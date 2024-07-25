Don’t miss Terence “Bud” Crawford as he battles it out with Israil “The Dream” Madrimov on Saturday, August 3 in Los Angeles for the WBA (World Boxing Association) and interim WBO (World Boxing Organization) super welterweight titles.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) from Omaha, Nebraska is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He is a former lightweight champion and undisputed champion for both light welterweight and welterweight. This is the 36-year-old’s first appearance in the ring since he defeated Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) is coming off his victory against Magomed Kurbanov in March 2024, earning him the WBA title. The 29-year-old from Khiva, Uzbekistan is looking to create a major upset by taking down the legendary boxer.

Check out the Terence Crawford vs. Israel Madrimov promo video to get pumped for the fight!

What is the Date and Time of the Crawford vs. Madrimov Fight?

The Crawford vs. Madrimov fight will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Start time is 4:30 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks expected to occur around 11:40 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Crawford vs. Madrimov Fight

See the highly anticipated fight between Crawford and Madrimov on DAZN PPV and ESPN+ PPV for $79.99. Watch via DIRECTV.

Terence Crawford Stats

Nickname: “Bud”

Nationality: American

Age: 36

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 147 lbs

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 74”

Israil Madrimov Stats

Nickname: “The Dream”

Nationality: Uzbekistan

Age: 29

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 154 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 68 ½”

Who is on the Fight Card for Crawford vs. Madrimov?

The six-fight event is a must watch for boxing fans. Check out the epic lineup for August 3rd.

Main Event: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller | Heavyweight

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela | WBA World Super Lightweight Title

Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson| Heavyweight

David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic | WBA Light Heavyweight Title

Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran | Lightweight

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Crawford vs. Madrimov fight? Crawford and Madrimov will battle it out on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Where is the Crawford vs. Madrimov fight? The Crawford vs. Madrimov fight will be held at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. What is Terence Crawford’s record? Terence Crawford’s record is 40-0, 31 KOs What is Israil Madrimov’s record? Israil Madrimov’s record is 10-0-1

