Your Guide to MLB Spring Training 2024: How to Watch & More

Each year we look forward to celebrating the start of Spring… Spring Training, that is. That’s right, MLB Spring Training 2024 is right around the corner, kicking off on Thursday, February 22 with a faceoff between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. So, keep reading to find out how to watch Spring Training games, see the full schedule and get all your questions about the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues answered right here.

HOW TO WATCH MLB SPRING TRAINING GAMES 2024?

Although most Spring Training takes place at different stadiums across Arizona and Florida, select exhibition games are played at Major League Ballparks across the U.S. from Sunday, March 24, through Tuesday, March 26.

If you can’t be in the stadiums watching the games live, you can still catch many preseason matchups from the comfort of your living room (or wherever you watch).

The two easiest ways to watch Spring Training games this year are through regional sports networks and MLB EXTRA INNINGS® Keep reading for more information below.

REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS

Many local networks are carrying MLB games during Spring Training. Of course, blackouts will apply in some cases.

You can find your local RSN here to find out which games are available.

And with the CHOICE™ Package and above, DIRECTV customers can watch even more games live on 30+ out-of-market Regional Sports Networks, giving baseball fans a chance to make the very best of Spring Training.

MLB EXTRA INNINGS

DIRECTV customers who subscribe to MLB EXTRA INNINGS® get access to the MLB Network and MLB.TV – in addition to local RSNs, which guarantees you’ll be able to catch the most Spring Training games.

Get MLB EXTRA INNINGS®

MLB SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Below you’ll find the MLB Spring Training schedule for 2024. Insert your zip code and find when your team is playing and how you can watch it live.

Grapefruit League

The origins of the name Grapefruit League is uncertain, but one thing is for sure, Spring Training has been a Florida tradition since the early 1900s.

Stadiums & Teams

Across Florida, 15 MLB teams play in 13 stadiums, with many teams having their own stadium to call home. From the gulf coast to the Atlantic, explore the Grapefruit League breakdown below.

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE MAP

Below is the 2024 Spring Training Grapefruit League map, provided by the Grapefruit League’s official website.

Cactus League

The Cactus League, which fittingly, lives in the Arizona desert, was founded in 1947. Today, the state-of-the-art training facilities and top-notch stadiums are home to 15 beloved Major League Baseball teams.

Stadiums & Teams

The 15 teams play in 10 stadiums across Arizona each spring. The Cubs, Angels, Brewers, Giants, and Athletics each have their own home stadium, while the rest share with other teams. See the breakdown below.

CACTUS LEAGUE GAME SCHEDULE & LEAGUE MAP

Below is the 2024 Spring Training Cactus League schedule and league map, provided by the Cactus League’s official website.

MLB Spring Training 2024 Top Questions

Now that you know where your team is playing and the 2024 Spring Training schedule, here are answers to other questions you may be asking.

When does MLB Spring Training start?

Spring Training 2024 starts on Feb. 22.

Where is MLB Spring Training?

Spring Training 2024 takes place in Arizona and Florida with 15 teams calling each state their Spring Training home.

Does MLB.tv include Spring Training?

Yes, MLB.TV will be covering some Spring Training 2024 games. Did you know that you can get access to MLB.TV with your subscription to MLB EXTRA INNINGS®?

How long is MLB Spring Training?

Spring Training is a month-long event. It runs from Feb. 22 to March 24, 2024.

What is the Grapefruit League?

The Grapefruit League is the MLB Spring Training League located in Florida.

What MLB teams are in the Grapefruit League?

Fifteen MLB teams play in the Grapefruit League. They include Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals

What is the Cactus League?

The Cactus League is an MLB Spring Training League located in Arizona.

What teams are in the Cactus League?

Fifteen MLB teams play in the Cactus League. They include Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

Get the best MLB experience with DIRECTV.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."