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive Balance Round B

  1. Cleveland Guardians
  2. Tampa Bay Rays (comp. for unsigned Tyler Bell)
  3. Milwaukee Brewers (comp. for unsigned Chris Levonas)
  4. Baltimore Orioles
  5. Cleveland Guardians (from D-backs for Josh Naylor)
  6. Kansas City Royals
  7. St. Louis Cardinals
  8. Pittsburgh Pirates
  9. Colorado Rockies

Compensation Pick

  1. Boston Red Sox (for Nick Pivetta; Padres forfeited 2nd-round pick)

Third Round

  1. Chicago White Sox
  2. Colorado Rockies
  3. Miami Marlins
  4. Los Angeles Angels
  5. Washington Nationals
  6. Toronto Blue Jays
  7. Pittsburgh Pirates
  8. Cincinnati Reds
  9. Texas Rangers
  10. San Francisco Giants
  11. Tampa Bay Rays
  12. Boston Red Sox
  13. Minnesota Twins
  14. St. Louis Cardinals
  15. Chicago Cubs
  16. Seattle Mariners
  17. Arizona Diamondbacks
  18. Baltimore Orioles
  19. Milwaukee Brewers
  20. Houston Astros
  21. Atlanta Braves
  22. Kansas City Royals
  23. Detroit Tigers
  24. San Diego Padres
  25. Philadelphia Phillies
  26. Cleveland Guardians
  27. New York Mets
  28. New York Yankees
  29. Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation Pick

  1. Los Angeles Angels

Fourth Round

  1. Chicago White Sox
  2. Colorado Rockies
  3. Miami Marlins
  4. Los Angeles Angels
  5. Athletics
  6. Washington Nationals
  7. Toronto Blue Jays
  8. Pittsburgh Pirates
  9. Cincinnati Reds
  10. Texas Rangers
  11. San Francisco Giants
  12. Tampa Bay Rays
  13. Boston Red Sox
  14. Minnesota Twins
  15. St. Louis Cardinals
  16. Chicago Cubs
  17. Seattle Mariners
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. Baltimore Orioles
  20. Milwaukee Brewers
  21. Houston Astros
  22. Atlanta Braves
  23. Kansas City Royals
  24. Detroit Tigers
  25. San Diego Padres
  26. Philadelphia Phillies
  27. Cleveland Guardians
  28. New York Mets
  29. New York Yankees
  30. Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation Pick

  1. Atlanta Braves

Fifth Round

  1. Chicago White Sox
  2. Colorado Rockies
  3. Miami Marlins
  4. Los Angeles Angels
  5. Athletics
  6. Washington Nationals
  7. Toronto Blue Jays
  8. Pittsburgh Pirates
  9. Cincinnati Reds
  10. Texas Rangers
  11. Tampa Bay Rays
  12. Boston Red Sox
  13. Minnesota Twins
  14. St. Louis Cardinals
  15. Chicago Cubs
  16. Seattle Mariners
  17. Arizona Diamondbacks
  18. Baltimore Orioles
  19. Milwaukee Brewers
  20. Houston Astros
  21. Atlanta Braves
  22. Kansas City Royals
  23. Detroit Tigers
  24. San Diego Padres
  25. Philadelphia Phillies
  26. Cleveland Guardians
  27. New York Mets
  28. New York Yankees
  29. Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 MLB Draft Prospects: Top 30 Best Players

So, which players will the MLB’s teams be salivating over this year? Ethan Holliday, Kade Anderson and Seth Hernandez are the top three prospects right now.

Here are the 30 most promising players available in this year’s MLB draft.

Rank Player Position Bats / Throws
1 Ethan Holliday SS/3B R / R
2 Kade Anderson LHP L / L
3 Seth Hernandez RHP R / R
4 Jamie Arnold LHP L / L
5 Eli Willits SS S / R
6 Aiva Arquette SS R / R
7 Billy Carlson SS R / R
8 Liam Doyle LHP L / L
9 JoJo Parker SS L / R
10 Kyson Witherspoon RHP R / R
11 Ike Irish OF/C L / R
12 Steele Hall SS R / R
13 Daniel Pierce SS R / R
14 Kayson Cunningham SS/2B L / R
15 Marek Houston SS R / R
16 Brendan Summerhill OF L / L
17 Wehiwa Aloy SS R / R
18 Tyler Bremner RHP R / R
19 Kruz Schoolcraft LHP L / L
20 Jace LaViolette OF L / L
21 Gavin Kilen 2B L / R
22 Gavin Fien 3B R / R
23 Gage Wood RHP R / R
24 Slater de Brun OF L / L
25 Xavier Neyens 3B L / R
26 Josh Hammond 3B R / R
27 Sean Gamble 2B/OF L / R
28 Ethan Conrad OF R / R
29 Andrew Fischer 1B/3B L / R
30 Devin Taylor OF L / R

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2025 MLB Draft?

The 2025 MLB Draft starts on July 13, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Who has the first overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft?

The Washington Nationals have the first pick of the 2025 MLB Draft

